Moving Average Momentum Trader

Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 4.

It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle.

The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and manage break-even and trailing-stop protection automatically.

The product does not require external indicators, external files or DLLs.

Main Features

  • Fast and slow exponential moving average crossover
  • Relative Strength Index signal filter
  • Completed-candle signal confirmation
  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution
  • Risk-percent position sizing
  • Fixed-lot position sizing
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic break-even protection
  • Automatic trailing stop
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Trading-hour filter
  • Maximum open-trade limit
  • One-trade-per-bar control
  • Free-margin verification
  • Minimum, maximum and step-volume validation
  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation
  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

The current version does not use grid trading, martingale, position averaging or loss-recovery methods.

Trading Logic

Buy condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses above the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains below the overbought limit.

Sell condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses below the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains above the oversold limit.

All trading signals are confirmed using completed candles.

The EA operates on the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. Results can vary depending on the selected symbol, timeframe, spread and broker trading conditions.

Risk Management

The EA provides two position-sizing methods:

  1. Risk-percent mode
    Trade volume is calculated using the account balance, selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  2. Fixed-lot mode
    The EA uses the fixed trading volume specified by the user.

Before sending an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum allowed volume
  • Maximum allowed volume
  • Volume step
  • Available free margin
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit direction
  • Stop Level
  • Freeze Level
  • Current spread
  • Trading permission

When new-entry conditions are blocked, management of existing positions remains active. Break-even and trailing-stop functions can continue protecting open trades.

Input Parameters

Trading Strategy

  • FastMA_Period
    Period of the fast exponential moving average. Default: 5.
  • SlowMA_Period
    Period of the slow exponential moving average. Default: 20.
  • RSI_Period
    Relative Strength Index calculation period. Default: 14.
  • RSI_Overbought
    Overbought filter level. Default: 70.
  • RSI_Oversold
    Oversold filter level. Default: 30.

Money and Risk Management

  • UseRiskPercent
    Enables automatic risk-percent position sizing. Default: true.
  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of the account balance allocated as risk for each trade. Default: 1.0.
  • FixedLots
    Fixed trading volume used when risk-percent mode is disabled. Default: 0.01.
  • StopLossPips
    Initial Stop Loss distance. Default: 10 pips.
  • TakeProfitPips
    Initial Take Profit distance. Default: 15 pips.

Break-Even and Trailing Stop

  • UseBreakEven
    Enables automatic break-even protection. Default: true.
  • BreakEvenPips
    Floating profit required before the Stop Loss is moved close to the entry price. Default: 5 pips.
  • UseTrailingStop
    Enables automatic trailing-stop management. Default: true.
  • TrailStartPips
    Floating profit required before trailing-stop management begins. Default: 8 pips.
  • TrailStepPips
    Distance between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss. Default: 3 pips.

Trading Filters

  • MaxSpreadPoints
    Maximum spread allowed for opening a new trade, measured in points. Default: 20.
  • StartHour
    Hour when new trading is allowed to begin, based on broker server time. Default: 8.
  • EndHour
    Hour when new trading stops, based on broker server time. Default: 22.
  • MaxOpenTrades
    Maximum number of open trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: 1.
  • OneTradePerBar
    Limits trading decisions to one attempt per candle. Default: true.
  • Slippage
    Maximum allowed slippage. Default: 3.
  • MagicNumber
    Unique identifier used to manage the EA's orders. Use a different value when running multiple instances.

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Attach it to the required chart.
  3. Review the input parameters.
  4. Enable automated trading.
  5. Confirm that trading is allowed for the selected symbol.
  6. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Important Notice

This product does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.

Historical tests, demo results and past performance do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed and broker trading conditions may affect actual performance.

Users should select settings according to their account size, trading symbol and personal risk tolerance. Thorough testing is recommended before using the EA on a live account.


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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
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4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
AI Prop Firms MT4
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5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
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Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
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