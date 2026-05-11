SMC Signals Alert

5

𝗦𝗠𝗖 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿

This latest version is shared with the community as part of our ongoing product development.
More useful features and improvements are planned for future updates.
Constructive and good-faith feedback is always welcome and greatly appreciated.


SMC Signals Indicator is a professional Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading tool designed to help traders identify high-probability market opportunities using institutional-style price action analysis. The indicator combines Premium & Discount zones, Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and smart signal logic into a clean and flexible trading system suitable for both manual traders and professional signal communities.


• 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 & 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 — Detects key pricing areas to identify potential reversal and high-value trading zones.
• 𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 (𝗢𝗕) 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 — Automatically identifies institutional Order Blocks with smart filtering and auto invalidation.
• 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗽 (𝗙𝗩𝗚) 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 — Highlights imbalance zones and unfinished price delivery areas for continuation or retracement setups.
• 𝗣𝗿𝗲-𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 — Flexible early-warning signals help traders prepare before full confirmation appears.
• 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 & 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 — Multiple signal stages provide better trade timing and execution control.
• 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 / 𝗧𝗣 / 𝗦𝗟 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 — Flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss settings adapted to different trading styles and risk management preferences.
• 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Reduces low-quality setups and filters weak zones to improve overall signal quality.
• 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 — Real-time MetaTrader popup alerts, sound alerts, and mobile push notifications.
• 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 — Instantly sends trading alerts to smartphones and mobile devices through MetaTrader.
• 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻) — Sends personalized trading signals directly to private Telegram channels, VIP groups, or trading communities.
• 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 — Fully customizable Telegram message formats with professional community-ready layouts.
• 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 — Automatically sends chart screenshots with active zones and signals to Telegram.
• 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻) — Deep control over signal logic, filtering systems, alert behavior, and advanced configuration settings.
• 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 — Clean institutional-style fintech design optimized for fast analysis and decision making.

𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲: https://monkeyc07.github.io/SMC/



Reviews 2
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry
253
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry 2026.08.05 23:12 
 

Excellent indicator! I've been trading for many years, and finding a reliable tool that keeps the chart clean while providing useful confirmations isn't easy. This indicator helps me identify better trading opportunities and improves my confidence before entering a position. I don't rely on any single indicator, but this has become an important part of my trading system. Thank you to the developer for your hard work and continuous effort. Please keep updating and improving this indicator. It's simple, practical, and genuinely helpful for traders who value discipline over guesswork. Highly recommended!

Javier Herrera
438
Javier Herrera 2026.07.23 02:55 
 

This indicator is excellent and much more than just a simple indicator because it provides very accurate alerts taking into account several factors that are crucial for a good strategy using the Smart Money Concept approach. It has already given me several winning trades in both demo and live accounts. I believe it's essential to understand the strategies the indicator uses and to make conscious decisions about entering or exiting trades. Many thanks to the author for sharing.

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Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry
253
Ahmad Farris Bin Jesry 2026.08.05 23:12 
 

Excellent indicator! I've been trading for many years, and finding a reliable tool that keeps the chart clean while providing useful confirmations isn't easy. This indicator helps me identify better trading opportunities and improves my confidence before entering a position. I don't rely on any single indicator, but this has become an important part of my trading system. Thank you to the developer for your hard work and continuous effort. Please keep updating and improving this indicator. It's simple, practical, and genuinely helpful for traders who value discipline over guesswork. Highly recommended!

Quang Vinh Nguyen
3003
Reply from developer Quang Vinh Nguyen 2026.08.06 07:59
Thank you very much. I'm also very much looking forward to this indicator and have put a lot of effort and ideas into it. There will be many more valuable upgrades here. I look forward to receiving more feedback from you. Don't hesitate to message me if you have any ideas that need to be implemented. I'm waiting for your message.
Javier Herrera
438
Javier Herrera 2026.07.23 02:55 
 

This indicator is excellent and much more than just a simple indicator because it provides very accurate alerts taking into account several factors that are crucial for a good strategy using the Smart Money Concept approach. It has already given me several winning trades in both demo and live accounts. I believe it's essential to understand the strategies the indicator uses and to make conscious decisions about entering or exiting trades. Many thanks to the author for sharing.

Quang Vinh Nguyen
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Reply from developer Quang Vinh Nguyen 2026.07.23 03:24
Your valuable feedback motivates me to further improve this product. Thank you.
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