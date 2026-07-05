Smart Entry MT5

Smart Entry — Precision Entry Signal Indicator

Stop guessing your entries. Get clear, filtered Buy/Sell arrows only when it matters.

What It Does

Smart Entry is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that spots high-probability trend reversal points and marks them with simple green (Buy) and red (Sell) arrows directly on your chart.

Every signal passes through a 3-layer filter before it appears:

  1. Reversal Detection — identifies the moment short-term price direction shifts
  2. Trend Confirmation — only signals that align with the broader trend are kept
  3. Momentum Confirmation — requires sufficient price momentum, based on your own threshold setting

Only when all three conditions align does an arrow appear — no arrow-spam on every minor wiggle.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting — arrows print only after the candle fully closes; nothing changes retroactively
  • Volatility-adaptive placement — arrow distance from price adjusts to current market volatility, so arrows never overlap candles
  • Built-in alerts — pop-up and push notifications, so you never miss a signal even away from the screen
  • Customizable colors — match arrows to your chart theme
  • Lightweight & fast — fully self-contained calculations, ideal for backtesting and VPS use

Settings Guide

Setting What It Does Default
Threshold Minimum momentum required to confirm a signal. Higher = fewer, stronger signals; lower = more frequent but less filtered signals. Tune per symbol/timeframe. 3.9
BuyArrowColor Color of the Buy arrow Lime
SellArrowColor Color of the Sell arrow Red
ArrowGapATR Distance of arrows from the candle, scaled to current volatility 1.2
EnableAlerts Turns pop-up/push notifications on or off On

How to Use

  1. Attach Smart Entry to your chart
  2. Adjust Threshold for your symbol and timeframe (start with default, then fine-tune)
  3. Green arrow below price → potential Buy
  4. Red arrow above price → potential Sell
  5. Enable Alerts to get notified instantly without watching the screen

Note

This is an analysis tool to support trading decisions — not an automated EA, and it does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.

Best for: traders who want filtered, rule-based entry signals instead of relying on gut feel.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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Confluence Arrow Pro Trade only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility all agree. Confluence Arrow Pro is a non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator that filters out weak, low-probability setups. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it waits until four independent market forces line up before printing a signal – helping you avoid false signals from choppy, low-quality price action. How It Works A signal only appears when all of the following conditions are true at the same time: Trend –
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Smart Reversal Arrows Non-repainting Buy/Sell reversal signals with built-in alerts. Smart Reversal Arrows is a clean, lightweight MT5 indicator that plots simple Buy/Sell arrows directly on your chart, warning you when price shows real signs of a reversal or a trend pullback. No clutter, no extra lines on the chart - just clear arrows and instant alerts when it matters. Timeframe This indicator works on all timeframes, but signal frequency depends on the timeframe you choose. Lower timeframes (
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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Hi Trade EA is an EA facilitating hand trading. Hi Trader EA is a trading assistant EA, not an automatic order placing EA. Features of EAs Fix Lot will open positions based on the lot size specified by the user. Risk will calculate the lot size based on the percentage of the account balance, considering the distance from the open price to the Stop Loss. Therefore, a Stop Loss value greater than zero is required. TS = Trailing stop with separate stop loss, individual orders. AVR TS = Trailing sto
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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"Fibo Pending EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending limit orders based on Fibonacci levels. You can configure it to enter orders according to specific Fibonacci levels. For any level that you don't want to use, simply set its value to zero (0). Once the EA has placed all pending orders, please remove the Fibonacci object from the chart. The various 'Close' buttons on the chart will trigger a pop-up confirmation before closing orders. If you don't want these confirmation alerts, you can dis
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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Smart Entry MT4 Clean & High-Probability Trading Signal Tool Overview Smart Entry is a professional trading signal tool designed to help traders identify high-quality market entries with clarity and confidence. It removes guesswork from trading by providing clear buy and sell signals directly on the chart, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis confusion. Built for traders who prefer a simple, clean, and rule-based approach to the market. Trading Signals The tool p
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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Smart Grid Multi Symbol EA
Thanat Thitithammaphong
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VBC Indicator
Thanat Thitithammaphong
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VBC Indicator — Volatile Breakout Confirmation for Gold (XAU/USD) Version: 1.8 Stop guessing reversals. Let strong-candle exhaustion tell you where Gold is likely to turn. VBC Indicator is a price-action tool for MetaTrader 5 , built around Gold's sharp, fast, exhaustion-then-reversal price behavior. It automatically detects exhausted directional moves — runs of strong, same-color candles that have pushed far enough, fast enough — and marks the point where a reversal setup is forming. Alongside
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Thanat Thitithammaphong
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