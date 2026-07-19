Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator

1
# Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator - Premium Breakout & Trend Filter Indicator#

**Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator** is a professional-grade, high-precision breakout signaling indicator specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. 

The core engine is built on a triple-layer validation system, combining price action structural breakouts with momentum and trend filters to deliver highly reliable entry signals.

### 🔴 100% NON-REPAINTING SIGNALS
Unlike ordinary indicators that shift or disappear after a few candles, the Matador Engine features a strict **Bar 1 Closed-Lock logic**. Once the candle closes and the arrow appears, the signal is **permanently locked** on the chart. What you see in history is exactly what you get in live trading!

### 🛠️ How the Triple-Layer Validation Works:
1. **Structural Foundation (ZigZag Breakout):** The indicator continuously tracks key market peaks and valleys to identify reliable structural support and resistance levels.
2. **Exhaustion Filter (Stochastic Momentum):** Signals are only generated if the structural breakout happens at an overbought or oversold zone, filtering out false breakouts during late market moves.
3. **Trend Alignment (Moving Average Filter):** The final trigger requires price action to cross and close over the moving average baseline, ensuring you only trade in the direction of the immediate momentum.

### 📊 Trading Recommendations:
* **Target Instrument:** Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but highly adaptable to other major FX pairs.
* **Timeframes:** M15, M30, and H1 for the best balance of signal frequency and accuracy (Recommended).
* **Trading Style:** Perfect for Day Traders and Swing Scalpers who look for precise breakout entries.

---

### ⚙️ Main Input Parameters:
* **======= MAIN GROUP (ZIGZAG) =======**

  * **SignalDepth / Deviation / Backstep:** Adjusts the structural peak/valley sensitivity.


* **======= SATURATED FILTER (STOCHASTIC) =======**
  * **StochLen / Slowing:** Sets the momentum filter speed.

  * **StochOverbought / Oversold:** Defines exhaustion zones (default: 65/35).


* **======= FILTER TREN (MA) =======**

  * **MAPeriod:** Baseline period for trend validation.


* **======= ALARM & VISUAL =======**
  * **UseAlert:** Enable/disable pop-up sound alerts on your MT4 terminal.
  * **UsePush:** Enable/disable direct push notifications to your MetaTrader Mobile App (iOS/Android).
  * **ArrowShift:** Customizes the visual distance of the arrows from the bars.
  * **MaxLookbackBars:** Limits historical bars scanning to keep chart performance lightning-fast.

---

### 🚀 Get Started:
1. Attach the indicator to your chart.
2. Set up your phone's MetaQuotes ID in MT4 settings to receive instant signals on your mobile.

3. Test your preferred settings using the built-in parameters to match your trading style.








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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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thaiman1
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thaiman1 2026.07.28 05:03 
 

ridipinge

Ferdian Candra
188
Reply from developer Ferdian Candra 2026.07.28 10:58
Ciao fratello, grazie per i tuoi commenti, Verificheremo la questione. Thanks for your input. Try downloading the latest version again; I've fixed the bugs. Good luck with your trades!
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