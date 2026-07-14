GOLD Pulsar
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.8
- 更新: 28 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
- 1 copy left for $249.
- Next price: $299
- Final price: $999
GOLD Pulsar is a reliable professional system for long-term profitable trading. The strategy underlying the Expert Advisor is the result of my extensive observation of market behavior and its patterns. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market factors and price movements, identifying optimal profit opportunities. Low risk, strict discipline, and precision. Each trade contains stop and take profit levels and is supported by a smart position control algorithm. Pulsar monitors economic news releases, features strict money management, protection against spread widening, and separate daily and hourly trading filters. The system does not trade at every moment; periods without trades are possible. As soon as a suitable entry point arises, the Expert Advisor opens a position. The proportional calculation of the trading lot is tied to the specified risk per trade.
Main principle: accuracy, stability, safety.
Configuration:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5.
- Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M1.
- Account: hedging, netting.
- Minimum deposit: $500.
- Leverage: any from 1:20
- VPS recommended.
Key features:
- Advanced algorithm.
- Precise entry points.
- Safe trading strategy.
- Low trading risk.
- Only one trade at a time.
- Fixed and proportional lot calculation.
- Does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage etc.
- Each trade includes a protective stop loss and take profit.
- Strict money management.
- Economic news filter.
- High spread protection.
- Trading time control.
- Fully automated system.
- Easy installation.
GOLD Pulsar continuously monitors the market to identify favorable entry points. Periodic pauses are possible while the system waits for a suitable entry point. Only one open order is possible at a time. The order lot can be fixed or determined automatically, based on the risk per trade specified in the settings. The system is based on the basic principle of money management with a maximum risk of 1-3% per trade. Every minute, the expert analyzes the global news calendar and pauses before and after economic news is released. The importance of the monitored news and the pause duration are set in the settings. The system trades at specified at settings trading hours. During periods of instability and sharp spread increases, the system will pause for safety and resume trading after the market situation has stabilized.
Traders who bought Gold Pulsar will receive bonus Ea as free gift.
Installation
- Attach Ea on the XAUUSD M1 chart.
- The Ea already tuned and contains optimized parameters.
- Setup the economic news filter.
- Enable live trading and turn on autotrading button in the top panel of terminal.
News filter setup
- Go to the terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add "https://forexsb.com" to the list of news calendar links.
- At ServerGMT parameter, set your broker's GMT value.
Feel free contact me and I help with setup.
Note: At tester news filter doesn't work. Only live in real time we download and control news releases.
Attention
Trading involves risk. Don't be greedy; use the recommended lots andrisk values.
The original trading system and my support are available only here at mql5.com.
Support
I'm always in touch. If there are questions feel free contact me and I help.
For a quick response, send me a private message.
Sincerely.
An excellent Gold EA; what I really appreciate is that there is a stop-loss (SL) for every order and the SL/TP ratio is very solid—something extremely rare, or even non-existent, among other robots on the market. The EA trades relatively frequently and is currently generating impressive profits. Of course, the SL gets hit occasionally, but that happens very rarely so far and is simply part of the game; expecting never to hit the SL would be unrealistic, which is why Pulsar's favorable ratio is such a great feature. Kudos for this high-quality work.