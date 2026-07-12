Zenith Fibo Premium

Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries.

Key Features:

  • Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits.
  • Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines.
  • Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend continuity.
  • High DPI Support: Interface scales perfectly on high-resolution laptop and 4K screens.
  • VIP Alerts: Integrated popup, mobile push, and email alert system.

Primary Inputs:

  • TRENDper / SIGNALper: Inputs to adjust EMA filter lengths.
  • AlertsOn: Global switch to enable or disable all indicator alerts.
  • soundfile: Path to local wave audio file for sound alerts.
Рекомендуем также
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Aurex Fibo Scalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Aurex Fibo Scalper is a premium precious metal (Gold, Silver) and forex scalping system. By focusing on the Golden Ratio of Fibonacci projections and incorporating specialized trend filter channels, it identifies strategic daily turning points. Key Features: Golden Ratio Projections: Levels calculated using precise Fibonacci coefficients. Metal Optimization: Tuned for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver). Synergy Crossover: Double MA filter to block counter-trend signals. Tradi
Vortex Trend Synergy
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Vortex Trend Synergy is an advanced trend-following system optimized for high risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio trading. It filters out low-volatility ranges using an ATR daily open filter and projects levels only when the trend moving average channel aligns. Key Features: Suction Targets: Identifies price pulls toward 61.8%, 100%, and 161.8% daily Fibo lines. Vortex Trend Line: Thick multi-timeframe moving averages for visual trend tracking. Risk Metrics Panel: Calculates targets' risk profile automat
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci MT5
Daifallah Alamri
Индикаторы
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Эксперты
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
5 (1)
Индикаторы
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Trade the Trap. Follow the Flow. Front-Run the Institutions. Most retail traders lose money chasing breakouts. The CRT Pro Multi-Timeframe Reversal System is built on one powerful truth: the best trades happen right after the trap is sprung. Candle Range Theory (CRT) identifies the precise moment price sweeps liquidity luring breakout traders in  then violently reverses. Combined with a multi-timeframe DSL trend engine, this indicator doesn't just find r
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Индикаторы
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
IndiceXperience
Mateus Silva Marques Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Indicador para mercado de Índice Futuro Brasileiro (WIN) __________________________________________________________________________________________________ O indicador trabalha com rompimento de canal indicando o sentido do movimento e os 3 possíveis TP e o SL baseado no ATR. Indicação de utilização em TimeFrame de 5M, mas pode ser utilizado em qualquer tempo gráfico de sua preferencia. __________________________________________________________________________________________________
PatternGuard VWAP Trader
Andrei Strashko
Эксперты
PatternGuard VWAP Trader — умный авторский советник для торговли по выходу из зоны консолидации PatternGuard VWAP Trader — это Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, созданный для поиска торговых возможностей после выхода цены из зоны NO TRADE , построенной на базе VWAP и волатильностных границ. Советник не пытается входить в рынок хаотично: он ждет, когда цена покинет зону неопределенности, подтверждает направление свечными паттернами и дополнительно фильтрует сигнал по тренду. Основная идея продукта
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO
Rakhym Beisenbayev
Индикаторы
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO Профессиональный AI-индикатор для торговли Bitcoin в MetaTrader 5 BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO — это торговая система нового поколения для Bitcoin, которая объединяет классический технический анализ, анализ рыночных настроений и собственный алгоритм оценки вероятности на основе искусственного интеллекта. В отличие от традиционных индикаторов, использующих только скользящие средние или осцилляторы, система одновременно анализирует несколько ключевых факторов рынка: • Инде
The Cube Theory Indicator
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
TheCubeTheory - Seu Indicador de Análise de Mercado em Cubos Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeTheory? O   TheCubeTheory   é um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que   mapeia os níveis de suporte e resistência   usando uma abordagem inovadora baseada em   cubos de tempo e Fibonacci . Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele combina: Análise de Máximas e Mínimas   em períodos personalizáveis Níveis Automáticos   (8 níveis ajustáveis) Visualização em Tempo Real   com retângulos e linhas col
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Индикаторы
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
New York AM Session Profile
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180946 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Эксперты
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
Impulse Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Impulse Synergy MT5 is a fast-paced momentum scalping indicator designed to capture explosive price moves. It aligns short-term moving average crosses with intraday key Fibonacci levels to pinpoint fast-reactive trading opportunities. Key Features: Momentum Pulse: Tracks aggressive trend transitions using EMA crossovers. Fast Fibo Levels: Automatic projection of reactive daily limits and targets. Visual Candles: Color-coded candle body engine for immediate state identification. Intraday Dashboar
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Индикаторы
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.28 (18)
Индикаторы
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
AlphaSeekingBull5
Thendo Evans Sithagu
Индикаторы
Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Market Structure Fractal
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Индикаторы
Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart. The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Str
RevTech
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Индикаторы
Revtech MT5 Indicator brings together institutional concepts, market-structure logic, and classic price action patterns in one advanced trading tool. From Fair Value Gaps and Order Blocks to Head & Shoulders and Triangle formations, Revtech helps traders identify quality setups with clear chart visuals and execution levels. With dashboard monitoring, alerts, and timeframe-based strategy alignment, Revtech is designed to turn raw price action into a structured trading opportunity. The indicator
Breakout Trend Scanner MT5
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Introduction Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend. The Elliott Wave pattern that is f
EA Caicai 2MV Flow Frequency Pro
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
EA CAICAI 2MV FLOW FREQUENCY PRO Turn market reading into AUTOMATIC PROFIT EXECUTION Forex · Futures · Stocks · Cryptocurrencies Platform: MetaTrader 5 DOMINATE THE MARKET WITH SURGICAL PRECISION Stop guessing. Stop hesitating. The EA Caicai 2MV Flow Frequency Pro executes exactly what most traders fail to do: act at the right moment — without emotion, without delay, and without human error. Based on the powerful 2MV methodology, this robot identifies in real-time: ️ Direction
POWStrikeETH
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
POWStrikeETH is the evolution of a proven quant‑grade breakout‑truth engine, rebuilt and optimized specifically for the Ethereum (ETHUSD) market. Derived from the original core architecture, POWStrike integrates enhanced volatility‑adaptive logic, ETH‑specific micro‑structure calibration, and refined trap‑detection algorithms that outperform any conventional retail indicator. Ethereum’s unique liquidity behavior, regime transitions, and breakout patterns required a dedicated optimization layer —
Alfa for MT5
Lan Yi
Утилиты
Alfa для MT5: Ваш интеллектуальный торговый командный центр Попрощайтесь с рутиной и сосредоточьтесь на принятии решений. Устали от беспорядка в множестве окон графиков? Теряли возможности или несли убытки из-за неразберихи с ордерами?   Alfa   создана для вас. Это не просто инструмент, это ваш   торговый командный центр   для платформ MT5/MT4, призванный автоматизировать и оптимизировать вашу работу, освобождая от рутины и позволяя сосредоточиться на возможностях рынка. Ключевые функции для
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Индикаторы
CBT Quantum Maverick Высокоэффективная система торговли бинарными опционами CBT Quantum Maverick – это точно настроенная, высокопроизводительная система торговли бинарными опционами, созданная для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности, простоте и дисциплинированному подходу. Настройка не требуется – система оптимизирована для эффективных результатов прямо "из коробки". Просто следуйте сигналам, которые можно освоить с небольшой практикой. Основные характеристики: Точность сигналов: Сигналы для тор
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Индикаторы
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Индикаторы
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
VI Comparison
Ivan Andrescov
Индикаторы
Пример работы https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy в режиме реального времени. Раздел Signals.Metals Этот инструмент предназначен для выявления аномалий торговой активности на рынке. Индикатор анализирует ценовое движение и объёмы, определяя моменты, когда происходит необычно сильная активность покупателей или продавцов. Такие периоды часто сопровождаются последующей фазой охлаждения или консолидации, что даёт трейдеру ценные ориентиры для принятия решений. Индикатор не требует сложных настроек и по
VI Calculator
Ivan Andrescov
Индикаторы
Скрины работы в режиме реального времени-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy Раздел Signals.Metals.etc VI Calculator  — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, анализирующий объём в моменте. Такой синергетический подход позволяет одновременно оценивать силу движения рынка и его перекупленность/перепроданность. Индикатор автоматически анализирует данные и выдаёт понятные торговые сигналы в виде стрелок(в процессе) и текстовых рекомендаций прямо на графике. Он идеально подходит для поиска т
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
Индикаторы
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
FarOne Gann Magnet MTF MT5 Dashboard
Farly Setiawan
Индикаторы
FarOne Engine Gann Magnet MTF MT5– Мультитаймфреймовые Институциональные Уровни ОБЗОР FarOne Engine Gann Magnet — это профессиональный мультитаймфреймовый индикатор, отображающий ключевые институциональные уровни на основе теории Ганна 50%. Он помогает трейдерам определять сильные зоны покупки (Buy Zone) и продажи (Sell Zone) на 7 таймфреймах: от M1 до D1. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ Мультитаймфреймовый анализ: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 на одном графике Автоматические уровни: High, Low, Buy Zone
TopTick Smc Indicator
Lukho Buhle Jwacu
Индикаторы
TOPTICK SMC Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading Indicator TOPTICK  SMC is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to help traders analyse market structure, institutional order flow, liquidity zones and high-probability trading opportunities from a single chart. The indicator combines multiple SMC tools into one complete trading workspace, allowing traders to identify market structure shifts, order blocks, fair value gaps, premium and discount zones, key higher-time
Gold Sniper Vision Pro
Yusuf Al-ali
Индикаторы
GOLD SNIPER VISION If you trade Gold, this indicator was built for you. GOLD SNIPER VISION is a professional XAUUSD trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities through multi-timeframe market analysis. KEY FEATURES • Clear BUY & SELL signals • Entry, Stop Loss & Take Profit levels • Multi-Timeframe market analysis • Multiple Scalping & Swing modes • Automatic market analysis • Professional dashboard • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) TR
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Другие продукты этого автора
Mega Spike Boom Crash
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Mega Spike Boom Crash v2.1 Professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability spike zones in Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, and Crash 1000 synthetic indices. Key Features Institutional Supply and Demand Zones: Chart visualization of Premium (Sell) and Discount (Buy) areas. Fractal Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Detects real market reversal points by analyzing 5 timeframes simultaneously. Local Cycle Meter: Displays in real time whether the price cycle is Normal, Extended,
FREE
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
Volality 75 Boom crash VIX
Cristofher Robles
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
"Volality 75 Boom Crash VIX" - инструмент расширенного анализа, предназначенный для выявления ключевых зон прорыва в парах волатильных активов и бум-катастроф. VIX - это инструмент расширенного анализа, предназначенный для выявления ключевых зон прорыва в волатильных парах активов и бум-катастроф. Индикатор ориентирован на выявление моментов высокой волатильности на рынке. Данный индикатор идеально подходит как для скальпинга, так и для свинговой торговли. "Volality 75 Boom Crash VIX" - это н
Twister Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Twister Synergy MT5 is a professional, high-performance trend trading indicator engineered to capture dynamic trend breakouts and market swings. By combining multi-timeframe moving average channels (XU-MA) with daily Fibonacci projection ranges, it filters out noise and identifies high-velocity trend directions. Key Features: Vortex Trend Crossover: Captures price breakouts using dynamic EMA channels. Daily Volatility Filter: Built-in ATR range filter to avoid flat and consolidating markets. Tar
Cortex Fibo Pro
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure. Key Features: Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions. Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets. Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout track
Impulse Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Impulse Synergy MT5 is a fast-paced momentum scalping indicator designed to capture explosive price moves. It aligns short-term moving average crosses with intraday key Fibonacci levels to pinpoint fast-reactive trading opportunities. Key Features: Momentum Pulse: Tracks aggressive trend transitions using EMA crossovers. Fast Fibo Levels: Automatic projection of reactive daily limits and targets. Visual Candles: Color-coded candle body engine for immediate state identification. Intraday Dashboar
Aurex Fibo Scalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Aurex Fibo Scalper is a premium precious metal (Gold, Silver) and forex scalping system. By focusing on the Golden Ratio of Fibonacci projections and incorporating specialized trend filter channels, it identifies strategic daily turning points. Key Features: Golden Ratio Projections: Levels calculated using precise Fibonacci coefficients. Metal Optimization: Tuned for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver). Synergy Crossover: Double MA filter to block counter-trend signals. Tradi
Vortex Trend Synergy
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Vortex Trend Synergy is an advanced trend-following system optimized for high risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio trading. It filters out low-volatility ranges using an ATR daily open filter and projects levels only when the trend moving average channel aligns. Key Features: Suction Targets: Identifies price pulls toward 61.8%, 100%, and 161.8% daily Fibo lines. Vortex Trend Line: Thick multi-timeframe moving averages for visual trend tracking. Risk Metrics Panel: Calculates targets' risk profile automat
Nexus Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Nexus Synergy MT5 is a comprehensive confluence indicator that integrates multiple trading models???including volatility filters, dual-channel moving averages, and Fibonacci pivot targets???into one single unified visual dashboard. Key Features: Confluence Core: Signals only generated when XU-MA, ATR, and Fibo levels align. Visual Dashboard: Centralized tab showing trend, current signal, and price parameters. DOP Anchor: Anchor line representing daily open price for structural bias. Target Ratio
Vector Fibo Scalp
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Vector Fibo Scalp is a speed and breakout-oriented intraday indicator. It monitors current price movements against daily high/low channels and provides immediate signals upon breakout confirmation. Key Features: Vector Velocity: Fast detection of daily breakouts using moving average channels. Visual candles: 4-color candle highlighting engine for active scalping states. Breakout Targets: Automatic projection of profit targets up to 161.8% Fibo ratio. R:R Panel: Dynamic calculations of risk-to-re
Aura Synergy Pro
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Aura Synergy Pro is an ergonomically designed visual trading engine. It features beautifully customized color candle schemes and line indicators that reduce screen fatigue during long trading sessions. Key Features: Ergonomic candles: Calibrated color palette to show strong/weak trend states. Synergy Filters: Non-repainting XU-MA crossover detection. DOP Line: Daily Open Price line showing active price deviation. Visual Dashboard: Clean graphical panel displaying risk metrics and trend. Total No
Alpha Fibo Synergy
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Alpha Fibo Synergy is the primary suite-lead trend indicator, focusing on institutional trading zones and daily open price (DOP) boundaries. It identifies trend direction changes based on closed-bar moving average crossovers and projects daily targets based on historical market cycles. Key Features: Institutional DOP: Daily open anchor line to establish daily structural bias. Alpha Trend MA: High-period MA channels to identify institutional trend zones. Target Projection: Auto-plots entries and
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв