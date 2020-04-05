Meridian Confluence EA

Meridian Confluence EA — Dual-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Precision Trader for EURUSD & XAUUSD

Trade with confluence, not guesswork.

Meridian Confluence EA is a fully automated trading system built for traders who are tired of single-indicator strategies that fire on noise. Instead of reacting to one signal, Meridian only opens a trade when five independent conditions align across two timeframes — a higher-timeframe trend filter, a lower-timeframe momentum reversal, a price-location filter, a candle-confirmation filter, and a volatility filter. This "confluence-first" design is why the EA trades selectively rather than constantly, and why every entry it takes has structural, momentum, and price-action justification behind it.

The EA runs two independently managed trading engines inside a single chart attachment: one tuned for EURUSD and one tuned for XAUUSD (Gold). Each symbol has its own indicator handles, its own risk percentage, its own spread ceiling, and its own loss-tracking — meaning a losing streak or a wide spread event on Gold will never affect how the EA trades EURUSD, and vice versa. You are effectively running two specialized robots from one license.

How It Thinks: The Multi-Timeframe Logic

Meridian starts every decision on the M15 chart, where it measures the relationship between a fast and a slow EMA to establish directional bias. Only once a clear uptrend or downtrend is established on this higher timeframe does the EA even look at the M5 chart for an entry. On M5, it waits for RSI to cross back out of oversold or overbought territory — a classic reversal signature — and cross-checks that the current price sits inside a defined pullback zone relative to the M5 EMA, meaning the trade is entering on a retracement, not chasing an extended move. A final candle-close confirmation (bullish close for longs, bearish close for shorts) is required before the signal is considered valid. All five conditions must be true simultaneously; if even one fails, no trade is placed. This is what keeps trade frequency realistic — typically a handful of high-quality setups per day rather than dozens of low-quality ones.

Risk Management Built Like an Institution's, Not a Hobbyist's

Every position Meridian opens is sized dynamically using the Average True Range of the traded symbol, scaled against a percentage of your live account equity — not a fixed lot size that becomes dangerous as your account grows or shrinks. Stop-loss is placed at 1.5× ATR and take-profit at 3× ATR, giving a baseline 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio on every trade before any trade management even begins.

Once a position reaches one full risk-unit (1R) of profit, Meridian automatically moves the stop-loss to breakeven, removing downside risk from the trade entirely. From that point forward, an ATR-based trailing stop follows price, letting winners run while continuously locking in profit as the trend extends — turning the effective reward-to-risk into 2:1 or better on trades that continue in the EA's favor.

On top of per-trade management, Meridian enforces account-level circuit breakers: a daily loss limit that halts all new trading once a defined percentage of equity is lost in a single day, and a consecutive-loss cutoff that pauses the affected symbol after a defined number of losing trades in a row. Both safeguards reset automatically at the start of the next trading day. This is the same layered approach — position-level risk, trade-level protection, and account-level circuit breakers — that separates professional risk frameworks from typical retail EAs.

Execution Discipline

Meridian only evaluates for new entries once per closed candle (new-bar execution), which prevents the multi-entry-per-candle bug that plagues many retail EAs during fast market conditions. A configurable trading session window (default 08:00–22:00 UTC) keeps the EA active during the hours that matter for EURUSD and XAUUSD liquidity, and out of the illiquid, spread-widening hours where false signals are most common. Before every order, the EA checks the live spread against a symbol-specific ceiling and checks the broker's minimum stop-level distance, automatically adjusting stop-loss and take-profit placement so orders are never rejected for being "too close" to price — a common failure point for EAs that don't account for broker-specific freeze zones.

A Dashboard You Can Actually Trust at a Glance

Meridian includes a clean, professional on-chart dashboard rendered in a dark institutional theme with a blue accent header. At a glance you can see, for both EURUSD and XAUUSD independently: whether trading is currently ACTIVE or HALTED, live spread in points, consecutive loss count against your configured limit, number of open positions, current account equity and balance, and whether the trading session filter currently has the market open or closed. Nothing is hidden — if the EA has stopped trading a symbol for the day, the dashboard tells you why at a glance instead of leaving you guessing.

Who This Is For

Meridian Confluence EA is built for traders who want a rules-based, risk-first automated system running on the two most liquid instruments in the retail trading world — without needing to babysit the chart. It is equally suited to prop-firm challenge accounts (thanks to the daily loss limit and consecutive-loss cutoff), to traders layering it onto an existing portfolio of EAs for uncorrelated confluence-based entries, and to anyone who has been burned by over-optimized, curve-fit EAs and wants something built on transparent, explainable logic instead of a black box.

What You're Getting

  • Two independently managed trading engines (EURUSD + XAUUSD) in one EA
  • 5-condition multi-timeframe confluence entry logic (M15 trend + M5 reversal/pullback/candle/volatility)
  • Dynamic ATR-based position sizing tied to live equity
  • 1:3 baseline reward-to-risk with automatic breakeven and ATR trailing stop management
  • Daily loss limit and consecutive-loss circuit breakers, tracked per symbol
  • Broker-safe execution: spread filtering, stop-level validation, and margin pre-checks before every order
  • Professional dark-theme on-chart dashboard with live status for both symbols
  • Fully configurable inputs for risk %, spread ceilings, session hours, and ATR/RSI/EMA parameters

As with any automated trading system, past logic design does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and use position sizing appropriate to your risk tolerance.


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TICK STACK LTD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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Experts
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3 (1)
Experts
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