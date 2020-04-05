Systematic Risk Allocator

Systematic Risk Allocator

Many traders struggle with the emotional challenges of manual risk management and sudden market reversals. The Systematic Risk Allocator is an algorithmic grid management system designed to help you trade systematically and remove emotion from your execution.

Designed for both beginners and professionals, this Expert Advisor offers an institutional-grade backend with a clear, intuitive dashboard to help you manage your portfolio efficiently. The algorithm calculates entry, exit, and risk parameters based on your selected preset, allowing you to focus on your broader trading strategy.

Key Advantages

Total Peace of Mind: Built-in broker defenses including Virtual SL/TP, Latency Guard, and Stop Hunt Detection protect your execution process.

Effortless Setup: You can start immediately using the optimized presets (Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive) without needing to configure complex settings manually.

Intelligent Risk Management: The system automatically halts trading after a defined number of losing grids or if the drawdown exceeds your specified limit.

Dynamic Adaptability: The EA uses a combination of indicators (MACD, Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic, MFI) alongside Machine Learning Regime Filters to identify optimal entry conditions.

Capital Preservation: Advanced Zone Recovery and Equity Curve Trading techniques are implemented to mathematically manage your open trades.

Input Parameters

User Presets

  • User Presets: Select from Custom, Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive risk profiles.

Trade Settings

  • Profit Goal (Pips): The target profit you want to secure for each trade.
  • StopLoss (Pips): Protects your downside exposure.
  • Trailing Stop (Pips): Automatically locks in profits as the trend moves in your favor.
  • Max Completed Grids Per Day: Limit your daily exposure.

Lot and Money Management

  • Enable Auto Risk Sizing: Automatically calculates the lot size based on your current account balance.
  • Risk Percent: Define your risk tolerance per trade.
  • Starting Lots: Manual lot size if auto sizing is disabled.

Grid Settings

  • Grid Lot Multiplier Mode: Choose between Fixed Lots, or Martingale system (1.5x or 2.0x).
  • Max Trades: Control the maximum size of your grid.
  • Distance in Pips: Control the spacing between grid orders.

Risk Management

  • Global Equity Stop Loss: Hard stop limit for your account equity.
  • Max Losing Grids: Halts the EA after a specific number of consecutive losses.
  • Account Protection: Secures profit across multiple open trades simultaneously.

Strategy and Filters

  • Entry Strategy: Select from 5 indicator combinations.
  • Trade Start Hour and End Hour: Trade only during specified hours.
  • Use News Filter: Automatically pause during high-impact news events.

Broker Defenses

  • Use Virtual Stops: Manages stop loss and take profit internally.
  • Randomize Orders: Randomizes lot sizing and execution timing slightly.
  • Stop Hunt Detect: Identifies and pauses trading during irregular market spikes.
 
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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