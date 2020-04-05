SentinelGold
- Experts
-
Sif-eddine TabetAllow me to introduce myself. my name is sif i'm from algeria founder of V12 Team start trading since 2015 up to date. My team and I specialize in trading for both forex and binary options also for creating powerfull tools and ea's '' life is too short to stay all day trying to find a good trade
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
Live Signal !!! :
This account will reflect the actual live trading results of the EA, including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history.
Users will be able to independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system.
All published backtests of SentinelGold are conducted using the safest risk settings, designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization.
🔱 SentinelGold
Precision Gold Scalper
SentinelGold is a specialized single-pair scalping engine built for traders who value speed, discipline, and controlled execution in the gold market.
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), SentinelGold delivers consistent short-term trade management without relying on dangerous recovery systems.
This is not a grid.
This is not martingale.
This is structured execution.
⚡ What SentinelGold Does
-
Executes fast scalping trades on XAUUSD
-
Controls risk on every position
-
Captures gold's unique volatility patterns
-
Manages exits intelligently
-
Adapts to market conditions in real-time
It focuses on capturing short-term volatility bursts in the gold market while maintaining defined exposure.
🥇 Gold-Focused Engine
SentinelGold is designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.
Simply attach the EA to a single XAUUSD chart and it will execute trades exclusively on gold.
Why gold?
-
High liquidity
-
Distinct volatility patterns
-
Clear support/resistance levels
-
Strong trending behavior
-
24-hour trading availability
The EA's logic is fine-tuned to identify high-probability scalping opportunities in the gold market, reading price action and momentum specifically as they relate to XAUUSD movements.
📊 Risk Management
SentinelGold uses a structured risk model.
✔ Defined Stop Loss on every trade
✔ Balanced risk structure
✔ No lot multiplication
✔ No hidden recovery logic
You control exposure using percentage-based risk settings.
Conservative, balanced, or aggressive — your choice.
🛡 Designed for Stability
Unlike many commercial EAs, SentinelGold:
-
Does not stack recovery trades
-
Does not double lots after losses
-
Does not rely on unrealistic backtests
-
Does not use grid or martingale strategies
It is engineered for controlled behavior in real market conditions.
🏦 Broker Requirements
For optimal performance:
-
ECN / RAW spread account
-
Tight spreads (preferably under 20 cents on gold)
-
Fast execution
-
VPS recommended
Scalping performance depends on execution quality. Gold trading requires reliable connectivity and low latency.
❓ Frequently Asked
Does it use martingale?
No.
Is every trade protected?
Yes — defined risk on every position.
What pairs does it trade?
XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.
Recommended timeframe?
M5.
Can I trade other pairs?
No. SentinelGold is purpose-built for gold trading only.
🔓 Want to Test Before Buying?
We understand that choosing an EA requires confidence.
You can request a 10-day free trial version.
Test it in real market conditions.
Evaluate performance on your broker.
Adjust risk according to your style.
Join our official Telegram community and contact the admin for trial access.
Performance speaks louder than promises.
🔱 SentinelGold
Built for discipline.
Built for structure.
Built for serious gold traders.