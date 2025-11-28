Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer
- Indicators
- Oleksandr Sheyko
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 28 November 2025
- Activations: 5
📊 Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer provides a comprehensive overview of buyer and seller strength across multiple timeframes.
🔧 Main components:
- 🧮 Buyer/Seller Balance Table
- 📈 Displays the ratio of buyers and sellers
- ⏱ Covers timeframes from M1 to MN1
- 🎨 Color-coded values (green = buyers, red = sellers)
📌 Key metrics:
- 🟢 Buyers (%) – Percentage of buyers
- 🔴 Sellers (%) – Percentage of sellers
- ⚖️ Balance – Difference between buyers and sellers
- 💪 Strength – Trend strength (STRONG/MEDIUM/WEAK)
- 🔊 Volume – Trade volume indication (HIGH/normal)
🛠 Additional features:
- 📉 Moving averages (8, 21, 50, 100, 200)
- 💵 Current price with horizontal line
- 🌟 Highlighting of high volume
🧠 Signal interpretation:
Strong trend:
- ✅ Balance significantly positive (strong green) → Strong uptrend
- ❌ Balance significantly negative (strong red) → Strong downtrend
Reversals:
- 🔄 Sudden changes in Balance may signal trend reversal
- 📉 Weakening strength (from STRONG to MEDIUM/WEAK) may precede trend change
Consolidation:
- 💤 Low Balance values (near zero) indicate consolidation
- ⚠️ Weak strength (WEAK) without significant volume confirms consolidation
Volume confirmation:
- 🔔 Increased volume (highlighted in yellow) adds credibility to current movement
- ❗ Strong trend with low volume may be less reliable
🔍 Multi-timeframe analysis:
- 🔗 Consistency across timeframes strengthens the signal
- 🧭 Example: Uptrend on H4 confirmed by uptrend on D1 is a stronger signal
🎯 This indicator is especially useful for:
- 📊 Identifying trend strength
- 🔍 Spotting potential reversals
- 📢 Confirming moves with volume
- 🧭 Multi-timeframe analysis
✅ Ideal for traders who prefer a clean and clear overview of market forces in one place.