Structural Break Scanner

Your system stops working. Is that a losing streak, or did the market change?

Every rule-based strategy carries an assumption: that the price behavior it was built for is still the price behavior in front of it. When a market shifts from ranging to trending, or from quiet accumulation to a sharp directional run, that assumption breaks before your equity curve tells you it has. Most tools that claim to flag a "regime change" are trend filters in disguise. A moving-average slope, an ADX threshold, a break of a prior high: each fires on price direction, and each will fire happily inside a perfectly ordinary market that simply drifted.

The Structural Break Scanner asks a stricter question. It applies the Chu-Stinchcombe-White CUSUM test to the log prices of every symbol on your watch list and reports whether the departure from the earlier price level is large enough to be unlikely under chance alone. It is a statistical monitor, not a signal generator.

What it does

The scanner evaluates each symbol on your list, compares the current log price against every admissible earlier reference point in the window, standardizes by return volatility and elapsed span, and takes the supremum against a time-dependent boundary. One panel row per symbol shows you the result: how strong the evidence is, in which direction, and how long ago the last break fired.

What it is not

  • It is not an Expert Advisor and places no trades.
  • It does not predict direction, and it makes no claim about the profitability of trading regime changes.
  • It does not repaint. With the default setting the test evaluates completed bars only, so a value on the panel does not change after the fact.

Dashboard columns

SYMBOL Instrument, matched across broker suffixes
STAT CSW statistic at the supremum reference point
CRIT Boundary value at that span
RATIO Statistic over boundary; 1.00 is the signal line
DIR +1 upward departure, -1 downward
SINCE Bars since the last break, or "now" while active
STATUS ok, BREAK, load, bars, or flat

Features

  • Monitors up to 30 symbols from a comma-separated list, on any timeframe, independent of the chart symbol. An empty list scans the chart symbol alone.
  • Timer-driven refresh at a configurable interval, with per-symbol error isolation: one instrument with missing history never blocks the rest of the list.
  • Alerts on a fresh break through terminal popup, push notification, and email, each switchable independently.
  • Per-symbol re-arm interval, so a single volatile instrument cannot flood you with repeat notifications.
  • Global signal threshold on the statistic-to-boundary ratio, with optional per-symbol overrides in a single input string.
  • Backward scan reports how many bars ago the most recent break fired, so you can see whether a market is calm or merely between events.
  • DPI-aware panel with configurable position, font size, and five colors. Two instances can run on one chart without collision.
  • Broker symbols are validated at startup. Unavailable names are dropped with a journal message rather than failing silently, and the scanner falls back to the chart symbol.

Inputs

Scanner: symbol list, timeframe, evaluation window (default 500 bars), completed-bars switch. CUSUM test: minimum span (20), boundary constant (4.6), signal ratio (1.0), per-symbol overrides. History: backward scan depth (96 bars). Refresh: interval in seconds (15). Alerts: popup, push, and email switches, re-arm minutes (60). Panel: position, font size, five colors.

Method and honest limits

The test is due to Chu, Stinchcombe and White, developed for financial series by Homm and Breitung (2012), and discussed in Lopez de Prado, Advances in Financial Machine Learning (2018), chapter 17. The boundary constant b = 4.6 corresponds to a 5 percent pointwise significance level.

One caveat is stated plainly rather than buried: because the statistic takes a supremum over many reference points, the effective false-positive rate is higher than the nominal 5 percent. Read the RATIO column as strength of evidence, not as a calibrated p-value. A reading of 2.0 is meaningfully stronger than 1.1; neither is a promise.

If you have read my articles

My published articles on structural break tests include free source code for the underlying statistics, and I would rather you know that up front than discover it after buying. The free code computes the tests on one symbol, on the chart you attach it to, and leaves thresholds, alerting, and multi-symbol monitoring to you.

This product is the monitoring layer built on top: scanning a watch list rather than a single chart, a panel designed to be read at a glance, an alert system with re-arm logic so notifications stay useful, per-symbol threshold management, and the backward scan. If you want to study the mathematics, read the articles. If you want something watching thirty instruments while you work, that is what this is for.

Support

Questions and bug reports are welcome through the product comments or a private message. I respond to every one, and reproducible issues get fixed in an update rather than argued about.

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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BlueprintQuant Structural Break Scanner MT5
Patrick Murimi Njoroge
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A mean-reversion system and a trend-following system fail under opposite conditions. Knowing which condition the market is currently in is a statistical question, not a matter of opinion. The Structural Break Scanner classifies every symbol on your watch list into one of three regimes and tells you how much evidence supports that classification. It applies five structural break tests from the econometrics literature, reports the result as a plain label rather than a wall of numbers, and alerts y
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