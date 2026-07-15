Gold Triangle Arbitrage
- Experts
-
Anton Zverev⬛🟪 VARKO
Building Intelligent Software.
Varko Technologies
Intelligent Trading. Engineered.
Professional algorithmic trading solutions.
Built with precision.
Tested with discipline.
Designed for consistency.
Safety First. Consistency Always.
- Version: 6.1
- Updated: 15 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Professional Triangle Arbitrage Technology for Gold Markets
Gold Triangle Arbitrage is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect and execute real-time triangular arbitrage opportunities between XAUUSD, USDJPY, and XAUJPY.
The EA is based on a mathematical pricing model that continuously compares the theoretical synthetic value of XAUJPY with its actual market price. By monitoring the relationship between these correlated instruments in real time, the system detects temporary pricing inefficiencies and executes synchronized arbitrage trades automatically.
Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on technical indicators, trend-following systems, or news analysis, Gold Triangle Arbitrage is built entirely on mathematical price relationships between financial instruments.
Key Features
High-Speed Triangle Arbitrage Engine
The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the relationship between:
- XAUUSD
- USDJPY
- XAUJPY
Whenever the market deviation exceeds the user-defined threshold, the EA instantly executes the complete arbitrage triangle.
Professional Dashboard
The built-in premium dashboard provides complete real-time monitoring of the trading engine.
Displayed information includes:
- Live Deviation
- Edge Sell
- Spread
- Execution Latency
- Signal Strength
- Trading Statistics
Built-in Arbitrage Oscillator
A dedicated oscillator allows traders to visualize the current arbitrage deviation and monitor signal generation in real time.
Automatic Trade Execution
When an arbitrage opportunity is detected, the Expert Advisor simultaneously executes the following trading triangle:
SELL XAUJPY
BUY XAUUSD
BUY USDJPY
Positions are automatically closed once the market returns toward the calculated equilibrium according to the configured closing parameters.
Flexible Configuration
Supported features include:
- Fixed Lot
- Automatic Lot Calculation
- Magic Number
- Trading Session Filter
- Adjustable Entry and Exit Thresholds
Optimized for VPS
For maximum execution quality, a low-latency VPS located near your broker's trading servers is strongly recommended.
How It Works
The Expert Advisor calculates the theoretical value of XAUJPY using the following relationship:
XAUUSD × USDJPY = Synthetic XAUJPY
The calculated synthetic price is continuously compared with the actual market price of XAUJPY.
Whenever the deviation exceeds the configured threshold, the EA automatically opens a synchronized triangular arbitrage position.
This Strategy Does NOT Use
Martingale
Grid Trading
Averaging
RSI
MACD
Moving Averages
News Trading
The trading logic is based entirely on mathematical relationships between correlated financial instruments.
Broker Requirements
The following symbols must be available:
- XAUUSD
- USDJPY
- XAUJPY
Best performance is achieved with brokers offering:
- Low spreads
- Fast order execution
- ECN accounts
- Low network latency
Advantages
Real-Time Triangle Arbitrage
Professional Dashboard
Built-in Oscillator
Ultra-Fast Trade Execution
Fully Automated Trading
Flexible Money Management
Optimized MQL5 Core
VPS Ready
Important Information
The Expert Advisor's performance depends on broker execution quality, trading conditions, and the availability of the required trading instruments.
Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account and verify that your broker provides XAUUSD, USDJPY, and XAUJPY.