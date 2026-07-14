1 copy left for $249.

Next price: $299

Final price: $999 GOLD Pulsar is a reliable professional system for long-term profitable trading. The strategy underlying the Expert Advisor is the result of my extensive observation of market behavior and its patterns. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market factors and price movements, identifying optimal profit opportunities. Low risk, strict discipline, and precision. Each trade contains stop and take profit levels and is supported by a smart position control algorithm. Pulsar monitors economic news releases, features strict money management, protection against spread widening, and separate daily and hourly trading filters. The system does not trade at every moment; periods without trades are possible. As soon as a suitable entry point arises, the Expert Advisor opens a position. The proportional calculation of the trading lot is tied to the specified risk per trade.





Main principle: accuracy, stability, safety.





EA Perfomance





Configuration:

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1.

Account: hedging, netting.

Minimum deposit: $500.

Leverage: any from 1:20

VPS recommended.



Key features:

Advanced algorithm.

Precise entry points.

Safe trading strategy.

Low trading risk.

Only one trade at a time.

Fixed and proportional lot calculation.

Does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage etc.

Each trade includes a protective stop loss and take profit.

Strict money management.

Economic news filter.

High spread protection.

Trading time control.

Fully automated system.

Easy installation.





GOLD Pulsar continuously monitors the market to identify favorable entry points. Periodic pauses are possible while the system waits for a suitable entry point. Only one open order is possible at a time. The order lot can be fixed or determined automatically, based on the risk per trade specified in the settings. The system is based on the basic principle of money management with a maximum risk of 1-3% per trade. Every minute, the expert analyzes the global news calendar and pauses before and after economic news is released. The importance of the monitored news and the pause duration are set in the settings. The system trades at specified at settings trading hours. During periods of instability and sharp spread increases, the system will pause for safety and resume trading after the market situation has stabilized.





Traders who bought Gold Pulsar will receive bonus Ea as free gift.





Installation

Attach Ea on the XAUUSD M1 chart. The Ea already tuned and contains optimized parameters. Setup the economic news filter. Enable live trading and turn on autotrading button in the top panel of terminal.