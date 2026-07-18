



What it shows:

- Today's result — big and clear, with the number of closed trades.

- Daily breakdown for the week: each of the last 7 days (or the current week from Monday) with a proportional bar per day, so you instantly see your best and worst days.

- Weekly and all-time totals, including the all-time result as a percentage of your net deposits.

- Account footer: balance, equity and floating P/L, always visible.





Filters:

- Show all trades, or only trades of the chart symbol.

- Filter by magic number — perfect for monitoring one specific EA on an account where several robots are running.





Design and usability:

- Modern dark canvas design with smooth rounded cards and DPI scaling — looks sharp on 4K monitors.

- Drag the panel anywhere on the chart by its header; the position is remembered per symbol.

- English and Russian interface.

- No trading functions, no DLLs, updates on a timer.





The result is calculated from the account history (profit + swap + commission + fees), so the numbers match your broker's report.





Input parameters:

- Language — English or Russian panel language.

- Week mode — last 7 days or current week from Monday.

- Chart symbol trades only — count only trades of the chart symbol.

- Magic number — filter by magic (-1 = all trades).

- X offset, Y offset — initial panel position.

- Refresh period, sec — refresh period in seconds.





If you find the panel useful, please leave a review — it helps a lot. Feature requests are welcome in the comments.

Daily PnL Dashboard is a clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your real trading results at a glance — no more digging through the account history tab.