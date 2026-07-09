MTF Jurik Fast Adaptive Trend Line

JFATL MTF Plus – Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard

See Trend Alignment Across Multiple Timeframes in Seconds

Stop switching endlessly between charts and timeframes. JFATL MTF Plus brings up to eight timeframes into one intelligent dashboard, helping you quickly identify trend direction, evaluate trend quality, and spot potential trading opportunities with greater confidence.

Built on the combination of Jurik Moving Average (JMA) smoothing and Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) technology, JFATL MTF Plus is designed to provide responsive trend analysis while filtering much of the market noise that can make decision-making difficult. The on chart trend line and clear signal combine with an intuitive dashboard to monitor trend alignment across multiple time frames.


The Problem It Solves

Many traders struggle with:

  • Constantly switching between multiple charts and timeframes

  • Receiving conflicting signals across different timeframes

  • Determining whether a trend is healthy or becoming overextended

  • Missing opportunities because indicators react too slowly

  • Spending too much time analyzing instead of executing

JFATL MTF Plus helps answer important questions such as:

  • Are higher and lower timeframes aligned?

  • Is price near its trend line or becoming overstretched?

  • How healthy is the current trend?

  • Which timeframe deserves my attention right now?


Key Features

Smart Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Monitor up to 8 user-selectable timeframes simultaneously, from Monthly (MN1) down to 5-Minute (M5).

  • Instantly view bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions across multiple timeframes

  • Quickly identify trend alignment and market structure

  • Display only the timeframes you actually use

  • Reduce chart clutter and analysis time

Actionable Trend Metrics

JFATL MTF Plus goes beyond simple trend direction by providing additional context about market conditions.

DIST(ATR)
Shows how far price is from the trend line relative to current market volatility. This helps identify whether price is near the trend, extended, or potentially overstretched.

HEALTH Score (0–100%)
A proprietary measure of overall trend quality that helps assess whether a trend appears strong, stable, or weakening.

STREAK
Shows how long price has remained on the same side of the trend line, helping you gauge trend persistence.

SLOPE
Measures how aggressively the trend is moving by tracking momentum strength in pips per bar.

SIGNAL Classification

Clear, easy-to-read signals, including:

What Each Signal Tells You:


✓ BUY ✓     = Strong Buy – High confidence (Health ≥80%, optimal distance)

→ BUY →     = Moderate Buy – Good but not ideal (Health ≥70%)

? BULL ?    = Weak Bullish – Exercise caution (Health ≥60%)


✓ SELL ✓    = Strong Sell – High confidence (Health ≥80%, optimal distance)

→ SELL →    = Moderate Sell – Good but not ideal (Health ≥70%)

? BEAR ?    = Weak Bearish – Exercise caution (Health ≥60%)


---         = No signal – Trend is flat or health is too low

These classifications help you quickly assess both direction and signal quality.

Professional Dashboard

  • Clean, intuitively color-coded interface

  • Expandable and collapsible dashboard panel (turn columns you don't use to false via inputs, saves CPU too!)

  • Real-time updates

  • Summary section with actionable insights (insight background changes colour when regime changes!)

  • Designed for fast decision-making without overwhelming the chart

Built for EA Developers

JFATL MTF Plus is also designed with automation in mind.

The indicator exposes arrow signals, trend state, health score, distance metrics, and additional analytical data through standard indicator buffers, making integration with Expert Advisors straightforward.

Available data includes:

  • Arrow Signals on current timeframe chart (indicating trend diirection change)

  • Trend State

  • Health Score

  • Distance in Pips

  • Distance in ATR Units

  • Additional internal metrics for strategy development

A comprehensive usage guide and practical MQL5 integration examples are available  on purchase (upon request).


Who It's For

Beginners

Simple visual dashboard with clear signals and sensible defaults.

Just attach the indicator, enable the timeframes you trade, and start monitoring trend alignment.

Scalpers

Monitor one timeframe above and 2 timeframes below you preferred scalping timeframe (shrink panel to 3 timeframe analysis)

Swing Traders

Monitor Daily, H4, and H1 trends simultaneously and use the HEALTH Score to assess trend quality before considering entries.

Day Traders

Identify when lower timeframes begin aligning with the higher-timeframe direction and use JFATL signals to help with entry timing.

EA Developers

Access analytical metrics programmatically to build robust trend-following, confirmation, or mean-reversion systems.


Typical Workflow

A common way to use JFATL MTF Plus:

  1. Check whether higher timeframes are aligned.

  2. Confirm that HEALTH scores indicate a strong trend environment.

  3. Review DIST(ATR) to avoid chasing overstretched moves.

  4. Monitor lower timeframes for potential entry opportunities.

  5. Use the dashboard summary to stay aware of changing conditions.

Easy Configuration

For Beginners

Simply attach JFATL MTF Plus to your chart.

The default settings work immediately and are suitable for most trading styles. Enable only the timeframes you want to monitor and begin using the dashboard right away.

For Advanced Users

Fine-tune the indicator to match your preferences:

  • Adjust JMA Length and Phase settings

  • Customize ATR periods and multipliers

  • Enable or disable dashboard columns

  • Control update rates and panel appearance

  • Configure bar limits for individual timeframes

Why JFATL?

Traditional moving averages often force traders to choose between responsiveness and smoothness.

JFATL combines two complementary technologies:

FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line)
Designed to reduce market noise and highlight underlying trend structure.

JMA (Jurik Moving Average)
Known for exceptionally smooth behavior while maintaining low lag characteristics.

The result is a responsive and visually clean trend line designed to help traders recognize developing market conditions and potential trend changes sooner.


Benefits

  1. Save time by monitoring multiple timeframes from one dashboard
  2. Trade with greater confidence by seeing timeframe agreement at a glance
  3. Better evaluate trend quality using the HEALTH Score
  4.  Reduce analysis paralysis with clear, structured information and trend-aware insight panel backgroud colour changes
  5. Improve market awareness by identifying potentially extended or consolidating conditions


Performance Optimized

  • Only enabled timeframes consume processing resources

  • Optional dashboard columns reduce unnecessary updates

  • Adjustable refresh rates for slower systems

  • Configurable bar limits per timeframe

Compatibility

  • Forex

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Cryptocurrencies

Self-scaling metrics automatically adapt across instruments and price ranges.


Make Better, Faster Trading Decisions

Whether you are looking for a straightforward visual trend dashboard or a powerful analytical engine for automated systems, JFATL MTF Plus gives you the information needed to understand trend alignment and market conditions across multiple timeframes, without the constant need to switch charts.

Attach it to your chart, use the defaults, and customize it as your trading evolves.

© Copyright 2026, Ebrah.Ssali@Nnanda.com
Version 4.00

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