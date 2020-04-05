LUSHA Gold EA (MT5)

LUSHA Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. It is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and efficient trade execution.

Instead of relying on simple signal generation, the EA uses a proprietary decision-making engine that adapts to changing market conditions.

Key Features

Fully automated trading (No manual intervention required)

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Smart market entry with precise execution

Built-in spread filter

Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss

Optional dual-entry mode for enhanced profit management

Session filter (Asia, London, New York)

High-impact news filter

Volatility filter to avoid unfavorable market conditions

One-trade-per-signal protection

Customizable risk and money management settings

Compatible with MT5

Recommended Usage

Platform: MT5

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Minimum Deposit: 200

VPS recommended for uninterrupted execution

Important Notice

⚠ Please perform your own backtesting before using this EA on a live account.

Every broker has different pricing, spreads, execution speed, and trading conditions. Results may vary depending on your broker, account type, leverage, and market environment.

Backtesting allows you to:

Verify compatibility with your broker.

Optimize settings for your trading conditions.

Understand the EA's behavior before live deployment.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly and use proper risk management.