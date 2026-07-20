Confluence Arrow Pro

Trade only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility all agree.

Confluence Arrow Pro is a non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator that filters out weak, low-probability setups. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it waits until four independent market forces line up before printing a signal – helping you avoid false signals from choppy, low-quality price action.

How It Works

A signal only appears when all of the following conditions are true at the same time:

Trend – The 50/200 EMA relationship confirms the direction of the underlying trend.

– The 50/200 EMA relationship confirms the direction of the underlying trend. Momentum – RSI is exiting an oversold or overbought zone, confirming a shift in momentum.

– RSI is exiting an oversold or overbought zone, confirming a shift in momentum. Volume – On-Balance Volume (OBV) confirms that real buying or selling pressure supports the move.

– On-Balance Volume (OBV) confirms that real buying or selling pressure supports the move. Volatility – Price is trading near the outer Bollinger Band, marking a statistically stretched, high-probability reversal/continuation zone.

Only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility line up does the indicator draw an arrow directly on your chart – a green arrow below the candle for a Buy setup, and a red arrow above the candle for a Sell setup.

How to Use It

Attach Confluence Arrow Pro to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe (works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and Commodities). Wait for a green arrow to appear below a candle – this marks a potential Buy zone. Wait for a red arrow to appear above a candle – this marks a potential Sell zone. Use the arrow as a trigger to check your entry, and combine it with your own risk management, stop-loss and take-profit rules. Enable alerts so you never have to stare at the chart waiting for a setup – the indicator watches the market for you.

Tip: Signals are strongest on H1 and above. Lower timeframes will generate more signals but with more noise.

Built-In Alerts

Never miss a setup again. Confluence Arrow Pro can notify you the moment a new confirmed arrow forms:

Pop-up alert on your MetaTrader terminal

Push notification straight to your phone (MetaTrader mobile app)

Email alert

Sound alert (custom sound file supported)

All alerts fire only once per confirmed, fully closed candle – no repeated spam alerts on the same signal.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Enable Popup Alert Turn on/off the on-screen alert window Enable Push Alert Turn on/off push notifications to your mobile device Enable Email Alert Turn on/off email notifications Enable Sound Alert Turn on/off the audio alert Sound File Choose which sound file plays when a signal appears

The core signal logic is pre-optimized and fixed internally to protect the integrity of the strategy – simply attach the indicator and let it work.

Why Traders Like It

Non-repainting arrows – once printed, a signal does not disappear or move

Reduces false signals by requiring 4-factor confirmation instead of 1

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Lightweight – does not slow down your charts

Full alert system built in (popup, push, email, sound)

Simple, clean visual signals – no clutter, no repainting boxes

Recommended Use

Confluence Arrow Pro works well as a trade trigger or confirmation tool for trend-following and swing-trading strategies. It is best used on H1, H4 and Daily charts, combined with your own trade management rules (stop-loss, take-profit, position sizing).

Disclaimer: This product is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account, and trade with proper risk management.