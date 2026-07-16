Painel PorfitChart XAUUSD

What the panel does (similar to Nelogica's ProfitChart/Rating):

Shows real-time bid/ask values ​​for the asset
Lot field with - / + buttons, MAX button, and quick shortcuts (0.01 / 0.10 / 1.00 / 5.00)
Stop and Target fields in points (editable)
Large BUY (green) and SELL (red) market buttons
REVERSE position (reverses the current position) and CLOSE ALL (closes everything on the asset)
Balance, equity, free margin, and open profit updated every second

Easy customization (at the top of the code, in the inputs):

InitialLot, SL_Points, TP_Points — default values
PanelX, PanelY, PanelCorner — panel position on the screen
Colors (BuyColor, SellColor, PanelBackgroundColor, etc.) — to make it visually even more similar to ProfitChart
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