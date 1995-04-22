Logical Trader
- 专家
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Genesis HafallaChuàngshìjì Hafalla shì yīgè chéngxù yuán, zhǐ zài chuàngzào yǒuxiào, gāoxiào, chāojí de zhìnéng jiāoyì hé qítā chǎnpǐn de mt4 hé mt5 píngtái. Tā de zhǔyào mùdì shì wèile quèbǎo zhèxiē lìng rén jìngwèi de chǎnpǐn yǐ gāo xiàolǜ de jiàgé huòdé, ràng měi gèrén dōu yǒu jīhuì huòdé shōuyì.
- 版本: 268.130
- 激活: 10
GenieBull The Logical Trader is a fully automated hedging grid expert advisor for MT5. It does not predict direction. Once per cycle, inside a session window you define, it arms a pending-order straddle around the current price and lets the market choose the side. All distances adapt to volatility through ATR, so the same settings scale across symbols and market conditions.
How it trades
- At the start of a cycle the EA places a pending straddle: a stop order on each side of price at ATR-based distances, each paired with a limit order at a better price that acts as the hedge entry.
- The first stop order that fills starts the cycle; the opposite set is deleted automatically.
- If price moves against an open basket, the EA adds a recovery trade each time price travels a full ATR-based distance from the last entry. Each addition increases the lot by a fixed increment you choose (arithmetic progression, not a martingale multiplier).
- Each side manages its own exit: a virtual minimum take-profit line at the basket break-even plus an ATR buffer. Price must first run a full trailing distance beyond that line; only then a real server-side trailing stop is placed, so the exit survives a lost connection.
- Deep baskets can switch to a break-even escape mode that closes the basket near break-even instead of waiting for the full profit target.
- Optional account-level protections: close everything at a combined profit target, and an emergency stop that flattens all positions at a maximum floating drawdown and pauses trading until the next day.
Features
- All entry and exit distances are ATR-based and self-adjust to volatility
- Server-side trailing stop, safe against terminal disconnects
- Respects broker volume limits, margin requirements and account order limits before sending any order
- On-chart dashboard showing baskets, targets, session state and the exact reason whenever the EA is not trading
- Exit lines drawn on the chart; rate-limited journal logging, optional e-mail and push notifications
Requirements and recommendations
- A hedging account is required; the strategy holds buy and sell positions at the same time. It will not work correctly on netting accounts.
- Any symbol and timeframe;
- A VPS or an always-on terminal is recommended so grid management is never interrupted.
- Test on a demo account first and use the strategy tester to find settings that match your balance and risk tolerance.
Input parameters
- Lot sizing: fixed lot or auto lot per 1000 balance, lot increment per grid trade, maximum lot
- Strategy: Trade Direction, ATR period and timeframe, straddle distance, grid spacing, profit target, trailing distance and step, break-even escape, combined profit target, maximum drawdown stop
- Session: start and end time in HH:MM server time
- Limits: maximum spread filter, free-margin buffer, maximum trades per side
Risk notice
This EA uses a grid recovery approach with increasing lot sizes. Like any grid system, it can accumulate significant floating drawdown during strong one-way trends. Use conservative lot settings, keep the drawdown stop enabled, and never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance.