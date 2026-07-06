NewsGuard News Filter

  • Utilities
  • Nick Illig
    Nick Illig

    Nick Illig

    MT5/MT4 developer focused on prop-firm tooling and trading utilities: equity/drawdown
    guards, news filters, trade managers, risk panels. Multi-year MQL5 experience building
    and operating expert advisors under real prop-firm rules (FTMO-style daily loss limits,
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
NewsGuard is a news filter and news-protection utility for prop-firm and funded-account risk management. It watches high-impact economic events and can automatically close positions before the release, helping you respect a "no trading around news" rule and avoid holding open positions and pending orders into unpredictable volatility. It runs entirely on the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar. No external feeds, no WebRequest, no third-party news source to configure or trust - it works out of the box on any broker that provides the standard MT5 calendar. It is made for traders who must follow news rules on prop-firm evaluation and funded accounts (for example a "no trading X minutes around high-impact news" rule), and for anyone who simply does not want a position running through a red-folder release. WHAT IT DOES - Reads upcoming events directly from the built-in MQL5 economic calendar - no internet request, no external data feed. - Shows the next relevant events on a clean chart panel: time, currency, importance, event name and a live countdown. - Filters by importance (high only, or high plus medium) and by currency: chart symbol currencies, currencies of all open positions, or a custom list. - Protection window around each event: configurable minutes before and after the release. - Inside the window it acts as configured: alert only, close the chart symbol's positions, or close all positions whose symbols involve the event currency. - Magic-number filter: protect every trade, or only one strategy's trades. - Alert dedupe: one alert per event, persisted so a chart reload does not re-alert. - Optional push notifications and sound. WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - It generates no trade signals and places no entries. It is a pure protection utility, not a trading system. - It cannot manage pending orders it is not configured for, and it does not guarantee any outcome: closing positions requires a connected terminal and an open market. - The built-in economic calendar returns no data in the Strategy Tester; the panel tells you so. Attach it to a live or demo chart to see it work. - Always confirm your firm's exact news rule yourself - this tool helps you follow it, it does not replace it. INPUTS - Minutes before / after the event (protection window) - Importance filter: high only, or high plus medium - Currency mode: chart symbol / all open positions / custom CSV list - Action inside the window: alert only / close symbol positions / close all matching - Magic-number filter, push notifications, sound, number of upcoming events shown RECOMMENDED USE Attach one instance per account. To follow a prop-firm challenge news rule, set the protection window slightly wider than the official one (for example 6 minutes for a 2-minute rule if you want a safety margin) and choose the close action that matches how strictly your firm counts news trades. Test it first on a demo account so you know exactly how it behaves before a live evaluation.
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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