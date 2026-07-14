GOLD Pulsar

5

  • 1 copy left for $249.
  • Next price: $299
  • Final price: $999

GOLD Pulsar is a reliable professional system for long-term profitable trading. The strategy underlying the Expert Advisor is the result of my extensive observation of market behavior and its patterns. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market factors and price movements, identifying optimal profit opportunities. Low risk, strict discipline, and precision. Each trade contains stop and take profit levels and is supported by a smart position control algorithm. Pulsar monitors economic news releases, features strict money management, protection against spread widening, and separate daily and hourly trading filters. The system does not trade at every moment; periods without trades are possible. As soon as a suitable entry point arises, the Expert Advisor opens a position. The proportional calculation of the trading lot is tied to the specified risk per trade.


Main principle: accuracy, stability, safety.


 EA Perfomance


Configuration:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1.
  • Account: hedging, netting.
  • Minimum deposit: $500.
  • Leverage: any from 1:20
  • VPS recommended.


Key features:

  • Advanced algorithm.
  • Precise entry points.
  • Safe trading strategy.
  • Low trading risk.
  • Only one trade at a time.
  • Fixed and proportional lot calculation.
  • Does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage etc.
  • Each trade includes a protective stop loss and take profit.
  • Strict money management.
  • Economic news filter.
  • High spread protection.
  • Trading time control.
  • Fully automated system.
  • Easy installation.


GOLD Pulsar continuously monitors the market to identify favorable entry points. Periodic pauses are possible while the system waits for a suitable entry point. Only one open order is possible at a time. The order lot can be fixed or determined automatically, based on the risk per trade specified in the settings. The system is based on the basic principle of money management with a maximum risk of 1-3% per trade. Every minute, the expert analyzes the global news calendar and pauses before and after economic news is released. The importance of the monitored news and the pause duration are set in the settings. The system trades at specified at settings trading hours. During periods of instability and sharp spread increases, the system will pause for safety and resume trading after the market situation has stabilized.


Traders who bought Gold Pulsar will receive bonus Ea as free gift. 


Installation

  1. Attach Ea on the XAUUSD M1 chart.
  2. The Ea already tuned and contains optimized parameters. 
  3. Setup the economic news filter.
  4. Enable live trading  and turn on autotrading button in the top panel of terminal.


 News filter setup

  1. Go to the terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add "https://forexsb.com" to the list of news calendar links.
  3. At ServerGMT parameter, set your broker's GMT value.

Feel free contact me and I help with setup.

Note: At tester news filter doesn't work. Only live in real time we download and control news releases.



Attention

Trading involves risk. Don't be greedy; use the recommended lots andrisk values.
The original trading system and my support are available only here at mql5.com.


Support

I'm always in touch. If there are questions feel free contact me and I help.
For a quick response, send me a private message.


Sincerely.

评分 3
Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.08.02 06:03 
 

An excellent Gold EA; what I really appreciate is that there is a stop-loss (SL) for every order and the SL/TP ratio is very solid—something extremely rare, or even non-existent, among other robots on the market. The EA trades relatively frequently and is currently generating impressive profits. Of course, the SL gets hit occasionally, but that happens very rarely so far and is simply part of the game; expecting never to hit the SL would be unrealistic, which is why Pulsar's favorable ratio is such a great feature. Kudos for this high-quality work.

Petr Tesnar
598
Petr Tesnar 2026.08.01 09:13 
 

Great EA that builds on safety through precise buys without GRID and Martingale, always keeping only one position open. The EA is very sensitive to the broker, so I strongly recommend trying backtesting on real data and a demo account with your broker before deploying larger capital. It works well for me with the broker Fusion Markets and, according to the author, also very well on IC Markets. In real trading, the EA currently seems to be even better than in the backtest (mode: every tick based on real ticks), while in a backtest without real data, the EA is overly optimistic. SL is reached occasionally, but after the update, it improved fundamentally. The support from the author is great, which in combination with the EA makes this scalping robot one of the best and safest—however, it is necessary to account for occasional losses, and we will see what the long-term development will be based on the behavior of gold, but that is only due to the precision of the scalping style. For the money, I recommend it, because within prices of similar and much more dangerous EAs on the MQL market, this EA is one of the best in terms of price-performance ratio. Thanks to Fanur for the EA and support 😉

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Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
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Serhii Shtepa
专家
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
专家
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
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5 (29)
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4.47 (103)
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5 (7)
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4.52 (25)
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4.95 (22)
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2.55 (11)
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4.44 (133)
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5 (3)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
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Diamond PRO MT5
Fanur Galamov
4.65 (26)
专家
Only 1 copy left for $249  Tomorrow price  --> $299 Diamond PRO MT5   is new generation powerful automated trading system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform. The EA includes advanced DTSL trading core, accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm, flexible settings and advanced trading interface. Diamond PRO MT5 provides accurate market entries, contains economic news filter, high spread protection and smart position control module. Main goal of Diamond PRO MT
EA Gold MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
专家
1 copies left for $189 Next price  --->  $225 GOLD MT5 is a fully automated trading system with an advanced trading engine. Expert advisor based on a proven stable strategy, complemented by a multi-stage profit-closing system and a two-level trailing stop. The EA includes a professional money management system with a strictly defined risk percentage for each position. Each placed order uses a visual stop loss and take profit. The Expert Advisor features a user-friendly interface with an extende
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
专家
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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5 (4)
专家
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Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
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专家
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Fanur Galamov
4.47 (15)
专家
EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money management module. The EA is ready to use, just set it on the price chart and let it
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Fanur Galamov
4.25 (12)
专家
Only 1 copy left at $189 Next price     --->   $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own lot and let EA trade. Download settings Key features
筛选:
Victor deSouza
987
Victor deSouza 2026.08.12 07:13 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Fanur Galamov
23842
来自开发人员的回复 Fanur Galamov 2026.08.12 07:46
Thanks for sharing!🙏 Gold Pulsar employs a safe strategy that allows for taking profits at opportune moments while minimizing losses. Thanks for your time, great profits to you😉👍
Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.08.02 06:03 
 

An excellent Gold EA; what I really appreciate is that there is a stop-loss (SL) for every order and the SL/TP ratio is very solid—something extremely rare, or even non-existent, among other robots on the market. The EA trades relatively frequently and is currently generating impressive profits. Of course, the SL gets hit occasionally, but that happens very rarely so far and is simply part of the game; expecting never to hit the SL would be unrealistic, which is why Pulsar's favorable ratio is such a great feature. Kudos for this high-quality work.

Fanur Galamov
23842
来自开发人员的回复 Fanur Galamov 2026.08.02 19:00
Thank you so much for your high grade and valuable review! Pulsar’s primary goal is to provide traders with a calm, precise, and low-risk trading experience. The EA understands the modern market conditions and its high accuracy and intelligent position-management algorithm ensure trading results that far outweigh potential losses, delivering consistent, positive performance. Thanks for your time! Good profits to you!🙏
Petr Tesnar
598
Petr Tesnar 2026.08.01 09:13 
 

Great EA that builds on safety through precise buys without GRID and Martingale, always keeping only one position open. The EA is very sensitive to the broker, so I strongly recommend trying backtesting on real data and a demo account with your broker before deploying larger capital. It works well for me with the broker Fusion Markets and, according to the author, also very well on IC Markets. In real trading, the EA currently seems to be even better than in the backtest (mode: every tick based on real ticks), while in a backtest without real data, the EA is overly optimistic. SL is reached occasionally, but after the update, it improved fundamentally. The support from the author is great, which in combination with the EA makes this scalping robot one of the best and safest—however, it is necessary to account for occasional losses, and we will see what the long-term development will be based on the behavior of gold, but that is only due to the precision of the scalping style. For the money, I recommend it, because within prices of similar and much more dangerous EAs on the MQL market, this EA is one of the best in terms of price-performance ratio. Thanks to Fanur for the EA and support 😉

Fanur Galamov
23842
来自开发人员的回复 Fanur Galamov 2026.08.01 14:24
Thank you very much for taking the time to provide such valuable and insightful feedback 🙏 Without any doubts, trading on the Forex market is a rather complex task. It took me a lot of time, attempts and effort to create successful and safe trading system—one that does not use any recovery strategies. Instead, it utilizes deep market analysis, precise entry points, and an advanced position management system to ensure calm, profitable trading based on a "set-and-forget" principle. Thanks again and great profits to you!👍
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