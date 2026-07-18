Daily PnL Dashboard

  • Indicators
  • Konstantin Malyshev
    Konstantin Malyshev

    Konstantin Malyshev

    Разработка и честное тестирование советников MT5 (MQL5)
    Специализация — алгоритмическая торговля золотом (XAUUSD) и Forex:
    Разработка советников с нуля по вашему ТЗ: трендовые, контртрендовые, сеточные, пробойные системы, торговля от уровней.
  • Version: 1.10
Daily PnL Dashboard is a clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your real trading results at a glance — no more digging through the account history tab.

What it shows:
- Today's result — big and clear, with the number of closed trades.
- Daily breakdown for the week: each of the last 7 days (or the current week from Monday) with a proportional bar per day, so you instantly see your best and worst days.
- Weekly and all-time totals, including the all-time result as a percentage of your net deposits.
- Account footer: balance, equity and floating P/L, always visible.

Filters:
- Show all trades, or only trades of the chart symbol.
- Filter by magic number — perfect for monitoring one specific EA on an account where several robots are running.

Design and usability:
- Modern dark canvas design with smooth rounded cards and DPI scaling — looks sharp on 4K monitors.
- Drag the panel anywhere on the chart by its header; the position is remembered per symbol.
- English and Russian interface.
- No trading functions, no DLLs, updates on a timer.

The result is calculated from the account history (profit + swap + commission + fees), so the numbers match your broker's report.

Input parameters:
- Language — English or Russian panel language.
- Week mode — last 7 days or current week from Monday.
- Chart symbol trades only — count only trades of the chart symbol.
- Magic number — filter by magic (-1 = all trades).
- X offset, Y offset — initial panel position.
- Refresh period, sec — refresh period in seconds.

If you find the panel useful, please leave a review — it helps a lot. Feature requests are welcome in the comments.
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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