Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator

1
# Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator - Premium Breakout & Trend Filter Indicator#

**Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator** is a professional-grade, high-precision breakout signaling indicator specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. 

The core engine is built on a triple-layer validation system, combining price action structural breakouts with momentum and trend filters to deliver highly reliable entry signals.

### 🔴 100% NON-REPAINTING SIGNALS
Unlike ordinary indicators that shift or disappear after a few candles, the Matador Engine features a strict **Bar 1 Closed-Lock logic**. Once the candle closes and the arrow appears, the signal is **permanently locked** on the chart. What you see in history is exactly what you get in live trading!

### 🛠️ How the Triple-Layer Validation Works:
1. **Structural Foundation (ZigZag Breakout):** The indicator continuously tracks key market peaks and valleys to identify reliable structural support and resistance levels.
2. **Exhaustion Filter (Stochastic Momentum):** Signals are only generated if the structural breakout happens at an overbought or oversold zone, filtering out false breakouts during late market moves.
3. **Trend Alignment (Moving Average Filter):** The final trigger requires price action to cross and close over the moving average baseline, ensuring you only trade in the direction of the immediate momentum.

### 📊 Trading Recommendations:
* **Target Instrument:** Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but highly adaptable to other major FX pairs.
* **Timeframes:** M15, M30, and H1 for the best balance of signal frequency and accuracy (Recommended).
* **Trading Style:** Perfect for Day Traders and Swing Scalpers who look for precise breakout entries.

---

### ⚙️ Main Input Parameters:
* **======= MAIN GROUP (ZIGZAG) =======**

  * **SignalDepth / Deviation / Backstep:** Adjusts the structural peak/valley sensitivity.


* **======= SATURATED FILTER (STOCHASTIC) =======**
  * **StochLen / Slowing:** Sets the momentum filter speed.

  * **StochOverbought / Oversold:** Defines exhaustion zones (default: 65/35).


* **======= FILTER TREN (MA) =======**

  * **MAPeriod:** Baseline period for trend validation.


* **======= ALARM & VISUAL =======**
  * **UseAlert:** Enable/disable pop-up sound alerts on your MT4 terminal.
  * **UsePush:** Enable/disable direct push notifications to your MetaTrader Mobile App (iOS/Android).
  * **ArrowShift:** Customizes the visual distance of the arrows from the bars.
  * **MaxLookbackBars:** Limits historical bars scanning to keep chart performance lightning-fast.

---

### 🚀 Get Started:
1. Attach the indicator to your chart.
2. Set up your phone's MetaQuotes ID in MT4 settings to receive instant signals on your mobile.

3. Test your preferred settings using the built-in parameters to match your trading style.








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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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thaiman1
609
thaiman1 2026.07.28 05:03 
 

ridipinge

Ferdian Candra
191
Ответ разработчика Ferdian Candra 2026.07.28 10:58
Ciao fratello, grazie per i tuoi commenti, Verificheremo la questione. Thanks for your input. Try downloading the latest version again; I've fixed the bugs. Good luck with your trades!
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