Daily PnL Dashboard
- 指标
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Konstantin MalyshevРазработка и честное тестирование советников MT5 (MQL5)
Специализация — алгоритмическая торговля золотом (XAUUSD) и Forex:
Разработка советников с нуля по вашему ТЗ: трендовые, контртрендовые, сеточные, пробойные системы, торговля от уровней.
- 版本: 1.10
Daily PnL Dashboard is a clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your real trading results at a glance — no more digging through the account history tab.
What it shows:
- Today's result — big and clear, with the number of closed trades.
- Daily breakdown for the week: each of the last 7 days (or the current week from Monday) with a proportional bar per day, so you instantly see your best and worst days.
- Weekly and all-time totals, including the all-time result as a percentage of your net deposits.
- Account footer: balance, equity and floating P/L, always visible.
Filters:
- Show all trades, or only trades of the chart symbol.
- Filter by magic number — perfect for monitoring one specific EA on an account where several robots are running.
Design and usability:
- Modern dark canvas design with smooth rounded cards and DPI scaling — looks sharp on 4K monitors.
- Drag the panel anywhere on the chart by its header; the position is remembered per symbol.
- English and Russian interface.
- No trading functions, no DLLs, updates on a timer.
The result is calculated from the account history (profit + swap + commission + fees), so the numbers match your broker's report.
Input parameters:
- Language — English or Russian panel language.
- Week mode — last 7 days or current week from Monday.
- Chart symbol trades only — count only trades of the chart symbol.
- Magic number — filter by magic (-1 = all trades).
- X offset, Y offset — initial panel position.
- Refresh period, sec — refresh period in seconds.
If you find the panel useful, please leave a review — it helps a lot. Feature requests are welcome in the comments.