DarwinexEdge Multi Strategy Portfolio

DarwinexEdge Multi Strategy Portfolio is a fully automated multi-engine Expert Advisor that combines six independent strategy engines in one EA: mean reversion (H1 Bollinger/RSI on GBPUSD and AUDUSD), daily mean reversion (AUDUSD, EURJPY), Donchian momentum breakout (USDJPY H1), daily momentum (XAUUSD, USDJPY D1) and a CCI trend-pullback engine on Gold (H1 and D1). Each engine trades with its own small risk budget (0.2-0.45% per trade), so the portfolio diversifies across symbols, timeframes and strategy styles.

Verified backtest results (honest numbers, no cherry-picking)

  • Portfolio backtest on real Darwinex tick data 2018-2026: profit factor 1.19, total return +110% over 8 years, max drawdown 12.2%, Sharpe 1.09, 8 of 9 years positive (2018 was negative).
  • MT5 Strategy Tester, real ticks, XAUUSD H1 engine, Sep 2025 - Jun 2026: profit factor 1.51, max drawdown 4.98%, 118 trades, win rate 35.6% (a reward:risk 3 system - low win rate is by design).

Honest limitations: 2018 was a losing year (about -9%). The trend engines have low win rates and need patience through losing streaks. This EA does not promise fixed profits - past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to use

  1. Attach to one EURUSD H1 chart on a hedging account - the EA manages all symbols internally.
  2. Make sure GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY and XAUUSD are visible in Market Watch.
  3. Default settings = the tested configuration. Start with 0.2-0.45% engine risk (defaults) on a demo account first.

Key inputs (all documented): per-engine risk (InpRiskMom, InpRiskCT, InpRiskMR), max positions, max spread, engine on/off switches (InpUseMR, InpUseMom, InpUseCT and their D1 variants), and full strategy parameters per engine (Bollinger, RSI, Donchian, CCI, ADX, ATR-based stops, time exits).

Risk disclaimer: trading involves substantial risk of loss. This software is a tool, not financial advice. Always test on a demo account before going live and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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