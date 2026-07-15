Gold Triangle Arbitrage

  • Experts
  • Anton Zverev
    Anton Zverev

    Anton Zverev

    3.1 (61)
    ⬛🟪 VARKO
    Building Intelligent Software.
    Varko Technologies
    Intelligent Trading. Engineered.
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    1 product 9 topics 104 comments
  • Version: 6.1
  • Updated: 15 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Gold Triangle Arbitrage

Professional Triangle Arbitrage Technology for Gold Markets

Gold Triangle Arbitrage is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect and execute real-time triangular arbitrage opportunities between XAUUSD, USDJPY, and XAUJPY.

The EA is based on a mathematical pricing model that continuously compares the theoretical synthetic value of XAUJPY with its actual market price. By monitoring the relationship between these correlated instruments in real time, the system detects temporary pricing inefficiencies and executes synchronized arbitrage trades automatically.

Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on technical indicators, trend-following systems, or news analysis, Gold Triangle Arbitrage is built entirely on mathematical price relationships between financial instruments.


Key Features

High-Speed Triangle Arbitrage Engine

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the relationship between:

  • XAUUSD
  • USDJPY
  • XAUJPY

Whenever the market deviation exceeds the user-defined threshold, the EA instantly executes the complete arbitrage triangle.


Professional Dashboard

The built-in premium dashboard provides complete real-time monitoring of the trading engine.

Displayed information includes:

  • Live Deviation
  • Edge Sell
  • Spread
  • Execution Latency
  • Signal Strength
  • Trading Statistics


Built-in Arbitrage Oscillator

A dedicated oscillator allows traders to visualize the current arbitrage deviation and monitor signal generation in real time.


Automatic Trade Execution

When an arbitrage opportunity is detected, the Expert Advisor simultaneously executes the following trading triangle:

SELL XAUJPY

BUY XAUUSD

BUY USDJPY

Positions are automatically closed once the market returns toward the calculated equilibrium according to the configured closing parameters.


Flexible Configuration

Supported features include:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Automatic Lot Calculation
  • Magic Number
  • Trading Session Filter
  • Adjustable Entry and Exit Thresholds


Optimized for VPS

For maximum execution quality, a low-latency VPS located near your broker's trading servers is strongly recommended.


How It Works

The Expert Advisor calculates the theoretical value of XAUJPY using the following relationship:

XAUUSD × USDJPY = Synthetic XAUJPY

The calculated synthetic price is continuously compared with the actual market price of XAUJPY.

Whenever the deviation exceeds the configured threshold, the EA automatically opens a synchronized triangular arbitrage position.


This Strategy Does NOT Use

Martingale

Grid Trading

Averaging

RSI

MACD

Moving Averages

News Trading

The trading logic is based entirely on mathematical relationships between correlated financial instruments.


Broker Requirements

The following symbols must be available:

  • XAUUSD
  • USDJPY
  • XAUJPY

Best performance is achieved with brokers offering:

  • Low spreads
  • Fast order execution
  • ECN accounts
  • Low network latency


Advantages

Real-Time Triangle Arbitrage

Professional Dashboard

Built-in Oscillator

Ultra-Fast Trade Execution

Fully Automated Trading

Flexible Money Management

Optimized MQL5 Core

VPS Ready


Important Information

The Expert Advisor's performance depends on broker execution quality, trading conditions, and the availability of the required trading instruments.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account and verify that your broker provides XAUUSD, USDJPY, and XAUJPY.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
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