Smart Funds Momentum is an advanced volatility-weighted Range Oscillator designed to isolate institutional momentum, eliminate market noise, and give you clear, color-coded entry and exit signals.

By measuring price deviations relative to dynamic, ATR-adjusted range boundaries, this indicator reveals where smart funds are aggressively pushing price—and when a trend is exhausting.

Key Features

Volatility-Weighted MA Baseline: Replaces laggy traditional moving averages with a custom volatility-weighted moving average that adapts instantly to market speed and volume intensity.

Dynamic Range Bands ($\pm100$ Levels): Normalizes price action against long-term Average True Range (ATR). A value crossing above +100 signals strong bullish momentum, while a drop below -100 indicates aggressive selling pressure.

5-Color Visual Heatmap: Get instant visual confirmation of market state directly on your sub-window plot: Lime (Strong Bullish): Price breaking out above the upper range boundary ($> +100$). Green (Weak/Normal Bullish): Price holding above the baseline ($0$ to $+100$). Red (Strong Bearish): Price breaking down below the lower range boundary ($< -100$). Dark Red / Maroon (Weak/Normal Bearish): Price holding below the baseline ($0$ to $-100$). Dodger Blue (Transition): Key trend flips and market direction transitions.

Lightweight & Fully Optimized: Built with clean, multi-threaded MQL5 buffer handling to run smoothly across multiple pairs and timeframes without slowing down your terminal.

How to Trade With Smart Funds Momentum

1. Trend Continuation & Breakouts

Bullish Signal: Look for the line to cross above the 0.0 line and transition into Lime (Strong Bullish) as it breaks past +100.0 .

Bearish Signal: Look for the line to cross below the 0.0 line and turn Red (Strong Bearish) as it plunges past -100.0.

2. Reversals & Exhaustion

When the indicator stretches significantly past $+100$ or $-100$ and changes color back to green/maroon, it signals that momentum is slowing down—giving you an early warning to take profits or prepare for a counter-trend setup.

3. Transition Filters

The Dodger Blue color highlights transition phases where price is retesting the baseline. Use this zone to avoid choppy, directionless consolidation.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description Minimum Range Length 50 Period used to compute the Volatility-Weighted Moving Average. Range Width Multiplier 2.0 Multiplier for the ATR volatility bands determining the $\pm100$ threshold boundaries. Heatmap Levels / Thresholds 2 / 1 Settings for calculating touch intensity across range levels. Custom Colors User Defined Fully customizable color scheme for all 5 trend states (Strong/Weak Bullish, Strong/Weak Bearish, Transition).

Specifications