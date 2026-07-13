Your system stops working. Is that a losing streak, or did the market change?

Every rule-based strategy carries an assumption: that the price behavior it was built for is still the price behavior in front of it. When a market shifts from ranging to trending, or from quiet accumulation to a sharp directional run, that assumption breaks before your equity curve tells you it has. Most tools that claim to flag a "regime change" are trend filters in disguise. A moving-average slope, an ADX threshold, a break of a prior high: each fires on price direction, and each will fire happily inside a perfectly ordinary market that simply drifted.

The Structural Break Scanner asks a stricter question. It applies the Chu-Stinchcombe-White CUSUM test to the log prices of every symbol on your watch list and reports whether the departure from the earlier price level is large enough to be unlikely under chance alone. It is a statistical monitor, not a signal generator.

What it does

The scanner evaluates each symbol on your list, compares the current log price against every admissible earlier reference point in the window, standardizes by return volatility and elapsed span, and takes the supremum against a time-dependent boundary. One panel row per symbol shows you the result: how strong the evidence is, in which direction, and how long ago the last break fired.

What it is not

It is not an Expert Advisor and places no trades.

It does not predict direction, and it makes no claim about the profitability of trading regime changes.

It does not repaint. With the default setting the test evaluates completed bars only, so a value on the panel does not change after the fact.

Dashboard columns

SYMBOL Instrument, matched across broker suffixes STAT CSW statistic at the supremum reference point CRIT Boundary value at that span RATIO Statistic over boundary; 1.00 is the signal line DIR +1 upward departure, -1 downward SINCE Bars since the last break, or "now" while active STATUS ok, BREAK, load, bars, or flat

Features

Monitors up to 30 symbols from a comma-separated list, on any timeframe, independent of the chart symbol. An empty list scans the chart symbol alone.

Timer-driven refresh at a configurable interval, with per-symbol error isolation: one instrument with missing history never blocks the rest of the list.

Alerts on a fresh break through terminal popup, push notification, and email, each switchable independently.

Per-symbol re-arm interval, so a single volatile instrument cannot flood you with repeat notifications.

Global signal threshold on the statistic-to-boundary ratio, with optional per-symbol overrides in a single input string.

Backward scan reports how many bars ago the most recent break fired, so you can see whether a market is calm or merely between events.

DPI-aware panel with configurable position, font size, and five colors. Two instances can run on one chart without collision.

Broker symbols are validated at startup. Unavailable names are dropped with a journal message rather than failing silently, and the scanner falls back to the chart symbol.

Inputs

Scanner: symbol list, timeframe, evaluation window (default 500 bars), completed-bars switch. CUSUM test: minimum span (20), boundary constant (4.6), signal ratio (1.0), per-symbol overrides. History: backward scan depth (96 bars). Refresh: interval in seconds (15). Alerts: popup, push, and email switches, re-arm minutes (60). Panel: position, font size, five colors.

Method and honest limits

The test is due to Chu, Stinchcombe and White, developed for financial series by Homm and Breitung (2012), and discussed in Lopez de Prado, Advances in Financial Machine Learning (2018), chapter 17. The boundary constant b = 4.6 corresponds to a 5 percent pointwise significance level.

One caveat is stated plainly rather than buried: because the statistic takes a supremum over many reference points, the effective false-positive rate is higher than the nominal 5 percent. Read the RATIO column as strength of evidence, not as a calibrated p-value. A reading of 2.0 is meaningfully stronger than 1.1; neither is a promise.

If you have read my articles

My published articles on structural break tests include free source code for the underlying statistics, and I would rather you know that up front than discover it after buying. The free code computes the tests on one symbol, on the chart you attach it to, and leaves thresholds, alerting, and multi-symbol monitoring to you.

This product is the monitoring layer built on top: scanning a watch list rather than a single chart, a panel designed to be read at a glance, an alert system with re-arm logic so notifications stay useful, per-symbol threshold management, and the backward scan. If you want to study the mathematics, read the articles. If you want something watching thirty instruments while you work, that is what this is for.

Support

Questions and bug reports are welcome through the product comments or a private message. I respond to every one, and reproducible issues get fixed in an update rather than argued about.