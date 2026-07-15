Professional Triangle Arbitrage Technology for Gold Markets

Gold Triangle Arbitrage

Gold Triangle Arbitrage is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect and execute real-time triangular arbitrage opportunities between XAUUSD, USDJPY, and XAUJPY.

The EA is based on a mathematical pricing model that continuously compares the theoretical synthetic value of XAUJPY with its actual market price. By monitoring the relationship between these correlated instruments in real time, the system detects temporary pricing inefficiencies and executes synchronized arbitrage trades automatically.

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on technical indicators, trend-following systems, or news analysis, Gold Triangle Arbitrage is built entirely on mathematical price relationships between financial instruments.





High-Speed Triangle Arbitrage Engine

Key Features

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the relationship between:

XAUUSD

USDJPY

XAUJPY

Whenever the market deviation exceeds the user-defined threshold, the EA instantly executes the complete arbitrage triangle.





Professional Dashboard

The built-in premium dashboard provides complete real-time monitoring of the trading engine.

Displayed information includes:

Live Deviation

Edge Sell

Spread

Execution Latency

Signal Strength

Trading Statistics



Built-in Arbitrage Oscillator A dedicated oscillator allows traders to visualize the current arbitrage deviation and monitor signal generation in real time.

Automatic Trade Execution When an arbitrage opportunity is detected, the Expert Advisor simultaneously executes the following trading triangle: SELL XAUJPY BUY XAUUSD BUY USDJPY Positions are automatically closed once the market returns toward the calculated equilibrium according to the configured closing parameters.

Flexible Configuration Supported features include: Fixed Lot

Automatic Lot Calculation

Magic Number

Trading Session Filter

Adjustable Entry and Exit Thresholds

Optimized for VPS For maximum execution quality, a low-latency VPS located near your broker's trading servers is strongly recommended.

How It Works How It Works The Expert Advisor calculates the theoretical value of XAUJPY using the following relationship: XAUUSD × USDJPY = Synthetic XAUJPY The calculated synthetic price is continuously compared with the actual market price of XAUJPY. Whenever the deviation exceeds the configured threshold, the EA automatically opens a synchronized triangular arbitrage position.

This Strategy Does NOT Use This Strategy Does NOT Use Martingale Grid Trading Averaging RSI MACD Moving Averages News Trading The trading logic is based entirely on mathematical relationships between correlated financial instruments.

Broker Requirements Broker Requirements The following symbols must be available: XAUUSD

USDJPY

XAUJPY Best performance is achieved with brokers offering: Low spreads

Fast order execution

ECN accounts

Low network latency





Advantages

Real-Time Triangle Arbitrage

Professional Dashboard

Built-in Oscillator

Ultra-Fast Trade Execution

Fully Automated Trading

Flexible Money Management

Optimized MQL5 Core

VPS Ready





Important Information

The Expert Advisor's performance depends on broker execution quality, trading conditions, and the availability of the required trading instruments.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account and verify that your broker provides XAUUSD, USDJPY, and XAUJPY.