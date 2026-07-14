TapTrade

TapTrade is a MetaTrader 5 chart trading assistant (Expert Advisor). It provides an on-chart control panel and draggable lines for Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break-Even so you can place market and pending orders with clear risk control. Semi-manual: you decide when to click Place. No trading signals and no guaranteed profit.

What it does

Attach TapTrade to any chart. Choose order type (Buy/Sell Market, Limit, Stop), set risk mode and value, drag the chart lines to your levels, select TP splits, then press Place. Cancel clears the current setup without touching existing positions.

Key features

  • Interactive panel: risk mode, risk value, Break-Even toggle, six order buttons, four TP slots, Cancel / Place
  • Draggable chart lines: Entry (blue), SL (red), TP (green), BE (orange)
  • Multi-TP split by how many TP levels are enabled:
    • 1 TP: 100%
    • 2 TP: 50% / 50%
    • 3 TP: 50% / 25% / 25%
    • 4 TP: 25% / 25% / 25% / 25%
  • Risk modes: $ fixed money, % of equity, L fixed lots
  • Break-Even: after trigger, move SL to open (optional spread cover)
  • Optional trailing stop inputs
  • Panel minimize to a small tab
  • Per-chart settings saved and restored
  • Pending entry protection when Entry is too close to market price
  • Manages only its own Magic Number orders

How to use

  1. Attach TapTrade to the chart and enable Algo Trading.
  2. Select direction/type: Buy/Sell Market, Limit, or Stop.
  3. Set risk: $, %, or L, then enter the value.
  4. Drag lines: Entry, SL, TP, and optional BE.
  5. Enable TP1–TP4 as needed (volume split is automatic).
  6. Click Place to send the order from the line prices.
  7. Click Cancel to clear the setup (does not close open trades).

Main inputs

  • Default Risk — mode and value
  • Default Trade — BE on/off, cover spread in BE, trail settings
  • Core — Magic Number, Slippage, Order comment prefix
  • Graphical — Panel title, position, line colors and width
  • Alerts — Sound on actions

Notes

  • Chart line prices are the source of truth for order placement.
  • Market orders use current Bid/Ask.
  • Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use.
  • Trading involves risk. This tool does not guarantee results.

Version 1.00 — Initial release.

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