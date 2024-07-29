Super Boom and Crash Robot

1
The Super Boom and Crash Robot operates based on two key indicators: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the 200-period Moving Average (MA). It buys when the RSI is above 30, signaling potential for upward momentum, and the 200-period MA is positioned above the current price, indicating a bullish trend. Conversely, it sells when the RSI falls below 70, suggesting overbought conditions, and the 200-period MA is below the price, signaling a bearish trend. This strategy aims to capitalize on price momentum while avoiding overextended markets.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vicente Lozano Corbalan
157
Vicente Lozano Corbalan 2024.08.28 11:38 
 

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worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.08.01 21:23 
 

Failure, big time, stay away from this EA....

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