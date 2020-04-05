Systematic Risk Allocator

Many traders struggle with the emotional challenges of manual risk management and sudden market reversals. The Systematic Risk Allocator is an algorithmic grid management system designed to help you trade systematically and remove emotion from your execution.

Designed for both beginners and professionals, this Expert Advisor offers an institutional-grade backend with a clear, intuitive dashboard to help you manage your portfolio efficiently. The algorithm calculates entry, exit, and risk parameters based on your selected preset, allowing you to focus on your broader trading strategy.

Key Advantages

Total Peace of Mind: Built-in broker defenses including Virtual SL/TP, Latency Guard, and Stop Hunt Detection protect your execution process.

Effortless Setup: You can start immediately using the optimized presets (Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive) without needing to configure complex settings manually.

Intelligent Risk Management: The system automatically halts trading after a defined number of losing grids or if the drawdown exceeds your specified limit.

Dynamic Adaptability: The EA uses a combination of indicators (MACD, Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic, MFI) alongside Machine Learning Regime Filters to identify optimal entry conditions.

Capital Preservation: Advanced Zone Recovery and Equity Curve Trading techniques are implemented to mathematically manage your open trades.

Input Parameters

User Presets

User Presets: Select from Custom, Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive risk profiles.

Trade Settings

Profit Goal (Pips): The target profit you want to secure for each trade.

StopLoss (Pips): Protects your downside exposure.

Trailing Stop (Pips): Automatically locks in profits as the trend moves in your favor.

Max Completed Grids Per Day: Limit your daily exposure.

Lot and Money Management

Enable Auto Risk Sizing: Automatically calculates the lot size based on your current account balance.

Risk Percent: Define your risk tolerance per trade.

Starting Lots: Manual lot size if auto sizing is disabled.

Grid Settings

Grid Lot Multiplier Mode: Choose between Fixed Lots, or Martingale system (1.5x or 2.0x).

Max Trades: Control the maximum size of your grid.

Distance in Pips: Control the spacing between grid orders.

Risk Management

Global Equity Stop Loss: Hard stop limit for your account equity.

Max Losing Grids: Halts the EA after a specific number of consecutive losses.

Account Protection: Secures profit across multiple open trades simultaneously.

Strategy and Filters

Entry Strategy: Select from 5 indicator combinations.

Trade Start Hour and End Hour: Trade only during specified hours.

Use News Filter: Automatically pause during high-impact news events.

Broker Defenses