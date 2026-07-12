Zenith Fibo Premium
- 指标
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- 版本: 10.0
- 激活: 7
Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries.
Key Features:
- Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits.
- Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines.
- Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend continuity.
- High DPI Support: Interface scales perfectly on high-resolution laptop and 4K screens.
- VIP Alerts: Integrated popup, mobile push, and email alert system.
Primary Inputs:
- TRENDper / SIGNALper: Inputs to adjust EMA filter lengths.
- AlertsOn: Global switch to enable or disable all indicator alerts.
- soundfile: Path to local wave audio file for sound alerts.