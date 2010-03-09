Smart Trend Confluence PRO EA

🔥 Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Confluence! 🔥
Tired of EAs that rely on a single indicator and fail when markets shift? Meet Smart Trend Confluence PRO—the only robot that combines 7 proven strategies into one powerful system, rigorously tested across volatile markets. Whether you’re trading forex, commodities, or indices, this EA acts as your 24/7 trading team, hunting for opportunities where most robots see noise.

🌟 WHY THIS EA STANDS OUT 🌟

1. SEVEN-LAYER STRATEGY CONFLUENCE

  • MA Cross + Stochastic + CCI + RSI + MACD + ADX + Price Action

  • No more guesswork! Trades only execute when 3+ indicators align, filtering out 89% of false signals (back-test-verified).

2. SMART RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk scales with your account balance (1%-5% per trade).

  • Martingale with Brakes: Optional recovery system with 5-layer max and 300-point spacing to prevent account blowouts.

  • Trailing Stop PRO: Lock in profits with adjustable trails (50-150 pips) that adapt to volatility.

3. ADAPTIVE TO ALL MARKET CONDITIONS

  • Crushes trends and ranges using:

    • ADX Trend Filter: Avoid choppy markets (25+ strength threshold).

    • Momentum Confirmation: RSI/MACD validate entries during pullbacks.

    • Price Action Triggers: Trade breakouts & reversals with candle-pattern precision.

4. INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE PERFORMANCE

  • 68% Win Rate (H1 XAUUSD, 2020-2023 backtest).

  • 2.8 Profit Factor – For every  1 r i s k e d , g a i n 1risked,gain2.80.

  • Works on EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and NAS100 with optimized presets.

💡 PERFECT FOR 💡

  • Busy Professionals: Trade like a hedge fund while you sleep.

  • Risk-Averse Traders: Strict stop losses and profit locks.

  • Martingale Skeptics: Optional recovery mode with safety limits.

  • Strategy Hoppers: One EA replaces 7 indicators + 3 trading systems.

🛠 EASY SETUP, PRO RESULTS 🛠

  1. Plug & Play: Load it, select your asset, and let it run.

  2. Fully Customizable: Adjust indicators, risk, and strategies without coding.

  3. 24/5 Monitoring: Built-in news filter avoids major events (optional).

📈 HYPOTHETICAL RESULTS 📉

2021-2023 Back-test | H1 XAUUSD | $10,000 Account

  • Total Net Profit: +$34,217 (342% ROI)

  • Max Drawdown: 12.4% (safer than most manual traders!)

  • Profit/Month: 8-12% consistent growth.

⚠️ Past performance ≠ future results. Trade responsibly.

🎁 YOUR PURCHASE INCLUDES 🎁

  • Smart Trend Confluence PRO.ex5 (Full Code)

  • 3 Strategy Presets (Trend, Range, Recovery)

  • PDF Master Guide + Video Tutorials

  • Priority Support: My team helps you optimize settings.

💰 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER 💰

Price: $180 (Limited to 100 copies)
30-Day Refund Guarantee – If you don’t see results, keep the EA + get a full refund.

⚠️ WARNING: This EA is NOT for gamblers. It’s for serious traders who want to compound gains safely. Markets change—this EA adapts.

📥 Click [BUY NOW] to Join 1,200+ Traders Using Institutional-Grade Confluence!
Your edge in trading starts here.

P.S. The first 20 buyers get FREE lifetime updates + a bonus "Advanced Session Filter" (worth $199). Don’t miss out—act now!


