Painel PorfitChart XAUUSD

What the panel does (similar to Nelogica's ProfitChart/Rating):





Shows real-time bid/ask values ​​for the asset

Lot field with - / + buttons, MAX button, and quick shortcuts (0.01 / 0.10 / 1.00 / 5.00)

Stop and Target fields in points (editable)

Large BUY (green) and SELL (red) market buttons

REVERSE position (reverses the current position) and CLOSE ALL (closes everything on the asset)

Balance, equity, free margin, and open profit updated every second





Easy customization (at the top of the code, in the inputs):





InitialLot, SL_Points, TP_Points — default values

PanelX, PanelY, PanelCorner — panel position on the screen

Colors (BuyColor, SellColor, PanelBackgroundColor, etc.) — to make it visually even more similar to ProfitChart