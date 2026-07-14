Visual Trade Manager Pro

A manual trade manager with a live on-chart preview. Plan every trade visually: entry, stop and up to four take-profits appear as draggable lines with filled risk/reward zones — lot size, R-multiple and money value update in real time. One click places it all.

Market, Limit and Stop orders at the press of a button

Position sizing by percent, money risk or fixed lot

Up to 4 partial positions, each with its own TP and a shared SL

Stop by pip/ATR distance or anchored to the last swing high/low

Automatic break-even (with optional offset to cover costs)

Every line is freely draggable on the chart

"Close All" closes positions and pending orders in one click

Built for XAUUSD (Gold), indices (DAX/DE40) and Forex. You decide the trade — the manager handles sizing, placement, preview and break-even.