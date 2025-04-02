Aureum Opening Range Breakout Pro

Aureum ORB Pro: Institutional-Grade Momentum Trading

Aureum ORB Pro is a meticulously engineered algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive momentum of the daily Opening Range Breakout (ORB). Specifically tailored for the high-liquidity volume shifts of the USDJPY currency pair, this Expert Advisor maps structural boundaries during the late Asian session and executes precise breakout entries as institutional order flow floods the market.

Built for professional traders and prop-firm participants, Aureum ORB Pro relies on a mathematically sound edge with a verified 4.25 Sharpe Ratio.

⚠️ Zero Toxic Mechanics: This EA does NOT use Grid, Martingale, Averaging, or High-Frequency Trading (HFT) methods. Every single trade is protected by a strict, physical Stop Loss and Take Profit.

📊 Verified Mathematical Edge (April 2025 – June 2026)

Aureum ORB Pro has been rigorously tested using 100% Real Tick Data for maximum accuracy. The performance results displayed on this page reflect official testing on the M15 Timeframe for USDJPY over the period April 2025 to June 2026.

  • Official Test Period: April 2025 – June 2026.

  • Test Timeframe & Symbol: M15 (USDJPY).

  • High-Quality Entries: Achieves a robust Profit Factor of 1.57.

  • Smooth Equity Curve: An exceptional Sharpe Ratio of 4.25 demonstrates highly consistent return profiles.

  • Intraday Safety: Hard time-based closures prevent exposure to widening overnight spreads and swap fees.

🛡️ Prop Firm Ready (The Ultimate Safeguard)

Passing a funded account challenge requires flawless risk management. Aureum ORB Pro features an integrated Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Protector. You can input your firm's maximum daily loss limit (e.g., 5%), and the EA will continuously monitor your equity. If the limit is reached, it will instantly liquidate open positions and lock the terminal until the next trading day—ensuring you never breach your evaluation rules. (Note: This feature is disabled by default for MQL5 validation purposes but can be instantly enabled in the settings).

⚙️ Core Strategy & Features

  • The Volatility Window: The EA establishes a high/low price range between 06:00 and 08:00 GMT, perfectly positioning itself ahead of the London volume injection.

  • Fakeout Filtration: A customizable point buffer filters out market "noise" and false breaks before committing capital.

  • Dynamic Risk Sizing: Automatically calculates your lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the physical distance of the Stop Loss.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Features intelligent Break-Even mechanics and customizable Trailing Stops to lock in profits as the momentum runs.

  • Hard Time Exit: Automatically closes all open positions at 18:00 GMT before late New York session liquidity dries up.

📋 Setup & Recommendations

For optimal performance, please configure the EA with the following parameters:

Requirement Recommendation
Optimized Symbol USDJPY
Backtest/Optimization Timeframe M15 (Results displayed are based on M15)
Minimum Deposit $100 (Cent or Standard Account)
Broker Server Time GMT+0 (Default settings are optimized for Exness GMT+0. Adjust the Start/End hours according to your broker's server time offset).
Hosting A low-latency VPS is highly recommended to capture precise breakout pricing.

🛠️ Key Input Parameters Explained

  • Range Start Hour / Range End Hour: Defines the specific time window used to build the high and low breakout boundaries (Default: 6 to 8).

  • Force Close Hour: The exact hour the EA will automatically close all active trades to avoid overnight exposure (Default: 18).

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA's trades. This must be changed if you are running multiple EAs on the same account.

  • Account Risk % Per Trade: The exact percentage of your total account equity you are willing to risk on a single breakout.

  • Enable Fakeout Buffer: Adds a protective pip cushion to the breakout range to prevent the EA from entering on false wicks.

  • Enable Daily Equity Limit: Toggle this on to set a hard daily drawdown percentage limit, protecting funded prop firm accounts from violation.

Master the open. Secure the breakout. Upgrade your terminal with Aureum ORB Pro today.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將它
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
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Hedge master Pro
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
专家
Unleash the power of precision trading with Hedge master Pro, the next-generation Forex Expert Advisor that guarantees performance through the proven hedging strategy. Designed for traders who demand consistent results, Hedge master Pro leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Key Features: Hedging Strategy : This EA dynamically manages trades by using a hedging technique to protect your positions from adverse market moves, ensuring that you stay in control of eve
Range Break Scalper EA
Matong Maphango
专家
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choose
Forex account manager mt4
Matong Maphango
实用工具
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
NFP Killer EA MT4
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
专家
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Black Viper MT4
Matong Maphango
专家
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the number of pending orders that
Black Viper
Matong Maphango
专家
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for USDJPY and XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  USDJPY  and AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the numbe
Range Break Scalper
Matong Maphango
专家
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choos
NFP Killer EA
Matong Maphango
专家
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Moving Averages Expert EA
Matong Maphango
专家
Moving Averages Expert EA is a type of automated trading strategy that utilizes two different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The moving averages are based on historical price data, and they are used to identify trends and determine the direction of the market. This EA by default generates buy signals when the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average , indicating that the market is trending upwards. Conversely, sell signals are generated when the fast moving av
Forex account manager
Matong Maphango
实用工具
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Deriv ninja
Matong Maphango
指标
The indicator has three signals. The two arrow signals and when  you get the message expect the spike. You only enter the market when all the conditions are met. The big arrow indicates the overall market direction while the small arrows indicates the support and resistance. Message "Expect spike" indicates that the market is about to spike so if you are trading against it you should exit that market.
YouTube Moving Averages
Matong Maphango
专家
YouTube Moving Average EA 是一款基于 三条移动平均线策略 的自动化交易专家顾问（EA），使用 200、50 和 21 均线（MA） 。 该 EA 通过 200 MA 判断市场趋势，并根据 21 MA 与 50 MA 的交叉 来执行交易。 交易逻辑： 卖出策略（Sell）： 当 200 MA 位于 50 MA 和 21 MA 之上 ，且 21 MA 向下穿越 50 MA 时，EA 将开立 卖出交易 。 买入策略（Buy）： 当 200 MA 位于 50 MA 和 21 MA 之下 ，且 21 MA 向上穿越 50 MA 时，EA 将开立 买入交易 。 该 EA 主要用于 教学目的 ，并在 Dr Dollar To ZAR YouTube 频道中进行了完整讲解，非常适合希望学习如何在 MQL5 中编写移动平均线交易策略的交易者，以及偏好简单趋势跟随系统的用户。
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