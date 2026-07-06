TradeManager Auto Breakeven and Trailing

  • Utilities
  • Nick Illig
    Nick Illig

    Nick Illig

    MT5/MT4 developer focused on prop-firm tooling and trading utilities: equity/drawdown
    guards, news filters, trade managers, risk panels. Multi-year MQL5 experience building
    and operating expert advisors under real prop-firm rules (FTMO-style daily loss limits,
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
TradeManager is an automatic stop loss, breakeven and trailing stop utility for MetaTrader 5. It manages the exits on your open positions by fixed rules: auto-breakeven, a fixed or ATR-based trailing stop, and a one-shot partial take-profit. It is not a trading panel - no buttons, no clicking, nothing to babysit. Attach it once and it works on positions opened manually, from your phone, or by another EA. This makes it a set-and-forget trade management tool for traders who want consistent risk management on every position, including those running prop-firm evaluation or funded-account rules where disciplined exits and drawdown control matter. WHAT IT DOES - Auto-breakeven: once a position is a configurable number of points in profit, the stop loss moves to entry plus an optional offset, so the trade can no longer turn into a loss on that move. - Trailing stop: fixed distance in points, or ATR-based (configurable period, timeframe and multiplier) for volatility-aware trailing. A minimum-step setting avoids nervous SL updates. - Partial take-profit: close a configurable percentage of the original volume once, at a configurable profit distance. Bank part of the position and let the rest run. - Scope control: manage only the chart symbol or all symbols; filter by magic number (0 also covers manual trades); optionally manage only positions opened after the EA was attached. - Status panel: shows every managed position with direction, volume, profit in points, SL status (initial / breakeven / trailing) and partial take-profit state. - Careful execution: respects broker stop and freeze levels, retries failed modifications, and logs every action to the Experts journal. WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - It opens no positions and takes no entries. It only manages what already exists. - It does not promise profits. It automates the exit rules you configure - nothing more. - It is not an account-level equity guard or daily-loss cap. It manages the stop loss of individual positions; it does not close all trades on an equity threshold. - If AutoTrading is disabled it switches to monitoring mode and shows that state on the panel. WHY NOT A TRADING PANEL Most trade managers are click panels for opening and sizing new orders. TradeManager is for the opposite case: you already have entries (manual system, signal, or another EA) and you want the exits managed consistently, around the clock, without emotions and without sitting at the screen. It is built to keep breakeven and trailing rules running on the trades you are not watching. INPUTS - Managed symbols (chart / all), magic-number filter, only-after-attach switch - Breakeven: on/off, trigger points, offset points - Trailing stop: off / fixed points / ATR multiple, start distance, minimum step - Partial take-profit: on/off, trigger points, percent to close RECOMMENDED USE Attach to one chart (chart-symbol scope) or one chart per account (all-symbols scope). Start with breakeven only, add the trailing stop once you trust the behaviour, and enable partial take-profit for swing positions you cannot watch.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Levi Dane Benjamin
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Leolouiski Gan
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Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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PropGuard is a risk management utility that enforces a daily loss limit and an equity floor on your account, so a single bad session cannot end your run. It is built for drawdown control on prop-firm evaluation and funded accounts, where a daily drawdown rule can disqualify you after one bad click. Set your limit once and PropGuard watches the account and acts when the threshold is reached. WHAT IT DOES - Tracks a daily loss limit against a configurable day anchor (server hour) - the way prop-fi
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NewsGuard is a news filter and news-protection utility for prop-firm and funded-account risk management. It watches high-impact economic events and can automatically close positions before the release, helping you respect a "no trading around news" rule and avoid holding open positions and pending orders into unpredictable volatility. It runs entirely on the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar. No external feeds, no WebRequest, no third-party news source to configure or trust - it works out
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DayGuard is a risk management and trading-discipline utility for prop-firm challenge and funded-account traders who must respect a daily profit target and a consistency rule. It watches your daily profit in real time, closes the trading day for you when the target is reached, and tracks how much of your total profit each day contributes - the metric behind consistency rules. It is also for anyone who keeps giving back a good day's profit by overtrading. WHAT IT DOES - Daily profit target in acco
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