Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer

Tady máš anglický text s přidanými ikonami pro lepší přehlednost a atraktivitu — připravený ke kopírování:

📊 Buyer Seller Balance Analyzer provides a comprehensive overview of buyer and seller strength across multiple timeframes.

🔧 Main components:

  • 🧮 Buyer/Seller Balance Table
  • 📈 Displays the ratio of buyers and sellers
  • ⏱ Covers timeframes from M1 to MN1
  • 🎨 Color-coded values (green = buyers, red = sellers)

📌 Key metrics:

  • 🟢 Buyers (%) – Percentage of buyers
  • 🔴 Sellers (%) – Percentage of sellers
  • ⚖️ Balance – Difference between buyers and sellers
  • 💪 Strength – Trend strength (STRONG/MEDIUM/WEAK)
  • 🔊 Volume – Trade volume indication (HIGH/normal)

🛠 Additional features:

  • 📉 Moving averages (8, 21, 50, 100, 200)
  • 💵 Current price with horizontal line
  • 🌟 Highlighting of high volume

🧠 Signal interpretation:

Strong trend:

  • ✅ Balance significantly positive (strong green) → Strong uptrend
  • ❌ Balance significantly negative (strong red) → Strong downtrend

Reversals:

  • 🔄 Sudden changes in Balance may signal trend reversal
  • 📉 Weakening strength (from STRONG to MEDIUM/WEAK) may precede trend change

Consolidation:

  • 💤 Low Balance values (near zero) indicate consolidation
  • ⚠️ Weak strength (WEAK) without significant volume confirms consolidation

Volume confirmation:

  • 🔔 Increased volume (highlighted in yellow) adds credibility to current movement
  • ❗ Strong trend with low volume may be less reliable

🔍 Multi-timeframe analysis:

  • 🔗 Consistency across timeframes strengthens the signal
  • 🧭 Example: Uptrend on H4 confirmed by uptrend on D1 is a stronger signal

🎯 This indicator is especially useful for:

  • 📊 Identifying trend strength
  • 🔍 Spotting potential reversals
  • 📢 Confirming moves with volume
  • 🧭 Multi-timeframe analysis

✅ Ideal for traders who prefer a clean and clear overview of market forces in one place.


Recommended products
Price Position Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Indicators
Price Position Indicator.... This indicator tells you exactly when to buy or sell in the market with alerts, it works on any time frame and with any market of your choice, it is highly accurate and is definitely worth the investment, this indicator performs well with the moving average indicator i also have for sale, be sure to check out my profile to see my products. it gives out buy and sell signals based on where the current price is, it follows the trend as well.
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Currency Slope Strength for MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the known "Currency Slope Strength" MT4 indicator. This tool was designed to visually measure the strength of major global currencies in real time, allowing to identify trending currencies, reversals, and cross-currency opportunities. Currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. Level Crossing alerts (Pop-up,Push,Email). Customizable timeframes (Main and Extra). Customizable colors. Non-repainting . The indicator runs in Strategy Tester, but it may take a while
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The TickVolume   is an advanced Order Flow & Volume Analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to track real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers. It translates raw tick volume into an intuitive and actionable visualization, highlighting strength, weakness, velocity, and absorption zones through multiple dynamic histogram layers. Exclusive Features and Advanced Technology Multi-Layer Dominance Tracking: Strength & Weakness: Variable thickness histogram ( Thick bars for Strong dominanc
PipTick Pairs Spread MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Pairs Spread indicator   has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicators
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Volume with ema25
Quang Trung Luu
Indicators
"Unlock deeper market insights with our advanced MQL5 Volume Indicator! This tool combines real-time volume data with an EMA25 overlay, highlighting key zones where volume surges at least 1.5 times above the EMA25—perfect for spotting high-impact trends. Customize colors and opacity effortlessly to suit your style. Plus, streamline your charts by disabling MT5’s default volume display: simply go to the chart settings, uncheck the built-in volume option, and let our indicator take the lead. Prec
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicators
Quantum Channel Pro - Intelligent Price Channel Trading Indicator Indicator Description Quantum Channel Pro is a revolutionary multi-channel volatility analysis tool designed to accurately identify price trends, reversal points, and market noise. Based on adaptive standard deviation channel technology, this indicator dynamically plots three price channels (inner, middle, and outer), helping traders intuitively assess market conditions and capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Featu
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Buyer Seller Arrows – Trade with Confidence! Discover a revolutionary tool for visual analysis of buyer and seller strength across all timeframes – from M1 up to MN1. This indicator gives you an instant overview of market dynamics with color‑coded percentages and arrows. Key Features: Green upward arrows = buyer dominance Red downward arrows = seller dominance Percentage strength for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) Color coding for quick orientation (bright green and
MultiSessionVolumeProfile
Everett Wright
Indicators
MultiSession Volume Profile is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that builds separate POC, VAH, VAL and volume histograms for multiple custom trading sessions on the same chart. It helps you see where volume truly concentrated in each part of the day (RTH, Globex, Asia, London, etc.), so you can identify key intraday levels, ranges, and magnets that many standard tools miss. ​ Main advantages Multi-session profiles Build up to 5 fully independent sessions with custom times
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Everyday Easy Scalping Gold With Box Signal
Nur Hannah Khalilah Binti Hairulzam
Indicators
Always getting MARGIN CALLS again and again? Still haven’t found an indicator or technique that DELIVERS CONSISTENT DAILY PROFIT ? Tired of depositing funds and desperately wishing you could FINALLY WITHDRAWING ? Don’t worry. I’m a   REAL FULL TIME TRADER   and I’ll share with you the very indicator   I'VE BEEN USING MYSELF   to successfully become a full-time trader.   STOP WASTING   time with indicators that aren’t created by real traders and have no proven track record! Start
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
Robotizz Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Robotizz Indicator is a powerful trading indicator using price action and moving averages. Robotizz indicares with arrows on long trades ir short trades, showing some TP and SL points too. It works with any symbol, even on forex markets or B3 Brazilian markets. You can configure moving averages periods, besides simple or exponential moving averages. Also it is possible to configure arrow position. Try Robotizz for one month and take a boost on your manual trades.
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicators
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
Smart Depth Of Market
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.33 (18)
Indicators
The indicator displays the orders book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of orders that have gone beyond the current "window" view. Indicator capability Display the levels of open positions. Simulation of placing/cancelling/editing pending orders directly in the displayed orders book. Indicator features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorded in the Sm
FREE
ClusterSecondForex
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Product demo https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecondforex Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display options, del
Pro Smart Spread Timer
Daiki Watanabe
Indicators
Stop losing money to sudden spread widening. In modern volatile markets (especially Gold and Crypto), spreads can double in seconds. Manual spread timers are outdated and annoying to configure. Pro Smart Spread Timer (Pro SST)   solves this with   "Zero Config Technology" . Just drop it on any chart. It automatically analyzes the past 100 bars, learns the "normal" spread for that specific symbol, and sets the perfect alert threshold instantly.   Why Pro SST? Zero Setup:   No need to type "2
Growth Guard MT5
Jaron Clegg
Utilities
Growth Guard - Empower Your Portfolio Management Are you managing multiple EAs on MT5 and struggling to stay on top of their performance? Growth Guard is your ultimate monitoring solution, designed to keep a watchful eye on external Expert Advisors (EAs). Seamlessly tracking profit factors, consecutive losses, and other vital metrics, Growth Guard ensures your trading portfolio remains optimized and secure. How It Works The system comprises two components: Growth Guard Indicator – Attach this to
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicators
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (1)
Indicators
The UZFX SWS {Scalping Winning Signals} Pro v1.0 is a powerful, non-repainting indicator developed by Usman Zabir (UZFX LABS) specifically for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking precise entry signals in fast-moving markets.  Ideal for traders who demand reliable, real-time signals without lag or false repaints. MY RECOMMENDED*  BEST   TIME FRAMES : 30M AND ABOVE. {1H} IS MY FAVORITE. AND RESULTS ARE MIND BLOWING...! Key Features Include: Clear visual arrows for recent and histori
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG    -     Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when acti
More from author
Clever Parabolic RSI
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Clever Parabolic RSI A smart oscillator combining Parabolic SAR and RSI for precise market signals This oscillator merges the power of Parabolic SAR and RSI , creating an intelligent system that clearly shows market conditions , trend strength , and provides reliable buy/sell signals . How it works: A green square dot indicates the beginning of a bullish trend A red square dot signals the start of a bearish trend After the first signal, the oscillator plots three more dots in the
Power Moving Average Signals
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
️ Power Moving Average Signals Overview: Power Moving Average Signals is a trend-following trading strategy based on the crossover of two moving averages — a fast and a slow one. It generates clear buy and sell signals when momentum shifts: Buy Signal : Fast MA crosses above the slow MA Sell Signal : Fast MA crosses below the slow MA Optimized for Currency Pairs: This strategy performs exceptionally well on forex instruments , especially in trending market conditions. It's designed to
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo System
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
️ Ichimoku Kinko Hyo System An intelligent tool for precise and effective market analysis This indicator is based on the proven Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, offering a comprehensive view of market structure, dynamics, and potential price movement. It’s designed to help traders make fast, visually guided decisions. Key Features: High accuracy through advanced market analysis across multiple timeframes ️ Instant market overview – clearly shows price direction and signal strength Vis
Power Market Strength Panel PRO
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Power Market Strength Panel Pro– One Panel, All Key Indicators in One Power Market Strength Panel is not just another indicator. It’s a comprehensive trading tool that combines several essential technical indicators and evaluates them automatically for you. It includes the following key indicators: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) – identifies trend direction ADX + DI+/- – measures trend strength and buy/sell pressure RSI (Relative Strength Index) – tracks momentum and overbought/oversold
Trend Reversal Signals
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
: TREND REVERSAL SIGNALS – precise signals for market turning points TREND REVERSAL SIGNALS is an advanced indicator designed to identify trend reversals with maximum precision. It analyzes price data (OHLC) and detects key candlestick formations that signal potential market shifts. By combining price action, volatility (ATR), and market structure, it delivers clear BUY or SELL signals directly on the chart. Core analysis includes: Price Action (OHLC) – detects reversal patterns like doubl
Auto Levels Master
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
AutoLevels – Smart Support & Resistance Detection AutoLevels is an advanced indicator that automatically identifies key market zones using real-time chart data. It analyzes swing highs and lows , market volatility (ATR) , and repeated price reactions to pinpoint reliable support and resistance levels. Core Features: Swing points with adjustable sensitivity (LeftBars & RightBars) ATR-based dynamic zone width for volatility adaptation Optional trend confirmation via moving averages Optional
Auto Levels Pro
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
AutoLevelsPro is an indicator that analyzes price data to identify significant support and resistance zones. It was specifically designed to work on lower timeframes , ideally on the 15-minute chart . Data used: High – highest candle price Low – lowest candle price Close – used for ATR calculation Timestamp – for accurate zone placement ️ How it works: Detects swing highs and lows using LeftBars & RightBars Calculates ATR to estimate market volatility and zone width Grou
Buyer Seller Arrows
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Buyer Seller Arrows – Trade with Confidence! Discover a revolutionary tool for visual analysis of buyer and seller strength across all timeframes – from M1 up to MN1. This indicator gives you an instant overview of market dynamics with color‑coded percentages and arrows. Key Features: Green upward arrows = buyer dominance Red downward arrows = seller dominance Percentage strength for each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) Color coding for quick orientation (bright green and
MACD Ultra Pro v3
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
MACD Ultra Pro v3.1 – More Than Just MACD MACD Ultra Pro v3.1 is not a standard MACD. It’s a significantly enhanced version that incorporates deep real-time data analysis. This indicator doesn’t just track current price movements—it analyzes historical market behavior and uses it to generate predictive insights about future trends. What Sets It Apart from Traditional MACD Real-time data analysis – Processes not only price data, but also trading volume, market momentum, and trend behavior. Adj
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review