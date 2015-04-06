Smart Momentum Flow

Smart Momentum Flow by Amro Alnoor

Smart Momentum Flow is a color-coded oscillator designed to visualize the relationship between short-term fund flow momentum and the underlying trend. It highlights moments where momentum pressure builds, fades, or reverses.

How It Works

The indicator plots two synchronized layers in a separate window:

  1. Momentum Flow Trend: A fast-reacting momentum line derived from a multi-stage stochastic smoothing process, designed to catch early shifts in buying and selling pressure.

  2. Bull Bear Line: A slower, trend-confirming baseline that filters out market noise.

The relationship between these two forces is rendered as color-coded candles:

  • Green: Fund flow rising above the bull/bear baseline (building bullish pressure).

  • Red: Fund flow dropping below baseline (exit or bearish pressure taking over).

  • Gray: Momentum decelerating (trend losing steam).

  • Blue: Weak rebound (early reversal attempt, not yet confirmed).

  • Yellow marker: Momentum signal showing a confirmed bullish crossover while the baseline is in oversold territory (below 25).

Key Features

  • Non-repainting signal logic that locks calculations on bar close.

  • Incremental recalculation processing only new bars after the initial load.

  • Fixed 0 to 100 display scale for consistent reading across all instruments and timeframes.

  • Fully self-contained without external indicator dependencies.

  • Works on any symbol or timeframe, optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major indices.

Application Notes

This tool is designed as a confluence indicator to be used alongside existing entry models such as structure, liquidity, or price action. Always combine with proper risk management.

Developed by Amro Alnoor.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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