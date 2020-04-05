Luymit Gold

LUYMIT Gold is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to deliver disciplined and systematic trade execution through a sophisticated multi-layer market analysis process.

Rather than relying on a single indicator or simple trading signal, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions before considering an entry. This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades during unfavorable market environments and focuses on opportunities that meet the predefined quality standards.

Every trade is executed only after all required conditions have been satisfied. To maintain trading discipline, the EA is designed to place only one position for each confirmed trading opportunity, preventing repeated entries from the same market movement.

Risk management is an essential part of the system. LUYMIT Gold includes intelligent capital protection features such as Structural Stop Loss, Fixed Take Profit, Break-Even Management, Trailing Stop, Spread Filter, Trading Session Filter, and optional Profit-Based Lot Multiplier. Additional broker-side validation for volume and margin requirements helps ensure that every order is submitted only when trading conditions are appropriate.

A built-in dashboard provides real-time monitoring of market conditions, trade status, active filters, open positions, daily performance, and system information, allowing traders to easily monitor the EA without needing to analyze multiple indicators manually.

The EA is fully automated and requires no manual intervention during operation. It is suitable for traders who prefer a consistent, rules-based trading system that removes emotional decision-making while maintaining strict trade management principles.

Features

  • Fully automated trading

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Intelligent multi-condition market analysis

  • One trade per confirmed signal

  • Advanced risk management system

  • Break-Even and Trailing Stop support

  • Spread and Session Filters

  • Optional Profit-Based Lot Multiplier

  • Real-time trading dashboard

  • Margin and volume validation for safer execution

Recommended Settings 

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Account Balance: USD 200

  • Leverage: 1:100 

  • VPS: Recommended for stable 24/7 operation

  • Risk Management: Use an appropriate lot size based on your account balance and risk tolerance.

Important Notice

No trading system can guarantee profits. Market conditions constantly change, and all trading involves risk. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account and optimize the settings for your preferred broker and trading instrument before using it on a live account.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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