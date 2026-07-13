Structural Break Scanner

Your system stops working. Is that a losing streak, or did the market change?

Every rule-based strategy carries an assumption: that the price behavior it was built for is still the price behavior in front of it. When a market shifts from ranging to trending, or from quiet accumulation to a sharp directional run, that assumption breaks before your equity curve tells you it has. Most tools that claim to flag a "regime change" are trend filters in disguise. A moving-average slope, an ADX threshold, a break of a prior high: each fires on price direction, and each will fire happily inside a perfectly ordinary market that simply drifted.

The Structural Break Scanner asks a stricter question. It applies the Chu-Stinchcombe-White CUSUM test to the log prices of every symbol on your watch list and reports whether the departure from the earlier price level is large enough to be unlikely under chance alone. It is a statistical monitor, not a signal generator.

What it does

The scanner evaluates each symbol on your list, compares the current log price against every admissible earlier reference point in the window, standardizes by return volatility and elapsed span, and takes the supremum against a time-dependent boundary. One panel row per symbol shows you the result: how strong the evidence is, in which direction, and how long ago the last break fired.

What it is not

  • It is not an Expert Advisor and places no trades.
  • It does not predict direction, and it makes no claim about the profitability of trading regime changes.
  • It does not repaint. With the default setting the test evaluates completed bars only, so a value on the panel does not change after the fact.

Dashboard columns

SYMBOL Instrument, matched across broker suffixes
STAT CSW statistic at the supremum reference point
CRIT Boundary value at that span
RATIO Statistic over boundary; 1.00 is the signal line
DIR +1 upward departure, -1 downward
SINCE Bars since the last break, or "now" while active
STATUS ok, BREAK, load, bars, or flat

Features

  • Monitors up to 30 symbols from a comma-separated list, on any timeframe, independent of the chart symbol. An empty list scans the chart symbol alone.
  • Timer-driven refresh at a configurable interval, with per-symbol error isolation: one instrument with missing history never blocks the rest of the list.
  • Alerts on a fresh break through terminal popup, push notification, and email, each switchable independently.
  • Per-symbol re-arm interval, so a single volatile instrument cannot flood you with repeat notifications.
  • Global signal threshold on the statistic-to-boundary ratio, with optional per-symbol overrides in a single input string.
  • Backward scan reports how many bars ago the most recent break fired, so you can see whether a market is calm or merely between events.
  • DPI-aware panel with configurable position, font size, and five colors. Two instances can run on one chart without collision.
  • Broker symbols are validated at startup. Unavailable names are dropped with a journal message rather than failing silently, and the scanner falls back to the chart symbol.

Inputs

Scanner: symbol list, timeframe, evaluation window (default 500 bars), completed-bars switch. CUSUM test: minimum span (20), boundary constant (4.6), signal ratio (1.0), per-symbol overrides. History: backward scan depth (96 bars). Refresh: interval in seconds (15). Alerts: popup, push, and email switches, re-arm minutes (60). Panel: position, font size, five colors.

Method and honest limits

The test is due to Chu, Stinchcombe and White, developed for financial series by Homm and Breitung (2012), and discussed in Lopez de Prado, Advances in Financial Machine Learning (2018), chapter 17. The boundary constant b = 4.6 corresponds to a 5 percent pointwise significance level.

One caveat is stated plainly rather than buried: because the statistic takes a supremum over many reference points, the effective false-positive rate is higher than the nominal 5 percent. Read the RATIO column as strength of evidence, not as a calibrated p-value. A reading of 2.0 is meaningfully stronger than 1.1; neither is a promise.

If you have read my articles

My published articles on structural break tests include free source code for the underlying statistics, and I would rather you know that up front than discover it after buying. The free code computes the tests on one symbol, on the chart you attach it to, and leaves thresholds, alerting, and multi-symbol monitoring to you.

This product is the monitoring layer built on top: scanning a watch list rather than a single chart, a panel designed to be read at a glance, an alert system with re-arm logic so notifications stay useful, per-symbol threshold management, and the backward scan. If you want to study the mathematics, read the articles. If you want something watching thirty instruments while you work, that is what this is for.

Support

Questions and bug reports are welcome through the product comments or a private message. I respond to every one, and reproducible issues get fixed in an update rather than argued about.

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指标
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Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
作者的更多信息
BlueprintQuant Structural Break Scanner MT5
Patrick Murimi Njoroge
指标
均值回归系统和趋势 generalized/跟踪系统在相反的市场条件下会失效。判断市场当前处于哪种状态是一个 statistically/统计学问题，而非主观观点。 结构性 Break 扫描器（Structural Break Scanner）将您观察列表中的每个品种分类为三种状态之一，并显示支持该分类的数据证据。它应用了计量经济学文献中的五种结构性突破检验，以直观的标签而非繁杂的数据呈现结果，并在品种发生状态切换时向您发出 alert/提醒。 三种市场状态 (Regimes) STEADY (平稳). 序列呈现均值回归特性。偏差倾向于被修正。面板还会显示 estimated/估计的 K 线半衰期，以便您了解回归速度是否足够快、是否具备交易价值。 RANDOM (随机). 序列表现为随机游走。既不支持均值回归，也不支持趋势持续。 EXPLOSIVE (爆发/趋势). 序列表现出趋势或泡沫化行为，偏差倾向于扩大而非修正。 分类基于在整个评估窗口内计算的 ADF (Augmented Dickey-Fuller) 统计量。默认的 STEADY 阈值 -2.86 是标准的 5% Dicke
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