Logical Trader

GenieBull The Logical Trader is a fully automated hedging grid expert advisor for MT5. It does not predict direction. Once per cycle, inside a session window you define, it arms a pending-order straddle around the current price and lets the market choose the side. All distances adapt to volatility through ATR, so the same settings scale across symbols and market conditions.

How it trades

  • At the start of a cycle the EA places a pending straddle: a stop order on each side of price at ATR-based distances, each paired with a limit order at a better price that acts as the hedge entry.
  • The first stop order that fills starts the cycle; the opposite set is deleted automatically.
  • If price moves against an open basket, the EA adds a recovery trade each time price travels a full ATR-based distance from the last entry. Each addition increases the lot by a fixed increment you choose (arithmetic progression, not a martingale multiplier).
  • Each side manages its own exit: a virtual minimum take-profit line at the basket break-even plus an ATR buffer. Price must first run a full trailing distance beyond that line; only then a real server-side trailing stop is placed, so the exit survives a lost connection.
  • Deep baskets can switch to a break-even escape mode that closes the basket near break-even instead of waiting for the full profit target.
  • Optional account-level protections: close everything at a combined profit target, and an emergency stop that flattens all positions at a maximum floating drawdown and pauses trading until the next day.

Features

  • All entry and exit distances are ATR-based and self-adjust to volatility
  • Server-side trailing stop, safe against terminal disconnects
  • Respects broker volume limits, margin requirements and account order limits before sending any order
  • On-chart dashboard showing baskets, targets, session state and the exact reason whenever the EA is not trading
  • Exit lines drawn on the chart; rate-limited journal logging, optional e-mail and push notifications

Requirements and recommendations

  • A hedging account is required; the strategy holds buy and sell positions at the same time. It will not work correctly on netting accounts.
  • Any symbol and timeframe;
  • A VPS or an always-on terminal is recommended so grid management is never interrupted.
  • Test on a demo account first and use the strategy tester to find settings that match your balance and risk tolerance.

Input parameters

  • Lot sizing: fixed lot or auto lot per 1000 balance, lot increment per grid trade, maximum lot
  • Strategy: Trade Direction, ATR period and timeframe, straddle distance, grid spacing, profit target, trailing distance and step, break-even escape, combined profit target, maximum drawdown stop
  • Session: start and end time in HH:MM server time
  • Limits: maximum spread filter, free-margin buffer, maximum trades per side

Risk notice

This EA uses a grid recovery approach with increasing lot sizes. Like any grid system, it can accumulate significant floating drawdown during strong one-way trends. Use conservative lot settings, keep the drawdown stop enabled, and never trade money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (5)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Утилиты
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