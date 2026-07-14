Easy Timezone is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for marking trading time windows (ICT killzones, sessions, or any custom range) with automatic timezone conversion. Default windows follow common New York killzone hours. Visual only — no signals and no trading.

What it does

Mark up to 8 independent time windows on the chart. Each window has its own name, start/end time, color, and on/off switch. Enter times in the timezone you choose (New York by default); the indicator converts them to your broker server time automatically so boxes stay aligned when you change brokers.

Optional Midnight Open: a horizontal line from the New York 00:00 candle open, extended to the right — the ICT daily reference level (not the platform daily candle open).

Features

Up to 8 configurable time windows

Timezones: New York, London, Europe, Tokyo, UTC, UTC+8, Local, Server

Auto broker GMT (manual override in Advanced)

Draw modes: box, filled box, vertical lines, high/low

Fill strength for filled boxes

Cross-midnight ranges (e.g. 20:00–00:00)

Midnight Open line (latest NY day only)

Incremental redraw on new bars

Default windows (New York time)

Asia — 20:00–00:00 (on)

London — 02:00–05:00 (on)

NY AM — 09:30–11:00 (on)

NY Lunch — 12:00–13:00 (on)

NY PM — 13:30–16:00 (off)

Windows 6–8 — custom (off)

How to use

Attach Easy Timezone to any chart. Set Timezone (usually New York). Edit windows: On, Name, Start (HH:MM), End (HH:MM), Color. Choose Draw mode and line/fill style. Optional: enable Midnight Open. Set Days for history depth.

Save your chart template or indicator defaults after setup.

Main inputs

Timezone — clock for Start/End

— clock for Start/End Style — Draw mode, Line style, Line width, Fill %, Labels, Label pos, Days, Weekends

— Draw mode, Line style, Line width, Fill %, Labels, Label pos, Days, Weekends Midnight Open — Show, Color, Style, Width

— Show, Color, Style, Width Window 1–8 — On, Name, Start, End, Color

— On, Name, Start, End, Color Advanced — Auto GMT, Broker GMT, EU DST, Prefix

Notes

Does not place trades or generate entry signals.

In the Strategy Tester, set Broker GMT manually if Auto GMT is wrong.

Object fill has no true alpha; color is blended with the chart background.

Works on any symbol; M1–H1 recommended for killzones.

Version 1.00 — Initial release.