Confluence Arrow Pro

Confluence Arrow Pro

Trade only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility all agree.

Confluence Arrow Pro is a non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator that filters out weak, low-probability setups. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it waits until four independent market forces line up before printing a signal – helping you avoid false signals from choppy, low-quality price action.

How It Works

A signal only appears when all of the following conditions are true at the same time:

  • Trend – The 50/200 EMA relationship confirms the direction of the underlying trend.
  • Momentum – RSI is exiting an oversold or overbought zone, confirming a shift in momentum.
  • Volume – On-Balance Volume (OBV) confirms that real buying or selling pressure supports the move.
  • Volatility – Price is trading near the outer Bollinger Band, marking a statistically stretched, high-probability reversal/continuation zone.

Only when Trend, Momentum, Volume and Volatility line up does the indicator draw an arrow directly on your chart – a green arrow below the candle for a Buy setup, and a red arrow above the candle for a Sell setup.

How to Use It

  1. Attach Confluence Arrow Pro to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe (works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and Commodities).
  2. Wait for a green arrow to appear below a candle – this marks a potential Buy zone.
  3. Wait for a red arrow to appear above a candle – this marks a potential Sell zone.
  4. Use the arrow as a trigger to check your entry, and combine it with your own risk management, stop-loss and take-profit rules.
  5. Enable alerts so you never have to stare at the chart waiting for a setup – the indicator watches the market for you.

Tip: Signals are strongest on H1 and above. Lower timeframes will generate more signals but with more noise.

Built-In Alerts

Never miss a setup again. Confluence Arrow Pro can notify you the moment a new confirmed arrow forms:

  • Pop-up alert on your MetaTrader terminal
  • Push notification straight to your phone (MetaTrader mobile app)
  • Email alert
  • Sound alert (custom sound file supported)

All alerts fire only once per confirmed, fully closed candle – no repeated spam alerts on the same signal.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
Enable Popup Alert Turn on/off the on-screen alert window
Enable Push Alert Turn on/off push notifications to your mobile device
Enable Email Alert Turn on/off email notifications
Enable Sound Alert Turn on/off the audio alert
Sound File Choose which sound file plays when a signal appears

The core signal logic is pre-optimized and fixed internally to protect the integrity of the strategy – simply attach the indicator and let it work.

Why Traders Like It

  • Non-repainting arrows – once printed, a signal does not disappear or move
  • Reduces false signals by requiring 4-factor confirmation instead of 1
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lightweight – does not slow down your charts
  • Full alert system built in (popup, push, email, sound)
  • Simple, clean visual signals – no clutter, no repainting boxes

Recommended Use

Confluence Arrow Pro works well as a trade trigger or confirmation tool for trend-following and swing-trading strategies. It is best used on H1, H4 and Daily charts, combined with your own trade management rules (stop-loss, take-profit, position sizing).

Disclaimer: This product is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account, and trade with proper risk management.

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