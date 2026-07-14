Easy Timezone
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
Easy Timezone is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for marking trading time windows (ICT killzones, sessions, or any custom range) with automatic timezone conversion. Default windows follow common New York killzone hours. Visual only — no signals and no trading.
What it does
Mark up to 8 independent time windows on the chart. Each window has its own name, start/end time, color, and on/off switch. Enter times in the timezone you choose (New York by default); the indicator converts them to your broker server time automatically so boxes stay aligned when you change brokers.
Optional Midnight Open: a horizontal line from the New York 00:00 candle open, extended to the right — the ICT daily reference level (not the platform daily candle open).
Features
- Up to 8 configurable time windows
- Timezones: New York, London, Europe, Tokyo, UTC, UTC+8, Local, Server
- Auto broker GMT (manual override in Advanced)
- Draw modes: box, filled box, vertical lines, high/low
- Fill strength for filled boxes
- Cross-midnight ranges (e.g. 20:00–00:00)
- Midnight Open line (latest NY day only)
- Incremental redraw on new bars
Default windows (New York time)
- Asia — 20:00–00:00 (on)
- London — 02:00–05:00 (on)
- NY AM — 09:30–11:00 (on)
- NY Lunch — 12:00–13:00 (on)
- NY PM — 13:30–16:00 (off)
- Windows 6–8 — custom (off)
How to use
- Attach Easy Timezone to any chart.
- Set Timezone (usually New York).
- Edit windows: On, Name, Start (HH:MM), End (HH:MM), Color.
- Choose Draw mode and line/fill style.
- Optional: enable Midnight Open.
- Set Days for history depth.
Save your chart template or indicator defaults after setup.
Main inputs
- Timezone — clock for Start/End
- Style — Draw mode, Line style, Line width, Fill %, Labels, Label pos, Days, Weekends
- Midnight Open — Show, Color, Style, Width
- Window 1–8 — On, Name, Start, End, Color
- Advanced — Auto GMT, Broker GMT, EU DST, Prefix
Notes
- Does not place trades or generate entry signals.
- In the Strategy Tester, set Broker GMT manually if Auto GMT is wrong.
- Object fill has no true alpha; color is blended with the chart background.
- Works on any symbol; M1–H1 recommended for killzones.
Version 1.00 — Initial release.