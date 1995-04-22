Logical Trader

This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open trades to add take profit and stop loss that was opened manually or by any other expert advisors. The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss . If Symbol to modify is set to "Local Symbol" , it will only set the ta