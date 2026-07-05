Gold Smart Structure Assistant MT5

Gold Smart Structure Assistant MT5 is a multi-timeframe market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator helps traders analyze price structure using higher-timeframe zones, lower-timeframe confirmation labels, ZigZag swings, BOS/CHoCH labels, continuation lines and retest alerts.

Main features:
- Multi-timeframe HTF zone detection
- LTF entry confirmation labels
- ZigZag swing visualization
- HH, HL, LH and LL structure labels
- BOS and CHoCH display
- Continuation line logic
- Buy and sell zone retest alerts
- Popup, sound and push notification options
- Professional dashboard with manual placement controls

- Customizable colors, timeframes and visibility options

How to Use

For best first experience, it is strongly recommended to use the default input settings and test the indicator on a demo chart before changing parameters.

1. Wait for HTF Zone Identification
First, wait until the indicator identifies a higher-timeframe buy or sell zone. The HTF zone represents the main area of interest based on the selected higher-timeframe market structure.

2. Wait for Price Retest
After the HTF zone is created, wait for price to return and retest the zone. The retest shows that price has come back to the important structure area.

3. Risk Entry Method
The trader may choose an aggressive/risk entry directly from the HTF zone.

For a Buy zone:
- Entry area: near the high of the buy zone
- Stop Loss: below the low of the buy zone

For a Sell zone:

- Entry area: near the low of the sell zone
- Stop Loss: above the high of the sell zone

This method gives an earlier entry but has higher risk because it does not wait for lower-timeframe confirmation.

4. Confirmation Entry Method
For a more conservative approach, wait for price to retest the HTF zone, then look for a same-direction LTF entry confirmation.

For a Buy setup:
- HTF Buy zone must be active
- Price must retest the Buy zone
- Wait for LTF Buy entry confirmation
- Enter after the LTF Buy confirmation appears

For a Sell setup:
- HTF Sell zone must be active
- Price must retest the Sell zone
- Wait for LTF Sell entry confirmation
- Enter after the LTF Sell confirmation appears

The confirmation entry method may reduce false entries because it waits for lower-timeframe structure confirmation after the zone retest.


Recommended Workflow


HTF zone → Price retest → Risk entry or LTF confirmation entry → Manual risk management

Important Note
This indicator does not open or close trades automatically. It is a visual and analytical tool designed to help traders identify market structure zones, retests and confirmation signals. Trading decisions, risk management and position sizing remain fully under the user’s control.
The indicator does not open or close trades. It is a visual and analytical tool designed to support manual trading decisions.

No trading result is guaranteed. Users should test the indicator in the Strategy Tester and on demo accounts before using it in live trading.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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MTF Market Structure ZigZag
Vala Salimpour
Indicators
MTF Market Structure ZigZag is a multi-timeframe structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It maps ZigZag-based swing structure from up to four selected timeframes onto the active chart and helps traders read trend continuation and structural shifts more clearly. The indicator can display: ZigZag swing lines market structure labels: HH, HL, LH, LL BOS (Break of Structure) events CHoCH (Change of Character) events optional horizontal break lines shifted to the right BOS and CHoCH are confirmed by can
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