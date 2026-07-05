Smart Entry MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Stop guessing your entries. Get clear, filtered Buy/Sell arrows only when it matters.
What It Does
Smart Entry is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that spots high-probability trend reversal points and marks them with simple green (Buy) and red (Sell) arrows directly on your chart.
Every signal passes through a 3-layer filter before it appears:
- Reversal Detection — identifies the moment short-term price direction shifts
- Trend Confirmation — only signals that align with the broader trend are kept
- Momentum Confirmation — requires sufficient price momentum, based on your own threshold setting
Only when all three conditions align does an arrow appear — no arrow-spam on every minor wiggle.
Key Features
- Non-repainting — arrows print only after the candle fully closes; nothing changes retroactively
- Volatility-adaptive placement — arrow distance from price adjusts to current market volatility, so arrows never overlap candles
- Built-in alerts — pop-up and push notifications, so you never miss a signal even away from the screen
- Customizable colors — match arrows to your chart theme
- Lightweight & fast — fully self-contained calculations, ideal for backtesting and VPS use
Settings Guide
|Setting
|What It Does
|Default
|Threshold
|Minimum momentum required to confirm a signal. Higher = fewer, stronger signals; lower = more frequent but less filtered signals. Tune per symbol/timeframe.
|3.9
|BuyArrowColor
|Color of the Buy arrow
|Lime
|SellArrowColor
|Color of the Sell arrow
|Red
|ArrowGapATR
|Distance of arrows from the candle, scaled to current volatility
|1.2
|EnableAlerts
|Turns pop-up/push notifications on or off
|On
How to Use
- Attach Smart Entry to your chart
- Adjust Threshold for your symbol and timeframe (start with default, then fine-tune)
- Green arrow below price → potential Buy
- Red arrow above price → potential Sell
- Enable Alerts to get notified instantly without watching the screen
Note
This is an analysis tool to support trading decisions — not an automated EA, and it does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account and use proper risk management.
Best for: traders who want filtered, rule-based entry signals instead of relying on gut feel.