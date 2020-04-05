Kernvio Revert Mean Grid is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor with a controlled grid module, designed for range-bound FX pairs (recommended: AUDCAD, H1). It waits until price is stretched at least 2.5 ATR away from the EMA(200) anchor with RSI confirmation (25/75), then trades back toward the mean. If price stretches further, it adds a limited number of grid positions (lot multiplier 1 / 1.5 / 2) and exits the basket on RSI recovery. A hard ATR stop (6 ATR beyond the anchor) and a total-risk circuit breaker cap the downside.

Verified backtest results (MT5 Strategy Tester, AUDCAD H1, Jan 2017 - Jun 2026, 9.4 years)

Recommended config, 1% risk: profit factor 1.45, net gain about +60%, max drawdown 6.1%, 383 trades, win rate 68.7%, Sharpe 1.67.

Aggressive variant, 2% risk: profit factor 1.47, about +149%, max drawdown 11.9%.

Honest limitations - read before buying: this EA uses grid-style position adding with a lot multiplier. Like every grid system, it carries tail risk in extreme one-way trends. The built-in circuit breaker (max total risk, default 20%) and the hard ATR stop are mandatory protections - do not disable them. Use it only on mean-reverting pairs such as AUDCAD; it is not designed for trending symbols. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to use

Attach to AUDCAD H1 on a hedging account (defaults = the tested configuration). Start with 1% risk per level on a demo account first. Optional: multi-symbol mode via the symbol list input.

Key inputs: entry stretch (ATR multiple), EMA and RSI settings, grid step and lot multipliers, max trades per symbol/EA, TP method (RSI return / ATR / weighted-average-price), SL anchor, max total risk circuit breaker, margin-level guard, optional time exit and trailing.

Risk disclaimer: trading involves substantial risk of loss. This software is a tool, not financial advice. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.