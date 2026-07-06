Volume Color Candles

Volume Color paints your candles by volume strength, so you can instantly see which price moves are backed by real participation —

and which are just noise.

No indicator window, no clutter. Just your normal chart, with candles color-coded right where you look.

HOW IT WORKS

Every candle is compared to the average volume of the last N bars and colored accordingly:

- BRIGHT candle = high volume — strong participation, likely institutional activity. These moves matter.

- NORMAL candle = average volume — regular market flow.

- DIM candle = low volume — weak participation. Be cautious: breakouts and moves on low volume often fail.

Bullish and bearish candles keep their green/red identity — only the brightness changes with volume, so the chart stays clean and intuitive.

WHY IT HELPS

- Confirm breakouts — a breakout on bright (high) volume is far more trustworthy than one on dim (low) volume

- Spot institutional activity — sudden bright candles reveal where large players step in

- Filter fakeouts — dim candles warn you when a move lacks conviction

- Works with any strategy — as a standalone read or as confirmation for your existing setup

FEATURES

- Colored candles directly on the chart — no separate window

- Automatically uses real volume when your broker provides it, tick volume otherwise

- Adjustable volume MA period and high/low thresholds

- Optional high-volume alerts: popup, push notification, Telegram

- No repaint — colors are set on closed bars only

SETTINGS

- Volume MA Period — averaging window (default 20)

- High Volume Threshold — multiplier for "bright" candles (default 1.5x)

- Low Volume Threshold — multiplier for "dim" candles (default 0.7x)

- Fully customizable colors for all six candle states

- Alerts — popup / push / Telegram (all off by default)

Works on any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto CFDs, stocks.

Free to use. If you find it useful, please leave a rating — it helps a lot and motivates further free tools.