SentinelGold

  • Эксперты
  • Sif-eddine Tabet
    Sif-eddine Tabet

    Sif-eddine Tabet

    Allow me to introduce myself. my name is sif i'm from algeria founder of V12 Team start trading since 2015 up to date. My team and I specialize in trading for both forex and binary options also for creating powerfull tools and ea's '' life is too short to stay all day trying to find a good trade
  • Версия: 1.5
  • Активации: 5
SentinelGold

Live Signal !!! :

Copy trades of the Sentinel Gold Live trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - 30 USD per month - Sif-eddine Tabet

This account will reflect the actual live trading results of the EA, including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history.

Users will be able to independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system.

All published backtests of SentinelGold are conducted using the safest risk settings, designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization.

🔱 SentinelGold

Precision Gold Scalper

SentinelGold is a specialized single-pair scalping engine built for traders who value speed, discipline, and controlled execution in the gold market.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), SentinelGold delivers consistent short-term trade management without relying on dangerous recovery systems.

This is not a grid.
This is not martingale.
This is structured execution.

⚡ What SentinelGold Does

  • Executes fast scalping trades on XAUUSD

  • Controls risk on every position

  • Captures gold's unique volatility patterns

  • Manages exits intelligently

  • Adapts to market conditions in real-time

It focuses on capturing short-term volatility bursts in the gold market while maintaining defined exposure.

🥇 Gold-Focused Engine

SentinelGold is designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.

Simply attach the EA to a single XAUUSD chart and it will execute trades exclusively on gold.

Why gold?

  • High liquidity

  • Distinct volatility patterns

  • Clear support/resistance levels

  • Strong trending behavior

  • 24-hour trading availability

The EA's logic is fine-tuned to identify high-probability scalping opportunities in the gold market, reading price action and momentum specifically as they relate to XAUUSD movements.

📊 Risk Management

SentinelGold uses a structured risk model.

✔ Defined Stop Loss on every trade
✔ Balanced risk structure
✔ No lot multiplication
✔ No hidden recovery logic

You control exposure using percentage-based risk settings.

Conservative, balanced, or aggressive — your choice.

🛡 Designed for Stability

Unlike many commercial EAs, SentinelGold:

  • Does not stack recovery trades

  • Does not double lots after losses

  • Does not rely on unrealistic backtests

  • Does not use grid or martingale strategies

It is engineered for controlled behavior in real market conditions.

🏦 Broker Requirements

For optimal performance:

  • ECN / RAW spread account

  • Tight spreads (preferably under 20 cents on gold)

  • Fast execution

  • VPS recommended

Scalping performance depends on execution quality. Gold trading requires reliable connectivity and low latency.

❓ Frequently Asked

Does it use martingale?
No.

Is every trade protected?
Yes — defined risk on every position.

What pairs does it trade?
XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

Recommended timeframe?
M5.

Can I trade other pairs?
No. SentinelGold is purpose-built for gold trading only.

🔓 Want to Test Before Buying?

We understand that choosing an EA requires confidence.

You can request a 10-day free trial version.

Test it in real market conditions.
Evaluate performance on your broker.
Adjust risk according to your style.

Join our official Telegram community and contact the admin for trial access.

Performance speaks louder than promises.

🔱 SentinelGold

Built for discipline.
Built for structure.
Built for serious gold traders.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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