Super Boom and Crash Robot
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
The Super Boom and Crash Robot operates based on two key indicators: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the 200-period Moving Average (MA). It buys when the RSI is above 30, signaling potential for upward momentum, and the 200-period MA is positioned above the current price, indicating a bullish trend. Conversely, it sells when the RSI falls below 70, suggesting overbought conditions, and the 200-period MA is below the price, signaling a bearish trend. This strategy aims to capitalize on price momentum while avoiding overextended markets.
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