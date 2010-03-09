Smart Trend Confluence PRO EA
- Experts
- Eliud Ewall Ambrose
- Version: 12.2
- Activations: 5
🔥 Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Confluence! 🔥
Tired of EAs that rely on a single indicator and fail when markets shift? Meet Smart Trend Confluence PRO—the only robot that combines 7 proven strategies into one powerful system, rigorously tested across volatile markets. Whether you’re trading forex, commodities, or indices, this EA acts as your 24/7 trading team, hunting for opportunities where most robots see noise.
🌟 WHY THIS EA STANDS OUT 🌟
1. SEVEN-LAYER STRATEGY CONFLUENCE
-
MA Cross + Stochastic + CCI + RSI + MACD + ADX + Price Action
-
No more guesswork! Trades only execute when 3+ indicators align, filtering out 89% of false signals (back-test-verified).
2. SMART RISK MANAGEMENT
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk scales with your account balance (1%-5% per trade).
-
Martingale with Brakes: Optional recovery system with 5-layer max and 300-point spacing to prevent account blowouts.
-
Trailing Stop PRO: Lock in profits with adjustable trails (50-150 pips) that adapt to volatility.
3. ADAPTIVE TO ALL MARKET CONDITIONS
-
Crushes trends and ranges using:
-
ADX Trend Filter: Avoid choppy markets (25+ strength threshold).
-
Momentum Confirmation: RSI/MACD validate entries during pullbacks.
-
Price Action Triggers: Trade breakouts & reversals with candle-pattern precision.
-
4. INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE PERFORMANCE
-
68% Win Rate (H1 XAUUSD, 2020-2023 backtest).
-
2.8 Profit Factor – For every 1 r i s k e d , g a i n 1risked,gain2.80.
-
Works on EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and NAS100 with optimized presets.
💡 PERFECT FOR 💡
-
Busy Professionals: Trade like a hedge fund while you sleep.
-
Risk-Averse Traders: Strict stop losses and profit locks.
-
Martingale Skeptics: Optional recovery mode with safety limits.
-
Strategy Hoppers: One EA replaces 7 indicators + 3 trading systems.
🛠 EASY SETUP, PRO RESULTS 🛠
-
Plug & Play: Load it, select your asset, and let it run.
-
Fully Customizable: Adjust indicators, risk, and strategies without coding.
-
24/5 Monitoring: Built-in news filter avoids major events (optional).
📈 HYPOTHETICAL RESULTS 📉
2021-2023 Back-test | H1 XAUUSD | $10,000 Account
-
Total Net Profit: +$34,217 (342% ROI)
-
Max Drawdown: 12.4% (safer than most manual traders!)
-
Profit/Month: 8-12% consistent growth.
⚠️ Past performance ≠ future results. Trade responsibly.
🎁 YOUR PURCHASE INCLUDES 🎁
-
Smart Trend Confluence PRO.ex5 (Full Code)
-
3 Strategy Presets (Trend, Range, Recovery)
-
PDF Master Guide + Video Tutorials
-
Priority Support: My team helps you optimize settings.
💰 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER 💰
Price: $180 (Limited to 100 copies)
30-Day Refund Guarantee – If you don’t see results, keep the EA + get a full refund.
⚠️ WARNING: This EA is NOT for gamblers. It’s for serious traders who want to compound gains safely. Markets change—this EA adapts.
📥 Click [BUY NOW] to Join 1,200+ Traders Using Institutional-Grade Confluence!
Your edge in trading starts here.
P.S. The first 20 buyers get FREE lifetime updates + a bonus "Advanced Session Filter" (worth $199). Don’t miss out—act now!