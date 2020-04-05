Kernvio Revert Mean Grid

Kernvio Revert Mean Grid is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor with a controlled grid module, designed for range-bound FX pairs (recommended: AUDCAD, H1). It waits until price is stretched at least 2.5 ATR away from the EMA(200) anchor with RSI confirmation (25/75), then trades back toward the mean. If price stretches further, it adds a limited number of grid positions (lot multiplier 1 / 1.5 / 2) and exits the basket on RSI recovery. A hard ATR stop (6 ATR beyond the anchor) and a total-risk circuit breaker cap the downside.

Verified backtest results (MT5 Strategy Tester, AUDCAD H1, Jan 2017 - Jun 2026, 9.4 years)

  • Recommended config, 1% risk: profit factor 1.45, net gain about +60%, max drawdown 6.1%, 383 trades, win rate 68.7%, Sharpe 1.67.
  • Aggressive variant, 2% risk: profit factor 1.47, about +149%, max drawdown 11.9%.

Honest limitations - read before buying: this EA uses grid-style position adding with a lot multiplier. Like every grid system, it carries tail risk in extreme one-way trends. The built-in circuit breaker (max total risk, default 20%) and the hard ATR stop are mandatory protections - do not disable them. Use it only on mean-reverting pairs such as AUDCAD; it is not designed for trending symbols. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to use

  1. Attach to AUDCAD H1 on a hedging account (defaults = the tested configuration).
  2. Start with 1% risk per level on a demo account first.
  3. Optional: multi-symbol mode via the symbol list input.

Key inputs: entry stretch (ATR multiple), EMA and RSI settings, grid step and lot multipliers, max trades per symbol/EA, TP method (RSI return / ATR / weighted-average-price), SL anchor, max total risk circuit breaker, margin-level guard, optional time exit and trailing.

Risk disclaimer: trading involves substantial risk of loss. This software is a tool, not financial advice. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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