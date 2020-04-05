Wonder 8

Wonder 8 is part of the Wonder collection, strategies I selected from my own portfolios.

It trades USDJPY on the H1 timeframe using a trend-exhaustion model with adaptive volatility filters.

What it is, and what it is not

  • Every trade opens with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Risk is always defined.
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging. One position at a time, low margin usage.
  • No neural-network, no AI, no quantum wording. A rule-based system, tested and honest.
  • Nothing to optimize: the default settings are the tested settings.

How it was built

A systematic process, not curve-fitting a single chart: genetic generation, verification on data never used to build it, checks on other markets, spread stress and Monte Carlo. Reviewed again in 2026 on recent data.

Backtest (fixed 0.01 lot, 99% modeling quality)

  • 2020-2026: 149 trades, profit factor 1.74, return/drawdown 7.4
  • Last 24 months: 37 trades, profit factor 1.13

Backtests are not a promise. Real results depend on your broker and will differ.

How to test: open a USDJPY H1 chart, default settings, Every tick or 1 minute OHLC. 500 USD is enough for 0.01 lot.

Settings: mmLots (fixed lot), money management fixed or free-margin percentage, MagicNumber, ExitOnFriday.

This product is free: the entry point of the collection. The Wonders are built to be uncorrelated and work together as a portfolio. Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Support is on MQL5, in Comments or by private message.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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