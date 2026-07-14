Visual Trade Manager Pro

A manual trade manager with a live on-chart preview. Plan every trade visually: entry, stop and up to four take-profits appear as draggable lines with filled risk/reward zones — lot size, R-multiple and money value update in real time. One click places it all.

  • Market, Limit and Stop orders at the press of a button
  • Position sizing by percent, money risk or fixed lot
  • Up to 4 partial positions, each with its own TP and a shared SL
  • Stop by pip/ATR distance or anchored to the last swing high/low
  • Automatic break-even (with optional offset to cover costs)
  • Every line is freely draggable on the chart
  • "Close All" closes positions and pending orders in one click

Built for XAUUSD (Gold), indices (DAX/DE40) and Forex. You decide the trade — the manager handles sizing, placement, preview and break-even.


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