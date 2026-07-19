# Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator - Premium Breakout & Trend Filter Indicator#





**Latte Structure Adaptive Indicator** is a professional-grade, high-precision breakout signaling indicator specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4.





The core engine is built on a triple-layer validation system, combining price action structural breakouts with momentum and trend filters to deliver highly reliable entry signals.





### 🔴 100% NON-REPAINTING SIGNALS

Unlike ordinary indicators that shift or disappear after a few candles, the Matador Engine features a strict **Bar 1 Closed-Lock logic**. Once the candle closes and the arrow appears, the signal is **permanently locked** on the chart. What you see in history is exactly what you get in live trading!





### 🛠️ How the Triple-Layer Validation Works:

1. **Structural Foundation (ZigZag Breakout):** The indicator continuously tracks key market peaks and valleys to identify reliable structural support and resistance levels.

2. **Exhaustion Filter (Stochastic Momentum):** Signals are only generated if the structural breakout happens at an overbought or oversold zone, filtering out false breakouts during late market moves.

3. **Trend Alignment (Moving Average Filter):** The final trigger requires price action to cross and close over the moving average baseline, ensuring you only trade in the direction of the immediate momentum.





### 📊 Trading Recommendations:

* **Target Instrument:** Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but highly adaptable to other major FX pairs.

* **Timeframes:** M15, M30, and H1 for the best balance of signal frequency and accuracy (Recommended).

* **Trading Style:** Perfect for Day Traders and Swing Scalpers who look for precise breakout entries.





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### ⚙️ Main Input Parameters:

* **======= MAIN GROUP (ZIGZAG) =======**

* **SignalDepth / Deviation / Backstep:** Adjusts the structural peak/valley sensitivity.



* **======= SATURATED FILTER (STOCHASTIC) =======**

* **StochLen / Slowing:** Sets the momentum filter speed.

* **StochOverbought / Oversold:** Defines exhaustion zones (default: 65/35).



* **======= FILTER TREN (MA) =======**

* **MAPeriod:** Baseline period for trend validation.



* **======= ALARM & VISUAL =======**

* **UseAlert:** Enable/disable pop-up sound alerts on your MT4 terminal.

* **UsePush:** Enable/disable direct push notifications to your MetaTrader Mobile App (iOS/Android).

* **ArrowShift:** Customizes the visual distance of the arrows from the bars.

* **MaxLookbackBars:** Limits historical bars scanning to keep chart performance lightning-fast.





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### 🚀 Get Started:

1. Attach the indicator to your chart.

2. Set up your phone's MetaQuotes ID in MT4 settings to receive instant signals on your mobile.