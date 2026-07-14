Easy Timezone

Easy Timezone is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for marking trading time windows (ICT killzones, sessions, or any custom range) with automatic timezone conversion. Default windows follow common New York killzone hours. Visual only — no signals and no trading.

What it does

Mark up to 8 independent time windows on the chart. Each window has its own name, start/end time, color, and on/off switch. Enter times in the timezone you choose (New York by default); the indicator converts them to your broker server time automatically so boxes stay aligned when you change brokers.

Optional Midnight Open: a horizontal line from the New York 00:00 candle open, extended to the right — the ICT daily reference level (not the platform daily candle open).

Features

  • Up to 8 configurable time windows
  • Timezones: New York, London, Europe, Tokyo, UTC, UTC+8, Local, Server
  • Auto broker GMT (manual override in Advanced)
  • Draw modes: box, filled box, vertical lines, high/low
  • Fill strength for filled boxes
  • Cross-midnight ranges (e.g. 20:00–00:00)
  • Midnight Open line (latest NY day only)
  • Incremental redraw on new bars

Default windows (New York time)

  • Asia — 20:00–00:00 (on)
  • London — 02:00–05:00 (on)
  • NY AM — 09:30–11:00 (on)
  • NY Lunch — 12:00–13:00 (on)
  • NY PM — 13:30–16:00 (off)
  • Windows 6–8 — custom (off)

How to use

  1. Attach Easy Timezone to any chart.
  2. Set Timezone (usually New York).
  3. Edit windows: On, Name, Start (HH:MM), End (HH:MM), Color.
  4. Choose Draw mode and line/fill style.
  5. Optional: enable Midnight Open.
  6. Set Days for history depth.

Save your chart template or indicator defaults after setup.

Main inputs

  • Timezone — clock for Start/End
  • Style — Draw mode, Line style, Line width, Fill %, Labels, Label pos, Days, Weekends
  • Midnight Open — Show, Color, Style, Width
  • Window 1–8 — On, Name, Start, End, Color
  • Advanced — Auto GMT, Broker GMT, EU DST, Prefix

Notes

  • Does not place trades or generate entry signals.
  • In the Strategy Tester, set Broker GMT manually if Auto GMT is wrong.
  • Object fill has no true alpha; color is blended with the chart background.
  • Works on any symbol; M1–H1 recommended for killzones.

Version 1.00 — Initial release.

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Индикаторы
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