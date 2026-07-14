Easy Timezone

Easy Timezone is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for marking trading time windows (ICT killzones, sessions, or any custom range) with automatic timezone conversion. Default windows follow common New York killzone hours. Visual only — no signals and no trading.

What it does

Mark up to 8 independent time windows on the chart. Each window has its own name, start/end time, color, and on/off switch. Enter times in the timezone you choose (New York by default); the indicator converts them to your broker server time automatically so boxes stay aligned when you change brokers.

Optional Midnight Open: a horizontal line from the New York 00:00 candle open, extended to the right — the ICT daily reference level (not the platform daily candle open).

Features

  • Up to 8 configurable time windows
  • Timezones: New York, London, Europe, Tokyo, UTC, UTC+8, Local, Server
  • Auto broker GMT (manual override in Advanced)
  • Draw modes: box, filled box, vertical lines, high/low
  • Fill strength for filled boxes
  • Cross-midnight ranges (e.g. 20:00–00:00)
  • Midnight Open line (latest NY day only)
  • Incremental redraw on new bars

Default windows (New York time)

  • Asia — 20:00–00:00 (on)
  • London — 02:00–05:00 (on)
  • NY AM — 09:30–11:00 (on)
  • NY Lunch — 12:00–13:00 (on)
  • NY PM — 13:30–16:00 (off)
  • Windows 6–8 — custom (off)

How to use

  1. Attach Easy Timezone to any chart.
  2. Set Timezone (usually New York).
  3. Edit windows: On, Name, Start (HH:MM), End (HH:MM), Color.
  4. Choose Draw mode and line/fill style.
  5. Optional: enable Midnight Open.
  6. Set Days for history depth.

Save your chart template or indicator defaults after setup.

Main inputs

  • Timezone — clock for Start/End
  • Style — Draw mode, Line style, Line width, Fill %, Labels, Label pos, Days, Weekends
  • Midnight Open — Show, Color, Style, Width
  • Window 1–8 — On, Name, Start, End, Color
  • Advanced — Auto GMT, Broker GMT, EU DST, Prefix

Notes

  • Does not place trades or generate entry signals.
  • In the Strategy Tester, set Broker GMT manually if Auto GMT is wrong.
  • Object fill has no true alpha; color is blended with the chart background.
  • Works on any symbol; M1–H1 recommended for killzones.

Version 1.00 — Initial release.

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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Hao Min
4.83 (6)
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Your valuable feedback and ratings are the driving force behind our ongoing efforts to improve. Product Name:   HTF PO3 - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Description HTF PO3 is a powerful visualization tool designed for MetaTrader 5. Its primary function is to draw Higher Timeframe (HTF) candles directly on your main chart, cleanly positioned in the right-hand margin. This allows traders to conduct multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts, providing a clear view of the larger market st
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