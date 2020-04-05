SentinelGold

Live Signal !!! :



This account will reflect the actual live trading results of the EA, including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history.

Users will be able to independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system.

All published backtests of SentinelGold are conducted using the safest risk settings, designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization.

🔱 SentinelGold

Precision Gold Scalper

SentinelGold is a specialized single-pair scalping engine built for traders who value speed, discipline, and controlled execution in the gold market.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), SentinelGold delivers consistent short-term trade management without relying on dangerous recovery systems.

This is not a grid.

This is not martingale.

This is structured execution.

⚡ What SentinelGold Does

Executes fast scalping trades on XAUUSD

Controls risk on every position

Captures gold's unique volatility patterns

Manages exits intelligently

Adapts to market conditions in real-time

It focuses on capturing short-term volatility bursts in the gold market while maintaining defined exposure.

🥇 Gold-Focused Engine

SentinelGold is designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.

Simply attach the EA to a single XAUUSD chart and it will execute trades exclusively on gold.

Why gold?

High liquidity

Distinct volatility patterns

Clear support/resistance levels

Strong trending behavior

24-hour trading availability

The EA's logic is fine-tuned to identify high-probability scalping opportunities in the gold market, reading price action and momentum specifically as they relate to XAUUSD movements.

📊 Risk Management

SentinelGold uses a structured risk model.

✔ Defined Stop Loss on every trade

✔ Balanced risk structure

✔ No lot multiplication

✔ No hidden recovery logic

You control exposure using percentage-based risk settings.

Conservative, balanced, or aggressive — your choice.

🛡 Designed for Stability

Unlike many commercial EAs, SentinelGold:

Does not stack recovery trades

Does not double lots after losses

Does not rely on unrealistic backtests

Does not use grid or martingale strategies

It is engineered for controlled behavior in real market conditions.

🏦 Broker Requirements

For optimal performance:

ECN / RAW spread account

Tight spreads (preferably under 20 cents on gold)

Fast execution

VPS recommended

Scalping performance depends on execution quality. Gold trading requires reliable connectivity and low latency.

❓ Frequently Asked

Does it use martingale?

No.

Is every trade protected?

Yes — defined risk on every position.

What pairs does it trade?

XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

Recommended timeframe?

M5.

Can I trade other pairs?

No. SentinelGold is purpose-built for gold trading only.

🔓 Want to Test Before Buying?

We understand that choosing an EA requires confidence.

You can request a 10-day free trial version.

Test it in real market conditions.

Evaluate performance on your broker.

Adjust risk according to your style.

Join our official Telegram community and contact the admin for trial access.

Performance speaks louder than promises.

🔱 SentinelGold

Built for discipline.

Built for structure.

Built for serious gold traders.