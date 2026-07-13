Edge Analyser

Edge Analyzer — Multi-EA Performance Truth

Find out which of your Expert Advisors actually has a statistical edge — and which one is just noise. Reads your real trade history, groups it by EA, and gives you an honest verdict.


Which of your EAs is actually making money?

You're running several Expert Advisors. Your account moved this month — but which EA earned it? Which one is quietly bleeding? And that impressive win rate on your favourite bot: is it an edge, or a lucky streak that's about to end?

Most traders never find out. They judge systems by the last few trades they happened to notice, and by how those trades felt.

Edge Analyzer answers the question with math.

What it does

It reads your actual closed trade history — not simulated signals, not optimised backtests — and calculates the real statistical performance of every EA on your account, grouped automatically by Magic Number.

For each EA you get:

  • Profit Factor — gross profit divided by gross loss
  • Expectancy (R) — what you earn per trade, measured in risk units
  • Win Rate and Average R:R — and whether they actually add up
  • Maximum Drawdown of the trade equity curve
  • Real costs — commission and swap, itemised separately

Every figure is net after costs. Spread, commission and swap are already baked into your closed deals — nothing to assume, nothing to fudge.

The verdict

The panel doesn't just show numbers. It tells you what they mean:

Verdict Meaning
STRONG EDGE Profit Factor ≥ 1.5, positive expectancy
WEAK EDGE Profit Factor ≥ 1.15
MARGINAL Barely above break-even — could be chance
NO EDGE Losing money over time
INSUFFICIENT DATA Not enough trades to say anything

That last one matters more than the rest. Below your chosen minimum trade count, Edge Analyzer refuses to give a verdict at all. Five winners in a row is not an edge — it's noise. Most tools will happily show you a Profit Factor of 3.0 from six trades. This one tells you it means nothing.

Zero setup — it finds your EAs by itself

No configuration files. No changes to your EAs. No mapping to maintain.

Edge Analyzer scans your open charts, identifies the EAs running on them, matches each one to its Magic Number, and stores the names permanently — so they stay readable even after you switch an EA off. Press Rescan whenever you add a new one.

Where a name can't be discovered, it falls back to deal comments, then to the magic number itself. Broker markers like [tp] and sl 2401.50 are filtered out automatically.

You can also map names manually if you prefer, and remove EAs you no longer care about with one click.

Analysis periods

One click switches the entire analysis:

24 Hours · 7 Days · 30 Days · 3 Months · All Time

Check today's damage, review the week, or judge a strategy over a full quarter. Click any EA for a complete breakdown.

Who this is for

  • Traders running several EAs who need to know which ones carry the account
  • Anyone about to scale up an EA and wanting proof before risking more capital
  • Portfolio managers comparing strategies on identical, honest metrics
  • Anyone tired of judging a system by how the last three trades felt

What this tool is not

It does not predict anything. It does not place trades. It will not tell you what to buy.

It measures what already happened, honestly, and shows you the result — including when that result is that your favourite EA has no edge at all. That's an uncomfortable answer, and it's exactly the one that saves accounts.

Settings

  • Minimum trades for a reliable verdict (default 30)
  • Current symbol or all symbols
  • Include or exclude manual trades
  • Fixed risk per trade, or auto-derived from your average loss
  • Optional manual name mapping

Attach to any chart. Works immediately. No configuration required.


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Levi Dane Benjamin
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Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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