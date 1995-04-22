Kernvio Gold Trend Pullback is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) H1. Its core engine is a CCI trend-pullback strategy: it only trades long, in the direction of the long-term gold uptrend, entering on pullbacks confirmed by CCI(14) and exiting with an asymmetric 1:5 reward-to-risk target (ATR-based stop). A momentum gate (price above its level of 500 bars ago) keeps the EA out of bear regimes, a drawdown throttle halves risk after a 5% drawdown, and an optional night-drift module adds a small time-based long position during the quiet Asian session.

Verified backtest results (MT5 Strategy Tester, XAUUSD H1)

2021-2024 (4 years, default long-only config): net gain about +40% at 1% risk, profit factor 1.21-1.28, max drawdown 10.6-16.5%, Sharpe about 1.2.

Out-of-sample 2025 - Jul 2026 (with drawdown throttle): about +30%, profit factor 1.58, max drawdown 7.1%, 165 trades, win rate 44%, Sharpe 3.07.

Honest limitations - read before buying: this is a long-only gold strategy by design. In the 2016-2020 sideways gold regime the same logic was NOT profitable (profit factor 0.82). The EA earns its edge from trending bull regimes in gold; the built-in momentum gate is there to keep it flat in bad regimes, but there is no guarantee. Win rate is around 44% - the 1:5 reward:risk profile means losing streaks are normal and patience is required. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to use

Attach to XAUUSD H1 on a hedging account. Defaults = the tested configuration. Risk per trade defaults to 1% (night module 0.4%). Test on a demo account first.

Key inputs: Donchian lookback and breakout buffer, CCI period/threshold, ATR stop and reward multiple, momentum gate, EMA regime filter, trading window, drawdown throttle, breakeven/partial-profit options, night-drift module (entry/exit hour, own risk), optional D1 trend-following module, magic number.

Risk disclaimer: trading involves substantial risk of loss. This software is a tool, not financial advice. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.