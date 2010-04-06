Titan5 MT5 EA

Titan5 MT5 EA – A Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for Serious Traders

Optimized for Prop Firms, Individual Traders, and Portfolio Diversification

Titan5 MT5 EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for traders who demand strategic diversification and robust risk management. By integrating five distinct trading methodologies, it adapts to various market conditions, making it ideal for prop firm challenges, personal accounts, and portfolio risk mitigation.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Approach – Utilizes five distinct trading algorithms to improve performance consistency across different market environments.
Flexible Risk Settings – Choose between fixed lot sizing for controlled risk or optional Martingale for aggressive growth strategies.
Major Pair Optimization – Best results on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, but adaptable to other pairs.
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility – Designed for M30 and H1, but usable on any timeframe.
Prop Firm Friendly – Implements risk control mechanisms to comply with prop firm trading rules.
Portfolio & Hedge-Ready – Ideal for diversifying trading strategies, reducing directional risk, and optimizing portfolio performance.
Fully Automated Execution – Removes emotional trading by following predefined entry/exit rules.
Real-World Tested – Backtested and validated on historical data, with forward testing in live conditions.

Before You Use Titan5 MT5 EA

🔹 Test in a Demo Environment – We strongly recommend using the EA on a demo account before going live.
🔹 Realistic Expectations – No EA guarantees profits. Performance depends on market conditions, risk settings, and broker execution.
🔹 Personalized Risk Management – Traders should adjust settings according to their risk tolerance and capital size.
🔹 By Purchasing, You Accept Trading Risks – Ensure you understand how the EA functions before using it on a real account.

📢 Get Started Today!

Join a growing community of traders using Titan5 MT5 EA for consistent execution, risk diversification, and portfolio enhancement.

💡 Trade Smarter, Not Harder – Let Titan5 MT5 EA Work for You!



Recommended products
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA for XAU/USD Trading on MetaTrader 5 The GoldMaster EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is tailored for traders who prefer a straightforward approach and want to explore automated trading without the need for complex setups. Features : Automated Trading: The EA handles all trading operations independently. Pre-Configured Setup: No manual configuration is required, making it easy to use. Optimized for Small Accoun
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Break Hunter 28
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Neo Breakout MT5
Mathewstwapalisha Mulwafu
Experts
Breakout EA based  on   advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.  The strategy,  filters out  false signals and  performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop. specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY The E
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (3)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
Experts
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
Breakout and False Breakout with GRID EA
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Breakout & False-Breakout with Grid is the EA build with one single shot and multi-trade based on Support & Resistant Breakout or False-Breakout. First Trade: Off/On first trade First Trade Mode: 1. False-Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a False-Breakout                            2. Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a True-Breakout Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade Series Trade Mode: 1. Dual_BUY_SELL_Series: Sequences trades will be open both BUY or SELL
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.75 (8)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
EA Nine MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses 3 strategies: 1 - a strategy for breaking through important levels, 2-a strategy for reversing, and 3 - trading on a trend. To open a position, the expert Advisor evaluates the situation on the charts using 5 custom indicators. The EA also uses averaging elements in the form of several additional orders ( the EA does not increase the lot for averaging orders). The EA uses 8 adaptive functions for modifying and partially closing orders. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Tr
Market Golden Goose
Joao Henrique Pataki Bernardes
Experts
Market Golden Goose EA MGG is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek consistent performance , intelligent risk management , and fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5. Built with a focus on robustness and control, the EA uses a combination of advanced logic, precise market reading, and volatility filters to deliver safe and efficient trades. EA Objective To provide high-quality entries based on a set of objective and repeatable rules, reducing emotional interference and maximizing
FREE
FractalanMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken. The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits types of ord
Zenova
Rex Velos
Experts
Zenova – Futuristic Zen Trading for EURUSD H1 (Introductory Release) Discover the calm power of disciplined, patient trading. Slowly but surely. Zenova is a premium Expert Advisor meticulously crafted and extensively tested exclusively for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe . It combines precise trend detection (ADX strength + RSI divergence filters) with intelligent price action confirmation to enter only high-probability, slow-moving trends—delivering a proven win rate of ~89% and a solid pro
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
SMC Precision Scalper MT5
Jing Zhi Sia
Experts
SMC Precision Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and Indices. Unlike dangerous "Grid" or "Martingale" bots that blow accounts, this EA uses pure Price Action logic based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies valid market structure breakouts and trades with the trend. How It Works: Structure Mapping: The EA automatically detects the 20-candle High/Low structure tunnel. Trend Filter: A built-in 200 EMA filter ensures trades are only taken in the dire
Kit Trader Golden Days MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Experts
A complete and super effective slip to help you with your trading. trading itself is very difficult. it's no wonder that 97% of traders are losers, financing the trades of the 3% of winners. this slip is intended to improve your trading level, helping you have more control over your orders. A slip with stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and dynamic order adjustments helps traders: Control risks – Stop loss automatically limits losses. Protect profits – Take profit and trailing stop guarantee
EA Smart News Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The initial price is 92.25 USD, the future price is 250 USD Universal advisor with the use of economic and fundamental news " Smart News Trade ". Trading tactics are based on tracking the dynamics of the market and accelerating the price movement. Not guessing, not forecasting, only calculations with clear guidelines for the direction of positions. The work is carried out with pending orders, a stop loss is used to protect funds. A VPS server is required for smooth operation. Ease of use: Ther
Lazy Locker
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades only Forex currencies on hedge accounts. The strategy depends on the selected trading mode. Trade mode - Weekly/Daily. This means that the trading cycle is limited by a week or a day. Lot size - fixed lot size. Set manually. The bar number of open positions - bar index from the start of the selected trading period for opening Limit or Stop orders. In case of Weekly mode, Н4 bars are considered. In case of Daily, Н1 bars are considered. The closing hour of trade - keep i
PipSniper EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
PipSniper EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended pairs:  volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD Re
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Experts
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
ScriptBot
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.86 (7)
Experts
ScriptBot é um robô multi estratégia desenvolvido para ser prático e robusto, com o ScriptBot você é capaz de criar diferentes estratégias próprias, instale até 51 indicadores do seu gosto e monte o seu próprio gatilho utilizando uma expressões lógica simples. WARN:  Este Expert esta desatualizado , um novo ScriptBot esta sendo reescrito do zero. Abaixo contaremos um pouco sobre a estrutura: Indicadores: ScriptBot não possui indicadores na sua codificação, isso significa que você tem total co
FREE
AI Trading Buddy
Aii Karadag
5 (1)
Experts
Important: After Installation use this instructions described in the "Comments" to add the AI-Trading-Buddy configuration: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/124858?source=Site +Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55105781 This EA can't be backtested in metatrader 5 since it uses webrequests to ai-models like claude, chat-gpt or deepseek and its not possible to backtest with webrequests in mql5. In the backtest scenario I used a simple rsi swing trade strategy. AI Trading Buddy The AI Trading Bu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
More from author
Double Stochastic RSI Indicator for MT5
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
The Double Stochastic RSI Indicator is a momentum indicator which is based on the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is used help traders identify overbought and oversold markets as well as its potential reversal signals. This indicator is an oscillator type of technical indicator which plots a line that oscillates within the range of zero to 100. It also has markers at levels 20 and 80 represented by a dashed line. The area below 20 represents the oversold area, wh
Squeeze Momentum Indicator by mh
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze"  volatility  indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Black crosses on the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (   Bollinger Bands   are with in   Keltner   Channel). This signifies low   volatility   , market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Gray crosses signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first gray after a black cross, and taking a position in th
Nadaraya Watson Envelope by mh
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Settings Window Size: Determines the number of recent price observations to be used to fit the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Bandwidth: Controls the degree of smoothness of the   envelopes
Prop Firm Pass EA Studio XAUUSD
Loo Ming Hao
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential: EA Proven to Pass Proprietary Firm Evaluations for Gold on 15-Minute Timeframe Description: Discover the EA that exceeds expectations—engineered specifically for trading Gold on the 15-minute timeframe and proven to excel in evaluations by prestigious proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates cutting-edge algorithms to optimize your trading performance. Key Features: - Gold Trading Expertise: T
Prop Firm Pass EURUSD
Loo Ming Hao
Experts
EURUSD Mastery: EA Tailored for Prop Firm Success on M15 Description: Introducing the ultimate EURUSD trading companion—an EA meticulously crafted for the 15-minute timeframe, engineered to surpass the rigorous evaluations of top proprietary firms like FTMO. Designed with precision and tested rigorously, this automated solution integrates advanced algorithms to optimize your trading performance. Key Features: - EURUSD Expertise: Specialized for the EURUSD currency pair, ideal for the dynamic
Pixel Minimalist Screener
Loo Ming Hao
Indicators
Pixel Minimalist Screener — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Clarity matters. In fast-moving markets, having a clean and focused workspace can make all the difference. The Pixel Minimalist Screener is built for traders who value precision, simplicity, and actionable information — all in one place. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Support Monitor up to three customizable timeframes on a single screen. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or position trading, this screener helps you align with the b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review