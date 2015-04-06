Smart Momentum Flow by Amro Alnoor

Smart Momentum Flow is a color-coded oscillator designed to visualize the relationship between short-term fund flow momentum and the underlying trend. It highlights moments where momentum pressure builds, fades, or reverses.

How It Works

The indicator plots two synchronized layers in a separate window:

Momentum Flow Trend: A fast-reacting momentum line derived from a multi-stage stochastic smoothing process, designed to catch early shifts in buying and selling pressure. Bull Bear Line: A slower, trend-confirming baseline that filters out market noise.

The relationship between these two forces is rendered as color-coded candles:

Green: Fund flow rising above the bull/bear baseline (building bullish pressure).

Red: Fund flow dropping below baseline (exit or bearish pressure taking over).

Gray: Momentum decelerating (trend losing steam).

Blue: Weak rebound (early reversal attempt, not yet confirmed).

Yellow marker: Momentum signal showing a confirmed bullish crossover while the baseline is in oversold territory (below 25).

Key Features

Non-repainting signal logic that locks calculations on bar close.

Incremental recalculation processing only new bars after the initial load.

Fixed 0 to 100 display scale for consistent reading across all instruments and timeframes.

Fully self-contained without external indicator dependencies.

Works on any symbol or timeframe, optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and major indices.

Application Notes

This tool is designed as a confluence indicator to be used alongside existing entry models such as structure, liquidity, or price action. Always combine with proper risk management.

Developed by Amro Alnoor.