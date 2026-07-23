Smart Funds Momentum
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Smart Funds Momentum is an advanced volatility-weighted Range Oscillator designed to isolate institutional momentum, eliminate market noise, and give you clear, color-coded entry and exit signals.
By measuring price deviations relative to dynamic, ATR-adjusted range boundaries, this indicator reveals where smart funds are aggressively pushing price—and when a trend is exhausting.
Key Features
-
Volatility-Weighted MA Baseline: Replaces laggy traditional moving averages with a custom volatility-weighted moving average that adapts instantly to market speed and volume intensity.
-
Dynamic Range Bands ($\pm100$ Levels): Normalizes price action against long-term Average True Range (ATR). A value crossing above +100 signals strong bullish momentum, while a drop below -100 indicates aggressive selling pressure.
-
5-Color Visual Heatmap: Get instant visual confirmation of market state directly on your sub-window plot:
-
Lime (Strong Bullish): Price breaking out above the upper range boundary ($> +100$).
-
Green (Weak/Normal Bullish): Price holding above the baseline ($0$ to $+100$).
-
Red (Strong Bearish): Price breaking down below the lower range boundary ($< -100$).
-
Dark Red / Maroon (Weak/Normal Bearish): Price holding below the baseline ($0$ to $-100$).
-
Dodger Blue (Transition): Key trend flips and market direction transitions.
-
-
Lightweight & Fully Optimized: Built with clean, multi-threaded MQL5 buffer handling to run smoothly across multiple pairs and timeframes without slowing down your terminal.
How to Trade With Smart Funds Momentum
1. Trend Continuation & Breakouts
-
Bullish Signal: Look for the line to cross above the 0.0 line and transition into Lime (Strong Bullish) as it breaks past +100.0.
-
Bearish Signal: Look for the line to cross below the 0.0 line and turn Red (Strong Bearish) as it plunges past -100.0.
2. Reversals & Exhaustion
-
When the indicator stretches significantly past $+100$ or $-100$ and changes color back to green/maroon, it signals that momentum is slowing down—giving you an early warning to take profits or prepare for a counter-trend setup.
3. Transition Filters
-
The Dodger Blue color highlights transition phases where price is retesting the baseline. Use this zone to avoid choppy, directionless consolidation.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Minimum Range Length
|50
|Period used to compute the Volatility-Weighted Moving Average.
|Range Width Multiplier
|2.0
|Multiplier for the ATR volatility bands determining the $\pm100$ threshold boundaries.
|Heatmap Levels / Thresholds
|2 / 1
|Settings for calculating touch intensity across range levels.
|Custom Colors
|User Defined
|Fully customizable color scheme for all 5 trend states (Strong/Weak Bullish, Strong/Weak Bearish, Transition).
Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Indicator Type: Separate Window / Sub-window Oscillator
-
Recommended Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (M15, H1, H4, and D1 recommended).
-
Recommended Assets: Forex Pairs, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.