TradeManager Auto Breakeven and Trailing

TradeManager is an automatic stop loss, breakeven and trailing stop utility for MetaTrader 5. It manages the exits on your open positions by fixed rules: auto-breakeven, a fixed or ATR-based trailing stop, and a one-shot partial take-profit. It is not a trading panel - no buttons, no clicking, nothing to babysit. Attach it once and it works on positions opened manually, from your phone, or by another EA. This makes it a set-and-forget trade management tool for traders who want consistent risk management on every position, including those running prop-firm evaluation or funded-account rules where disciplined exits and drawdown control matter. WHAT IT DOES - Auto-breakeven: once a position is a configurable number of points in profit, the stop loss moves to entry plus an optional offset, so the trade can no longer turn into a loss on that move. - Trailing stop: fixed distance in points, or ATR-based (configurable period, timeframe and multiplier) for volatility-aware trailing. A minimum-step setting avoids nervous SL updates. - Partial take-profit: close a configurable percentage of the original volume once, at a configurable profit distance. Bank part of the position and let the rest run. - Scope control: manage only the chart symbol or all symbols; filter by magic number (0 also covers manual trades); optionally manage only positions opened after the EA was attached. - Status panel: shows every managed position with direction, volume, profit in points, SL status (initial / breakeven / trailing) and partial take-profit state. - Careful execution: respects broker stop and freeze levels, retries failed modifications, and logs every action to the Experts journal. WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - It opens no positions and takes no entries. It only manages what already exists. - It does not promise profits. It automates the exit rules you configure - nothing more. - It is not an account-level equity guard or daily-loss cap. It manages the stop loss of individual positions; it does not close all trades on an equity threshold. - If AutoTrading is disabled it switches to monitoring mode and shows that state on the panel. WHY NOT A TRADING PANEL Most trade managers are click panels for opening and sizing new orders. TradeManager is for the opposite case: you already have entries (manual system, signal, or another EA) and you want the exits managed consistently, around the clock, without emotions and without sitting at the screen. It is built to keep breakeven and trailing rules running on the trades you are not watching. INPUTS - Managed symbols (chart / all), magic-number filter, only-after-attach switch - Breakeven: on/off, trigger points, offset points - Trailing stop: off / fixed points / ATR multiple, start distance, minimum step - Partial take-profit: on/off, trigger points, percent to close RECOMMENDED USE Attach to one chart (chart-symbol scope) or one chart per account (all-symbols scope). Start with breakeven only, add the trailing stop once you trust the behaviour, and enable partial take-profit for swing positions you cannot watch.