LUSHA Gold
- Experts
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- Version: 2.33
- Updated: 18 July 2026
- Activations: 15
LUSHA Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. It is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and efficient trade execution.
Instead of relying on simple signal generation, the EA uses a proprietary decision-making engine that adapts to changing market conditions.
Key Features
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Fully automated trading (No manual intervention required)
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Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
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Smart market entry with precise execution
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Built-in spread filter
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Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Optional ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss
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Optional dual-entry mode for enhanced profit management
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Session filter (Asia, London, New York)
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High-impact news filter
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Volatility filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions
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One-trade-per-signal protection
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Customizable risk and money management settings
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Compatible with MT5
Recommended Usage
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Platform: MT5
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Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Minimum Deposit: 200
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VPS recommended for uninterrupted execution
Important Notice
⚠ Please perform your own backtesting before using this EA on a live account.
Every broker has different pricing, spreads, execution speed, and trading conditions. Results may vary depending on your broker, account type, leverage, and market environment.
Backtesting allows you to:
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Verify compatibility with your broker.
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Optimize settings for your trading conditions.
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Understand the EA's behavior before live deployment.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly and use proper risk management.